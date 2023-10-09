Obaapa Gladys, the lady behind the Nipa Yɛ Cobra viral song was on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime

A video of her performing the song with Nana Ama McBrown excited many Ghanaians

Many people could not hold back their joy at the sudden rise to fame of Obaapa Gladys

Viral internet sensation and musician Obaapa Gladys was a guest on the Sunday edition of Nana Ama McBrown's show, Onua Showtime, on October 8, 2023.

Obaapa Gladys performs Nipa Yɛ Cobra on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Obaapa Gladys performs on Onua Showtime

Obaapa Gladys, the musician behind the viral song, Nipa Yɛ Cobra, performed the song on Onua Showtime.

She and Nana Ama McBrown wore a white glove on one hand as they used it to signify the movement of the cobra.

During Obaapa Gladys' performance, the studio audience was heard cheering her on loudly.

Video of Obaapa Gladys performing Nipa Yɛ Cobra on Onua Showtime.

Ghanaians shared their feedback on Obaapa Glady's appearance on Onua Showtime

The comment section was filled with laughter as many others shared their views on Obaapa Gladys' appearance on Nana Ama McBrown's show on Onua TV, Onua Showtime.

qwerkufrimpongmanso said:

I’m happy for this woman oo

samiraabdulai02 stated:

when grace finds u even crab song can trend

real_iodine1 said:

This woman is a whole Vibe

august_kobby_black said:

wei ɛyɛ asem paaa ooh . wo sa naaa

_priscyjoy said:

The woman is a whole vibe I love her energy

nanabeauty298 said:

I pray Cobra wont get hurt and come back again to explain further @onuatv pls, next week invite cobra too because his side of de story will be needed we don’t want a sided story biaaa

amankwaa6452 said:

maa Gladys herself be a cobra

nhaa.suma said:

Yie I love her thoo much

Nana Ama McBrown jams to Nipa Yɛ Cobra by Obaapa Gladys

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown danced and sang the viral hit song by Obaapa Gladys, Nipa Yɛ Cobra.

Dressed in black, she made hand gestures which portrayed the movement of the cobra. Many people suggested to McBrown to invite Obaapa Gladys to Onua Showtime to promote the viral song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh