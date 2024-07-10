Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has become the talk of the town after flaunting her curves online

The style influencer looked classy in a black dress that is perfect for corporate women with class

Ghanaian poet and Talented Kidz winner Nakeeyat has commented on Gloria Sarfo's outfit

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has improved her fashion sense after winning a top award in Ethiopia over the weekend.

The talented and eloquent screen diva has gone viral with her classy black ensemble for her latest photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo rocks beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @gloriasarfo.

She wore a short-sleeved black dress that accentuated her curves and styled it with a black designer belt.

Gloria Sarfo looked fabulous in a short blonde bob hairstyle, with perfect skin tone makeup and long eyelashes, smiling beautifully for the camera.

The fashion entrepreneur and model wore the expensive gold ring and a gold wristwatch to accessorise her look.

Check out the photos below:

Gloria Sarfo slays in a see-through lace dress to receive a top award

Gloria Sarfo, the chief executive officer of Glow City fashion brand, looked impeccable in a long-sleeve lace dress to receive an award in Ethiopia.

Check out the photos below:

Young poet Nakeeyat has commented on Gloria Sarfo's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nakeeyat stated:

The woman with a beautiful heart ❤️

fiaotugbe_enam stated:

U have one of the most beautiful smiles. Keep smiling always

Missrhodajohnson stated:

Looking good my Superstar, lovely outfit, this is the doing of the Lord. ❤️✍️

mayfiaboah2 stated:

God of Glory thank you for this beautiful soul❤️ and you’re looking gorgeous

fabric_lots_gh stated:

Our days of GLORY are indeed here. It’s JESUS forever

Nanaadjoawalker stated:

Aayyy see body ooo

richarddwumfour56 stated:

Awesome

vera_tweneboahkoduah stated:

Our Days of Glory Are here. #wedeypray

Blessedbigdecor stated:

I see bodyyyyyyy

aphya_aninwaa stated:

Is yours this fine ❤️❤️❤️❤️

iby2015 stated:

STUNNING. Nice outfit ❤️

Gloria Sarfo: Actress Looks Spectacular In A Green Off-Shoulder Ruched Dress To Mark Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gloria Sarfo, who made a major fashion statement on her birthday.

For her photoshoot session, the AMVCA award-winning actress donned two custom-made dresses for her shoot.

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and other celebrities have commented on Gloria Sarfo's birthday photos.

