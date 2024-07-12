Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has turned heads with gorgeous outfits for her viral photoshoot

The fashionista looked radiant in custom-made ball gowns and charming hairstyles to complete her looks

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's beautiful outfits and makeup

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah continues to inspire many Christians worldwide with her stunning outfit.

The style influencer has released another decent yet stylish outfit from her recent photoshoot on Instagram.

Diana Asamoah looked breathtaking in a three-quarter-sleeved ball gown as she smiled for the cameras.

Diana Asamoah rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @officialdianaasamoah.

She wore heavy makeup with bold eye shadows, medium-length eyelashes and pink lipstick to enhance her look.

The minister of God, Diana Asamoah, looked glamorous in a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle that covered part of her expensive gold drop earrings.

She accessorised her look with a gold wristwatch and stylish bracelet for the photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

Diana Asamoah slays in a green turtleneck gown

Diana Asamoah turned heads in a green ankle-length gown with billowing sleeves. The style influencer wore an expensive 360 frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's beautiful outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Goldenblac stated:

God reigns. Stay blessed Evangelist Lady D

Judiciary stated:

You're welcome, Mommy you're blessed

gentlejack907 stated:

Slaying is what❤️

Togahbawa stated:

You deserve it❤️

priscillaboakye.756859 stated:

Welcome mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️

iam_nancybrown stated:

I love you, woman of God ❤️

nanadwoa437 stated:

Happy birthday Aunty Diana, more years to celebrate with good health ❤️❤️❤️

Giftydebrah stated:

Beautiful gown ❤️❤️❤️

yaavivian12 stated:

Wow, my sister God bless ❤️❤️

Esinuklutse stated:

Beautiful outfits

yankseq_creation stated

Beautiful ❤️❤️

d.pha stated:

Who is your designer, please

moon_taris stated:

Maa Diana ❤️

amabosschic1 stated:

Wow! You are what we called grace . God is really proud of you . We Christians must put on the best clothes, ornaments and best perfume just to glorify God. Keep it up mama Diana.

Diana Asamoah Shows Ghanaian Celebs How To Slay As She Rocks Stylish Green Outfit GH¢500 Sneakers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Asamoah, who made waves in a radio interview with her stunning appearance.

The fashion influencer shone in the popular video wearing a sophisticated two-piece ensemble ready to wear.

The well-known musician has received acclaim on social media from several followers for consistently looking amazing in classy attire.

