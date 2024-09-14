The Powerpuff Girls is a famous American television series aired on Cartoon Network from November 1998 to March 2005. The show captured hearts worldwide with its dynamic characters, especially Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, brought to life by a cast of talented voice actors. Learn all about The Powerpuff Girls' voice actors.

We based our list of the top Powerpuff Girls voice actors on each actor's role prominence and their contributions to the series' overall success. The list includes actors from the original Powerpuff Girls (1998–2005) and the reboot (2016–2019). We also considered voice actors for recurring and supporting characters.

Powerpuff Girls voice actors

The Powerpuff Girls universe features iconic characters, with Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup leading as crime-fighting heroes. A masterful cast of voice actors brings these cartoon characters' personalities to life. Learn more about The Powerpuff Girls' main cast and who voices them.

Rank Voice actor Powerpuff Girls characters 1 Tara Strong Bubbles 2 Catherine Cavadini Blossom 3 Elizabeth Daily Buttercup 4 Jennifer Hale Ms Keane, Princess Morbucks 5 Tom Kane Professor Utonium 6 Tom Kenny The Mayor, Narrator 7 Natalie Palamides Buttercup (2016 reboot) 8 Amanda Leighton Blossom (2016 reboot) 9 Kristen Li Bubbles (2016 reboot) 10 Jeff Bennett Ace, Big Billy, and other characters 11 Grey DeLisle Femme Fatale, Queen Morbucks 12 Roger L. Jackson Mojo Jojo 13 Jennifer Martin Sara Bellum 14 Haley Mancini Princess Morbucks (2016 reboot) 15 Chuck McCann Amoeba Boys 16 Jim Cummings Fuzzy Lumpkins 17 Rob Paulsen Him 18 Phil LaMarr Green Winged Tiger, Major Glory 19 Kari Wahlgren Zapp, the 4th Powerpuff Girl (Bliss) 20 Dee Bradley Baker Various monsters and creatures

1. Tara Strong – Bubbles

Tara Strong poses for a portrait (L), and her character Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls in a blue-themed background (R). Photo: @reid.warren.792, @Key James on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Tara Lyn Strong

Tara Lyn Strong Date of birth: 12 February 1973

12 February 1973 Years active: 1986–present

Who voices the blue Powerpuff Girl? Canadian and American actress Tara Strong voices the blue Powerpuff, Bubbles. She is best known for her voice work with roles in Teen Titans Go!, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Rugrats, and Ben 10.

2. Catherine Cavadini – Blossom

Catherine Cavadini, the voice of Blossom from The Powerpuff Girls, is pictured next to her animated character. Photo: @SunpechPhotography, @FOXTEL on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Catherine Janet Cavadini

Catherine Janet Cavadini Date of birth: 21 April 1961

21 April 1961 Years active: 1983–present

Catherine Cavadini is an American actress, voice actress, and singer who is the original voice of Blossom on The Powerpuff Girls. She also voiced Tanya Mousekewitz in An American Tail: Fievel Goes West and its subsequent TV series, Fievel's American Tails.

3. Elizabeth Daily – Buttercup

Elizabeth Daily poses on the red carpet in a winter jacket alongside her Powerpuff Girls character, Buttercup, in a savannah landscape. Photo: @eg.daily, @CNAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Elizabeth Ann Guttman (EG Daily)

Elizabeth Ann Guttman (EG Daily) Date of birth: 11 September 1961

11 September 1961 Years active: 1979–present

Elizabeth Ann Guttman, an American actress and singer, voiced Buttercup in The Powerpuff Girls (78 episodes of the original series). She also voiced Tommy Pickles on Rugrats and its spin-off All Grown Up, Rudy Tabootie on ChalkZone, and Julius on Julius Jr.

4. Jennifer Hale – Ms Keane, Princess Morbucks

Jennifer Hale at Spike TV's 2010 Video Game Awards, held at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name: Jennifer Leigh Hale

Jennifer Leigh Hale Date of birth: 30 January 1972

30 January 1972 Years active: 1988–present

Jennifer Hale is a famous Canadian actress who voiced Miss Keane, Princess Morbucks, and others in The Powerpuff Girls TV series and movies. She holds a Guinness World Record for her work in the voice acting industry. Her filmography includes Mass Effect, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

5. Tom Kane – Professor Utonium, HIM

Full name: Thomas Kane Roberts

Thomas Kane Roberts Date of birth: 15 April 1962

15 April 1962 Years active: 1977–2020

Tom Kane is a retired American voice actor best known for his work in animation and video games, most notably the Star Wars franchise. He voiced Professor Utonium and HIM in The Powerpuff Girls, Magneto in X-Men: The Animated Series and Ultron in Next Avengers.

6. Tom Kenny – The Mayor, Narrator

Tom Kenny, the voice of The Mayor from The Powerpuff Girls, next to an image of the character. Photo: @madhotcollectibles, @Mayor of Townsville (Powerpuff Girls) on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Thomas James Kenny

Thomas James Kenny Date of birth: 13 July 1962

13 July 1962 Years active: 1981–present

Tom Kenny is an American actor and comedian. He voiced The Mayor and the Narrator in The Powerpuff Girls, SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants and Ice King in Adventure Time.

7. Natalie Palamides – Buttercup (2016 reboot)

Natalie Palamides, the voice of Buttercup in the 2016 reboot of Powerpuff Girls, alongside her animated character. Photo: @ThePowerpuffGirls, @jadeleah.artandtattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Natalie Palamides

Natalie Palamides Date of birth: 6 January 1990

6 January 1990 Years active: 2012–present

Natalie Palamides is an American actress, comedian and television writer. She voiced Buttercup in the 2016 reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, Teenage Eda Clawthorne in The Owl House, Calliope in Tangled: The Series and Francine in Merry Little Batman.

8. Amanda Leighton – Blossom (2016 reboot)

Full name: Amanda Leigh Leighton

Amanda Leigh Leighton Date of birth: 7 June 1993

7 June 1993 Years active: 2005–present

Amanda Leighton is an American actress. She voiced Blossom in the 2016 reboot The Powerpuff Girls, Poppy in the Netflix series Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and Polly Plantar in Amphibia.

9. Kristen Li – Bubbles (2016 reboot)

Kristen Li, the voice of Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls reboot, alongside her animated character. Photo: @ThePowerpuffGirls, @KristenLiOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Kristen Li

Kristen Li Date of birth: 26 April 2002

26 April 2002 Years active: 2013–present

Kristen Li is an American actress of Korean and Armenian descent. She voiced Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls (2016 reboot)and Tanis in OK KO! Let's Be Heroes, Li in Where's Waldo?, and Rocky in the video game Broken Age.

10. Jeff Bennett – Ace, Big Billy, and others

Jeff Bennett, the voice of Ace in The Powerpuff Girls, poses next to his voice character. Photo: @ToonHive, @peggedfavs on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Jeffrey Glenn Bennett

Jeffrey Glenn Bennett Date of birth: 2 October 1962

2 October 1962 Years active: 1988–present

Jeff Bennett provided voices for several supporting cartoon characters in The Powerpuff Girls, including Ace and Big Billy. His versatility has earned him multiple awards, including a Daytime Emmy. His filmography includes Johnny Bravo, The Legend of Korra, and Penguins of Madagascar.

11. Grey DeLisle – Femme Fatale, Queen Morbucks

Grey DeLisle (Grey Griffin) is the voice of Femme Fatale in The Powerpuff Girls, next to her voice character. Photo: @GreyDeLisle, @roboshubi on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Erin Grey Van Oosbree (Grey DeLisle)

Erin Grey Van Oosbree (Grey DeLisle) Date of birth: 24 August 1973

24 August 1973 Years active: 1993–present

Grey DeLisle, also known as Grey Griffin, voiced Femme Fatale and Queen Morbucks in The Powerpuff Girls. She is one of the most prominent voice actresses, known for her extensive work in animation.

12. Roger L. Jackson – Mojo Jojo, Butch

Full name: Roger Labon Jackson

Roger Labon Jackson Date of birth: 13 July 1958

13 July 1958 Years active: 1985–present

Roger L. Jackson brought life to the villain Mojo Jojo. He is also known for his work as Ghostface in the Scream franchise, Anton Sokolov in Dishonored, Chuck in The Walking Dead video game and Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter in American McGee's Alice.

13. Jennifer Martin – Sara Bellum

Full name: Jennifer Martin

Jennifer Martin Date of birth: 4 December 1971

4 December 1971 Years active: 1994–present

Jennifer Martin voiced the intelligent and mysterious Miss Sara Bellum. She has voiced the character in over 40 TV episodes, The Powerpuff Girls Movie and several other cameos. Jennifer Martin has also voiced various characters in Samurai Jack, Men in Black: The Series, and Family Guy.

14. Haley Mancini – Princess Morbucks (2016 reboot)

Haley Mancini, the voice of Princess Morbucks in the 2016 reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, poses next to her character. Photo: @TwoOldQueens, @Cryoutloud131 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Haley Mancini

Haley Mancini Date of birth: 10 August 1987

10 August 1987 Years active: 2011–present

Haley Mancini voiced Princess Morbucks in the 2016 reboot of The Powerpuff Girls. Her bratty and exaggerated performance gave the character a fresh take. She has also voiced characters in Bojack Horseman and Robot Chicken.

15. Chuck McCann – The Amoeba Boys

Chuck McCann, who voiced the comical and dim-witted Amoeba Boys in The Powerpuff Girls, pictured with an image of the characters. Photo: @jones_est, @bertyashley on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Charles John Thomas McCann

Charles John Thomas McCann Date of birth: 2 September 1934 (died 8 April 2018)

2 September 1934 (died 8 April 2018) Years active: 1955–2018

Chuck McCann voiced the dim-witted Amoeba Boys, providing comic relief in the series. A veteran actor, McCann worked in both live-action and voice acting. His filmography includes DuckTales and The Garfield Show.

16. Jim Cummings – Fuzzy Lumpkins

Full name: James Jonah Cummings

James Jonah Cummings Date of birth: 3 November 1952

3 November 1952 Years active: 1984–present

Jim Cummings is an American voice actor who has voiced Fuzzy Lumpkins for 136 Powerpuff Girls episodes. He has appeared in almost 400 roles. Jim was the official voice of Winnie the Pooh since 1988, Tigger since 1989, the Tasmanian Devil since 1991, and Pete since 1992.

17. Rob Paulsen – Him

Rob Paulsen, who voiced the chilling villain Him in The Powerpuff Girls series, poses next to his voice character. Photo: @yakkopinky, @FoxzVtuber on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Robert Frederick Paulsen III

Robert Frederick Paulsen III Date of birth: 11 March 1956

11 March 1956 Years active: 1983–present

Rob Paulsen voiced the chilling villain Him in 78 episodes of The Powerpuff Girls series from 1998 to 2005. He also voiced Yakko Warner and Pinky in Animaniacs, Raphael in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series (1987-1996) and Arthur in The Tick.

18. Phil LaMarr – Green Winged Tiger, Major Glory

Phil LaMarr, known for his work on Futurama, attended the 2024 San Diego International Comic-Con. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name: Phillip LaMarr

Phillip LaMarr Date of birth: 24 January 1967

24 January 1967 Years active: 1989–present

Phil LaMarr voices Green Winged Tiger and Major Glory. He is known for his wide range of voice acting talent across many popular shows. His filmography includes Samurai Jack, Futurama, and Justice League.

19. Kari Wahlgren – Bliss, the 4th Powerpuff Girl

Kari Wahlgren, the voice of Bliss, the fourth Powerpuff Girl, in the 2016 reboot, alongside her voice character. Photo: @KariWahlgren, @nerdist on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Kari K. Wahlgren

Kari K. Wahlgren Date of birth: 13 July 1977

13 July 1977 Years active: 2001–present

Who voiced the 4th Powerpuff Girl? Kari Wahlgren voiced Bliss, the fourth Powerpuff Girl, in the 2016 reboot of the show. The prolific actress has also voiced Haruko Haruhara in FLCL, Celty Sturluson in Durarara, and Starfire in Injustice 2.

20. Dee Bradley Baker – various monsters and creatures

Full name: Dee Bradley Baker

Dee Bradley Baker Date of birth: 31 August 1962

31 August 1962 Years active: 1993–present

Dee Bradley Baker is one of the most sought-after voice actors in the industry. He voiced various monsters and creatures in The Powerpuff Girls series, Klaus Heissler in American Dad!, Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb and Appa and Momo in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Who is the 3rd Powerpuff Girl?

Buttercup is the third Powerpuff Girl and is known for her rebellious nature. Her personality ingredient is "spice," and her signature colour is green. Buttercup loves to fight hard, play rough, and get dirty.

Who is the oldest Powerpuff Girl?

Blossom is generally considered the oldest Powerpuff Girl due to her leadership role. As the leader, she is a master strategist and apt planner, so she figures everything out and keeps control of the situations.

The Powerpuff Girls' voice actors have contributed to the series' success. Their talents brought depth, humour, and emotion to the beloved characters, leaving an unforgettable mark on fans of all ages.

