Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, is gracing the cover of a London-based digital magazine, 82k.mag, for July 2024.

The Forever hitmaker looked sassy in a three-piece skimpy outfit for the editorial photoshoot. She wore a stylish short-sleeved top, a short black leather skirt, and a long-sleeve fishnet beneath.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @gyakie.

Source: Instagram

Talented female musician Gyakie looked magnificent in a unique African braid hairstyle that looks like a giant tree while accessorizing her look with an expensive wristwatch.

The talented daughter of the proud legendary musician Nana Acheampong rocked designer platform shoes to complete her look.

Gyakie gave her followers gothic makeup inspiration with her bold eyelashes and dark lipstick.

Check out the photos below:

Gyakie slays in a black dress and black boots

Ghanaian style influencer Gyakie looked classy in a loose black dress and a designer belt for this photoshoot.

She wore one of her signature fringe braid hairstyles and mild makeup with bold red lipstick to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

lolaaaa_i stated:

You look amazing!!!!

Blackchedder stated:

ebefa_gh stated:

That hairstyle wow

ohenewaa_official stated:

Mmmmmm

wayvee_1 stated:

Your hair

07ben_ stated:

Fly girl

vantw31k stated:

Babe girl❤️

kojo_cue stated:

!!!!! Queen!

tulenkey21 stated:

Our wife❤️........

abhi_kwei stated:

Girl we waiting for the album

p.h.i.l.i.p___ stated:

Song Bird y3 bad

thisdude_mcdave stated:

Herh gyakie❤️

pro_monskhid stated:

❤️❤️Baby

leeve_lykbrandie stated:

Still Your Highness !!@gyakie_

yaamodel_ stated:

Song Bird❤️

elish_gram stated:

My baby 4Lyfer. ❤️

awabi_gbevuu stated:

Purrrr❤️

