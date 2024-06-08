Ghana's Most Beautiful 2024: Tamale Contestant With Powerful Voice Sings Osibisa's Welcome Home
- A beautiful lady in Tamale has stood out among other contestants during Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions with her beautiful out
- The rising TV and radio personality performed a popular song during the talent session
- Some social media users have commented on the video posted by the organisers on Instagram
Ghanaian media personality Nancy Nwadei is trending after her stunning performance during Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions in Tamale.
The Pulung FM presenter sang beautifully as she was asked to showcase her unique talent during her auditions.
She performed her own rendition of Osibisa's hit song Welcome Home, which has received positive reviews online.
Nancy Nwadei, popularly known as Nancy, looked classy in a white sleeveless top and African-print wrap skirt while wearing high heels.
She wore an elegant African braided hairstyle and flaunted her bare face without makeup in the viral photos shot during her Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions.
Watch the video below:
Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Nancy, shows off her dance moves
Rising TV presenter Nancy Nwadei stunned her followers as she jammed to Dodo and Wiyaala's hit song.
Watch the video below:
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian lady Nancy's audition video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
iamoheneba_quame stated:
Hope she gets a chance
skin_like_hers_gh stated:
What do you expect from Wiyaala’s sister? Go Nancy ❤️
vernistroy_sir stated:
This is beautiful
Mharwuhsi stated:
Beautiful voice
Mulumbangmenlabagna stated:
Phenomenal performance. The crown beckons
Iamdelaliametefe stated:
Pick her please.
iamoheneba_quame stated:
Hope she gets a chance
Sabilrachael stated:
She's good
Ewoolmatilda stated:
Beautiful
ibrahim_badingu stated:
Upper west rep, can't wait to see you on the big stage
Dasanaiddrisu stated:
Ur vocals are super nice there... you deserve to represent UPPER WEST REGION
hansom1gh stated:
Girl should be in the mentor competition rather
