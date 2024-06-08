A beautiful lady in Tamale has stood out among other contestants during Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions with her beautiful out

Ghanaian media personality Nancy Nwadei is trending after her stunning performance during Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions in Tamale.

The Pulung FM presenter sang beautifully as she was asked to showcase her unique talent during her auditions.

She performed her own rendition of Osibisa's hit song Welcome Home, which has received positive reviews online.

Nancy Nwadei, popularly known as Nancy, looked classy in a white sleeveless top and African-print wrap skirt while wearing high heels.

She wore an elegant African braided hairstyle and flaunted her bare face without makeup in the viral photos shot during her Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Nancy, shows off her dance moves

Rising TV presenter Nancy Nwadei stunned her followers as she jammed to Dodo and Wiyaala's hit song.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian lady Nancy's audition video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iamoheneba_quame stated:

Hope she gets a chance

skin_like_hers_gh stated:

What do you expect from Wiyaala’s sister? Go Nancy ❤️

vernistroy_sir stated:

This is beautiful

Mharwuhsi stated:

Beautiful voice

Mulumbangmenlabagna stated:

Phenomenal performance. The crown beckons

Iamdelaliametefe stated:

Pick her please.

Sabilrachael stated:

She's good

Ewoolmatilda stated:

Beautiful

ibrahim_badingu stated:

Upper west rep, can't wait to see you on the big stage

Dasanaiddrisu stated:

Ur vocals are super nice there... you deserve to represent UPPER WEST REGION

hansom1gh stated:

Girl should be in the mentor competition rather

