Afia Liki Soap has opened up about her life's transition from a garbage collector to a viral sensation

The beloved online star, in a recent interview, recounted how passionate she was at her garbage collection job

Afia's story attracted scores of netizens who thronged the comments section to share their thoughts

Afia Likki Soap, a young woman who went viral with her liquid soap business, has opened up about her new journey with social media and what she used to do prior to her newfound fame.

In a recent interview with Angel FM, the young viral sensation told her story from being dyslexic to having nothing to depend on her parents.

According to Afia, she dropped out of school in primary because it was hard for her to learn and understand.

Shortly after dropping out of school, she became pregnant, making her situation worse and influencing her decision to go into garbage collection.

"Everyone in the Techiman market knows me. I used to collect their rubbish. They nicknamed me "Agyeaboso" because I was not taking chances with any of my customers. If I'm at work, there'll be no rubbish left for any of my competitors", she said.

Afia Likki Soap was proud as she talked about her passion for the garbage collection job at the time.

Afia Likki Soap's life changed after an individual she calls 'Sister Jennifer' introduced her to liquid soap making.

She paused the garbage collection and ventured into the making and selling of her liquid soap products.

A video of her recommending her product to Nana Ama McBrown went viral and earned her an invitation to the latter's Onua Showtime show.

Netizens react to Afia Likki Soap's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Afia Likki Soap's journey so far.

Eulalie 💝💝 said:

"Nowhere to somewhere. Nobody to somebody. God is so amazing and wonderful. He changeth the story."

nanasikamorosa shared:

"Thanks to the new manager, he is managing her very well. Look at the way she’s talking now. God bless you for your hard work."

Nana Kwame remarked:

"Wow she is really matured because I love how she answered the question about her first manager."

Girl~Afia~baby ~last shared:

"God will change our story 😔😔."

Lizzy11226 commented:

"This new manager is controlling her very well now that she knows how to speak in public."

Yaa Disturb 💞 added:

"Hmmm I stay in the same area with her, I even give her some of my daughter's clothes to her when she gave birth, hmmm."

Afia Likki Soap gets princess treatment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beauty brand had offered to promote its services with Afia Likki soap.

The brand sponsored her facial, manicure and pedicure sessions, making Afia look unrecognisably beautiful in her pixie cut and crop top after the princess treatment .

Speaking about her new look, Afia Likki Soap stated her plans to explore more of her influencer era as she recounted her moments in her village, where she was shunned by most for her shabby and unhygienic looks.

