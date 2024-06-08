Ghana's Most Beautiful 2024: Lady Who Failed To Sing The National Anthem Jams To King Paluta's Aseda
- Ghanaian lady Vanessa has become popular after failing to sing the National Anthem during her Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions
- The gorgeous lady proved to the audition judges that she was a great dancer in a lovely video
- Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian lady Vanessa's dance video posted by TV3 on Instagram
Ghanaian lady Vanessa, who couldn't sing the National Anthem during her Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions in Tamale, has impressed the judges with her dance moves.
The pretty lady has won the admiration of many Ghanaians after jamming to King Paluta's hit song Aseda while rocking high heels.
Ghanaian lady Vanessa wore a white tank top and stylish African print skintight skirt, showing flawless skin.
She accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings matching her stylish look.
Ghana's Most Beautiful 2024 auditions: Ghanaians laugh out loud at lady fails to sing the National Anthem
Watch the video video:
Ghanaian lady Vanessa fails to sing the National Anthem during GMB auditions
Ghanaian lady Vanessa, who auditioned for the Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant in Tamale, is trending after she failed to sing the National Anthem.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to GMB auditionee's dance moves in a viral video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
mawu_enyo stated:
She couldn't sing the national anthem but she Dey dance….
bel_nil_ stated:
Is she not the one trespassing “God bless our homeland GH song” eeii
Chamomilemercedes stated:
God bless our homeland Ghana and make us to resistopresesru
official_esi_mizpah stated:
The clapping is too much
hettyakorf200 stated:
Great performance. Waiting to see her logical reasoning ❤️
ewurah_abena2 stated:
Dancing in heels wow
Sheilaawutey stated:
Kas3 awurade yesu eee…s3 me b) me nsam b) mpay3 aaa….
Nana Akua Addo finally reveals the name of the person who pays for all her expensive red carpet gowns
nyb_concept stated:
Na ootwi mako anaa?
icando819 stated:
Go and learn the the national anthem again wai but the dancing is a nice one
djjaydeegh stated:
She clapped 17 times
