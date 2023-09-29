Piesie Esther featured actress Nana Ama McBrown and fashion blogger Akosua Vee in the music video of her new song, Mo

The song was released at midnight on September 29, 2023

Many people were overjoyed to see Nana Ama McBrown in the music video as they talked about the lovely visuals

Gospel musician Piesie Esther featured actress Nana Ama McBrown and fashion blogger Akosua Vee in her new song, Mo, which means Well done when translated from Twi to English.

Piesie Esther features Nana Ama McBrown and Akosua Vee in the Mo Music Video. Image Credit: Piesie Esther

Source: Youtube

Piesie Esther features Nana Ama McBrown And Akosua Vee in Mo music video

In the music video, Nana Ama McBrown was seen waking up and being startled by her flooded room. Her scene depicted someone from a humble and poor household.

Akosua Vee, the wife of Entertainment critic A Plus, was seen holding the hands of her well-dressed kids as they portrayed a family from a wealthy background.

The music video was released on YouTube and all streaming platforms at midnight on September 29, 2023.

The Wayε Me Yie hitmaker was overjoyed as she announced the new song on her social media.

Video teaser of Piesie Esther's new song, Mo.

Ghanaians react to Piesie Esther's new song, which features Nana Ama McBrown and Akosua Vee

Many people were overjoyed to see Nana Ama McBrown play a role in the music video. They tagged her account in the comment section to share their reactions.

Others also talked about the music video being a classic looking at the beautiful visuals, while others hailed Piesie Esther's music craft.

vansgsm said:

Opiesie you are too much wati God bless you

mzz_joyce_asem said:

The kind of tension my mama is bringing is firrreeeeeeawwww am happy for u mama❤️❤️

celestinedonkormusic said:

Now that's what I'm talking about gospel no dey joke

naana_naya said:

Just this intro gave me goosebumps

seyrichlove said:

I can feel the fire already

y_dansoa said:

We can’t wait

kesewaah134 said:

Chai! The video is giving

gyamfipatricia said:

@iamamamcbrown ❤️❤️wow this song and video will be nyc

amaababio_sikaa said:

@iamamamcbrown I just can't wait

Watch the full music video for Mo below.

Piesie Esther talks about collaborating with Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Piesie Esther expressed interest in working on a music project with rapper Black Sherif.

She explained that she was pleased that Blacko received the 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year award since he earned it.

After speaking with him earlier in the AICC's Dome, she said she respected his persona during their sound check.

