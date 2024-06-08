Ghanaian lady Vanessa has become popular after failing to sing the National Anthem during her Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions

The gorgeous lady proved to the audition judges that she was a great dancer in a lovely video

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian lady Vanessa's dance video posted by TV3 on Instagram

Ghanaian lady Vanessa, who couldn't sing the National Anthem during her Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions in Tamale, has impressed the judges with her dance moves.

The pretty lady has won the admiration of many Ghanaians after jamming to King Paluta's hit song Aseda while rocking high heels.

Ghanaian lady Vanessa auditions for GMB 2024 in Tamale. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian lady Vanessa wore a white tank top and stylish African print skintight skirt, showing flawless skin.

She accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings matching her stylish look.

Watch the video video:

Ghanaian lady Vanessa fails to sing the National Anthem during GMB auditions

Ghanaian lady Vanessa, who auditioned for the Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant in Tamale, is trending after she failed to sing the National Anthem.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to GMB auditionee's dance moves in a viral video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mawu_enyo stated:

She couldn't sing the national anthem but she Dey dance….

bel_nil_ stated:

Is she not the one trespassing “God bless our homeland GH song” eeii

Chamomilemercedes stated:

God bless our homeland Ghana and make us to resistopresesru

official_esi_mizpah stated:

The clapping is too much

hettyakorf200 stated:

Great performance. Waiting to see her logical reasoning ❤️

ewurah_abena2 stated:

Dancing in heels wow

Sheilaawutey stated:

Kas3 awurade yesu eee…s3 me b) me nsam b) mpay3 aaa….

nyb_concept stated:

Na ootwi mako anaa?

icando819 stated:

Go and learn the the national anthem again wai but the dancing is a nice one

djjaydeegh stated:

She clapped 17 times

Ghanaians React As Selorm Wins 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful: "Total Cheating For Nurah And Kwartemaa"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selorm Magdalene Gadah of the Volta Region breaking down in tears after winning GMB 2023.

The new beauty queen wore a one-hand African print gown, and a frontal hairdo complemented the stunning outfit.

Some social media users expressed conflicting emotions as Selorm emerged victorious in a widely shared video.

Source: YEN.com.gh