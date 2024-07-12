Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has proven that she is a great fan of King Paluta

The gospel musician with a high fashion sense wore a ready-to-wear and designer gown on the UCook show

Some social media users have commented on the viral UCook video posted on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has warm hearts online after quoting a verse from King Paluta's Odo Bi Ye Bad hit song on the UCook culinary show.

The host of the show Empress Gifty couldn't stop laughing out loud in a viral video posted on her verified Instagram page.

Diana Asamoah and Empress Gifty slay in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @empressgifty.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah set new record as she wore two stunning flamboyant gowns on the UCook show that is aired on United Television.

She showed her followers new simple and easy tips on how to prepare a green soup and fufu on the cooking show.

Empress Gifty slays in a glittering green jumpsuit

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeved green jumpsuit that she styled with a pink blazer on the UCook show.

She looked charming in flawless makeup and frontal lace hairstyle to complete her fabulous look.

Some social media users have commented on Evangelist Diana Asamoah's stunning outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Blinkzberry stated:

Two rare, real characters queens

gregokyere stated:

ASU

Destiwa stated:

Anytime I watch ur program I laugh through out wowwww u make the show so nice and not boring ❤️❤️❤️❤️

o_ahenkan stated:

KaiiiishAuntie Diana anaaa . Dresse bi na nipa nso y3gye de3n ❤️

Naaadromo stated:

slay for Christ

akosua_twi_tikya stated:

The English over empress

Giftgoddaughter stated:

When are you inviting chef‍ Smith❤️

official_larley stated:

Gleen gleen

Maameyaaeve stated:

Eeih the dress no catch fire ,,, she looks good tho

Francame stated:

On-ten-tink kitchen ampaa… bcos eeeeeiii

mzz_lee_xclusive stated:

Eeeeii Mama Diana

Iamamanyarkowah stated:

Slay for Christ ❤

impact_floral_decor stated:

aaaahhh

Sogurah stated:

You are doing well keep pushing❤️

