Gyakie: Ghanaian Musician Rocks Stylish Leather Skirt And Stunning Braids That Look Like A Tree
- Ghanaian musician Gyakie is on the cover of 82k.magazine as she talks about her music and fashion
- The 24-year-old award-winning singer wore a stylish outfit and unique hairstyle by a top hairstylist in London
- Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's elegant poses in the viral photos on Instagram
Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, is gracing the cover of a London-based digital magazine, 82k.mag, for July 2024.
The Forever hitmaker looked sassy in a three-piece skimpy outfit for the editorial photoshoot. She wore a stylish short-sleeved top, a short black leather skirt, and a long-sleeve fishnet beneath.
Talented female musician Gyakie looked magnificent in a unique African braid hairstyle that looks like a giant tree while accessorizing her look with an expensive wristwatch.
The talented daughter of the proud legendary musician Nana Acheampong rocked designer platform shoes to complete her look.
Gyakie gave her followers gothic makeup inspiration with her bold eyelashes and dark lipstick.
Check out the photos below:
Gyakie slays in a black dress and black boots
Ghanaian style influencer Gyakie looked classy in a loose black dress and a designer belt for this photoshoot.
She wore one of her signature fringe braid hairstyles and mild makeup with bold red lipstick to complete her look.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
lolaaaa_i stated:
You look amazing!!!!
Blackchedder stated:
ebefa_gh stated:
That hairstyle wow
ohenewaa_official stated:
Mmmmmm
wayvee_1 stated:
Your hair
07ben_ stated:
Fly girl
Ghanaian musician Sista Afia looks superb in a form-fitting see-through lace jumpsuit and expensive hair
vantw31k stated:
Babe girl❤️
kojo_cue stated:
!!!!! Queen!
tulenkey21 stated:
Our wife❤️........
abhi_kwei stated:
Girl we waiting for the album
p.h.i.l.i.p___ stated:
Song Bird y3 bad
thisdude_mcdave stated:
Herh gyakie❤️
pro_monskhid stated:
❤️❤️Baby
leeve_lykbrandie stated:
Still Your Highness !!@gyakie_
yaamodel_ stated:
Song Bird❤️
elish_gram stated:
My baby 4Lyfer. ❤️
awabi_gbevuu stated:
Purrrr❤️
