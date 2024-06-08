TV3 has posted a funny video of a gorgeous lady who couldn't sing the National Anthem during Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions

The talented lady rocking long African braids is the first person to trend after her audtions in Tamale

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of the GMB auditionee trening on Instagram

The organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has begun the 2024 auditions in Tamale on June 7, 2024.

A bevvy of beautiful and talented women picked up their forms, hoping to represent their region and win the ultimate prize: the crown, a brand-new car, a cash prize, and products from sponsors.

GMB 2024 contestant slays in African print during auditions. Photo credit: @tv3

One of the gorgeous contestants who turned heads in a white spaghetti-strap top and short form-fitting skirt failed to sing the National Anthem during her auditions.

The pretty contestant opted to recite the National Anthem, but it all proved futile as she tried to impress the judges.

Watch the video below:

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner slays in a stylish dress

Tung Teiya Drahamani, 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner who represented the Northern Region, was among the female personalities at the Tamale auditions.

She looked regal in a form-fitting African print dress clinched to her body as she modelled in elegant high heels.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to a video of a pretty lady who failed to sing the National Anthem during Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions in Tamale

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

efyadonkor_gh stated:

cut and join

adnil_ruth stated:

Abena call me later should thank this lady for relieving her off GMB mockery chair

kobe_boujee stated:

Sis gave us the limited edition

yussif_classic stated:

That’s the summarized version

bh_ubble stated:

look at me singing to be sure I remember the lyrics

_mr.adamss stated:

This thing until it is you just appreciate their efforts to be there cox hhhmmm...it's probably not because she doesn't know ooo sometimes ih be pressure

queen_afrahh stated:

Wa confusi me mpo ❤️

iamrukkymustaph stated:

My own is, once the person don’t make it, please stop posting their videos. This must be very embarrassing

tricia.tetteh stated:

If tension was a person Herh ‍♀️

official_lellyko stated:

Eeeeeiiii bokooo de3. Well let me keep quiet. Maybe me kraa I can't recite

2022 GMB Winner Rocks Spiral Cord Layout Gown Made With Swarovski Crystals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tung Teiya Dahamani, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, who made a daring fashion statement at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

At Ghana's largest music event, the style influencer shone on the red carpet in a gorgeous gown.

Social media users have complimented the charming beauty queen's stunning Instagram trending attire.

