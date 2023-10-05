Famous television personality Delay has caused a storm with her natural assets in a semi-fitting outfit

The celebrated radio/TV show host strutted with confidence while showing off her flawless appearance

The Delay Show host has left fans in the comments section of an Instagram post admiring her eye-catching look

Ghanaian media star Delay, born Deloris Frimpong Manso, oozed confidence while strutting her way into a building in a video posted on Instagram.

The famous television show host, 41, showed off her alluring curves in a daring hip-grabbing dress that leaves the eyes fantasising.

Delay struts with confidence in daring outfit. Photo credit: delayghana.

Beauty and confidence

Delay strutted her assets as she walked into the building. Her look also featured long black hair extensions, a bracelet, and a wristwatch.

The media personality made sure to turn heads in the semi-fitting outfit. She matched her look with low-mid heels.

Delay added glamorous makeup to complete her striking look, posing a storm before entering the building in an Instagram footage.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Delay

As expected, fans of the media colossus swooned over her in the comments area.

Yaaaffari posted:

Shake it mama .

Manst3jay said:

Eiiii Delay, wo tou nunu ❤️.

Qwesi_stitches commented:

Mad oh OMG.

Sullemansekina reacted:

Looking nice .

Awuraamponsaah posted:

De body is bodying .

Kwame_joystick commented:

Everything soft.

Odobronii_official1 said:

Natural 3kasa aah wose fake.

New_black_12345 commented:

Ok, so we need to hit the gym and tone up.

Thejohnyrex said:

Charley, saaa Delay w) tu))) saaaa.

Hunledeisrael reacted:

You look beautiful this afternoon❤️; kindly Unite my people using your media source. God bless Africa.

Iamthenursej posted:

The only all-natural original big back I know in Gh.

Delay receives Excellence in Media Award

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that media star Delay was honoured with the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society.

The television/radio show host was among the renowned recipients of the prestigious awards.

Delay flaunts fine legs.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay sent the internet abuzz after she slayed in an all-white outfit.

Sharing the lovely picture on her verified Instagram page, the media personality was spotted in a fitted, long-sleeved, stretchy top that hugged her upper body.

She paired the top with a tulle skirt with a portion of the front section cut out to show off her fine legs.

