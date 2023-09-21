Famous media personality Nana Ama McBrown has backed claims that McBrown's Kitchen is back on TV with a video

The promotional video features an exciting jingle that sets it apart from the old episodes on UTV

Nana Ama McBrown promised her fans new thrilling episodes on two TV stations

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has unveiled the much-awaited promotional video for the new McBrown's Kitchen on Media General TV.

Over the weekend, she revealed on the Onua Showtime with McBrown show that her cooking show would return on TV.

Nana Ama McBrown added that she had secured TV3 and Onua TV slots.

When Nana Ama McBrown abruptly left Despite Media, they also unceremoniously took McBrown's Kitchen off its airwaves.

The Onua TV presenter shared the new promotional video with the caption:

"TO GOD BE THE GLORY! McBrown's Kitchen is BACK and better than ever this OCTOBER! Join us as we whip up mouthwatering dishes, culinary adventures, and all the foodie fun you've missed! ️✨

"Get those aprons on, set your alarms, and let's make Saturday nights delicious again! ‍‍"

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to McBrown's Kitchen's new promotional video

Many congratulated Nana Ama McBrown for getting her show back on TV.

Nana Ama McBrown discloses growing up poor

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how McBrown described her humble childhood.

The Onua TV presenter revealed that she lived in an uncompleted building in Kwadaso. She added that their home was just a stone's throw from the biggest refuse dump.

Nana Ama McBrown shared her story with UCC students during her Girl Power Conference speech. She advised them to use every opportunity wisely, especially their education. McBrown added that if she had gone to the university, she would have been bigger, like a second lady or professor.

