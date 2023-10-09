Nana Ama McBrown has shown that she is a hard worker and a multi-talented person

She shared a behind the scenes video of the editing process of her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen

Many people were awed by her talent and they hailed her

A video of Nana Ama McBrown editing an episode of McBrown's Kitchen has surfaced online as many could not believe it.

Nana Ama McBrown surprises many with editing skills

In the video, was seated behind an Apple iMac as she edited the recorded scenes from an episode of her cooking show.

Mrs McBrown Mensah hinted that she does the editing with the assistance of Isaac, whom she did not show in the video, but pointed to him.

"McBrown's Kitchen, I am the only who does the editing with Isaac," she sang in a melodious tune in the video.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown editing an episode of McBrown's Kitchen.

Ghanaians react to a video of Nana Ama McBrown editing an episode of McBrown's Kitchen

Many people could not believe that Nana Ama McBrown did the editing of the episodes of her most-watched cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen.

Many hailed her for being hardworking and called her a multi-talented person.

official_dacoster said:

One woman thousand!!! ❤️

blackish.bridalfans said:

Wow you do the bench role too God bless you more for being so versatile ❤️

hannahhboakye said:

She is indeed multi talented ❤️

joeoppongwiafe said:

Kyer3 s3, entertainment edwuma no de3, you do everything some.. Kudos!! All the best too

twist.diamond said:

This woman is very strong and hardworking❤️

richynanakwame said:

She can do everything that's God blessings

ohemaa.blizzy said:

I’m always proud of you my queen ❤️ Kyer3s3 you can do everything some Nana

iamyoung_art said:

mcbrown turn editor anaa mi b)dam

