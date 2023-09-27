Morgan Harvey: Marjorie and Steve Harvey's daughter's full biography

Steve Harvey's name will undoubtedly appear when mentioning the best African-American comedians and TV hosts. He has had a successful career in the entertainment industry since 1985. But aside from his profession, Steve is a family man with a wife and seven children. Who is his eldest child, Morgan Harvey?

Morgan Harvey poses for selfies on different occasions. Photo: @morgan_janel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marjorie and Steve Harvey's daughter has generated interest from fans eager to know more about her. Morgan Harvey is the eldest among the celebrity couple's children, but she is the stepchild of TV host Steve. But apart from his status as a celebrity child, what else is known about her?

Profile summary

Full name Morgan Janel Hawthorne Also known as Morgan Harvey Gender Female Date of birth 14 May 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Marjorie Harvey Father (s) Darnell Woods (biological father), Steve Harvey (adoptive father) Siblings Six Marital status Married Husband Kareem "DJ-Bruckup" Hawthorne Children Two College Spelman College, Culinary Institute of America Profession Chef, food blogger, cookbook author Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Morgan Harvey's biography

Morgan Hawthorne was born on 14 May 1987 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, to Darnell Woods and Marjorie Bridges. What is Morgan Harvey's age? She is 36 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Morgan has six siblings–biological siblings Jason and Lori Harvey. Additionally, she has four step-siblings: Wynton, Broderick and twins Karli and Brandi.

Morgan attended Spelman College, Atlanta, graduating in 2006. She then joined the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 2011 with a degree in Baking and Pastry.

Career

Morgan Hawthorne is a multi-talented culinary expert who has made a name for herself as a chef, cookbook writer, and online food enthusiast. According to Need Some Mo (her website), Hawthorne gained experience working at several renowned bakeries and event companies in Atlanta after her graduation.

The star initiated her journey into the culinary world by sharing her cooking secrets on social media platforms. Using her culinary brand banner, "I Need Some Mo," the celebrity imparts helpful kitchen tips; she also shares her favourite recipes.

The culinary expert has also graced the screen with her appearances on The Steve Harvey Show, showcasing her delectable dishes and hosting cooking classes. She also appeared on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud in 2017.

Beyond her role as a chef and food blogger, Morgan has published an e-book, Party Heart, which contains nearly 40 pages of straightforward culinary tricks and recipes. She also has a YouTube channel where she has uploaded some videos about culinary art.

Morgan Harvey's net worth

The celebrity has a reported net worth of $1 million to $5 million. But based on her sources of income as a chef and an author, her net worth is most likely lower than estimated. Morgan also generates sales from selling her e-book online.

Who is Morgan Harvey's husband?

The American famous blogger is married to Kareem "DJ-Bruckup" Hawthorne. Her spouse is a DJ and CEO of T-12 Entertainment.

Morgan and Kareem first met at Spelman College in 2006, during the Miss Black and Gold pageant organised by Kareem's fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha. They dated for seven years before marrying on 12 October 2013 at St. Philip Cathedral in Atlanta. The couple has two daughters: Elle Monroe, born on 22 March 2015, and Marley Jean, born on 1 September 2020.

Is Morgan Harvey Steve Harvey's biological daughter?

No, she isn't. Did Steve Harvey adopt Morgan? Yes, he did. Steve adopted Morgan and her siblings, Jason and Lori, after marrying their mother in June 2007.

Who is Morgan Harvey's biological father?

Her father is known as Darnell Woods. He is the father of Jason and Lori. However, not much is known about him besides reports claiming he was an illicit substance dealer.

FAQs

Who is Morgan Harvey? She is an American chef, food blogger, and cookbook author. She is the daughter of Majorie and Steve Harvey's daughter. Is Morgan Harvey Steve Harvey's biological daughter? Steve adopted Morgan and her siblings after he married their mother in 2007. Who is Morgan Harvey's biological father? He is known as Darnell Woods. He is also the biological father of Jason and Lori. Who is Morgan Harvey's mother? Her mother is Marjorie Harvey, a fashion blogger and designer from the USA. Who are Morgan Harvey's kids? She has two children: Elle Monroe and Marley Jean. Who is Morgan Harvey's husband? He is known as Kareem "DJ-Bruckup" Hawthorne, a DJ from the USA.

Morgan Harvey is a chef, cookbook author and food blogger from the United States. She is also famous as the daughter of American TV host and film producer Steve Harvey and Marjorie Bridges. Though known as Steve Harvey's daughter, Morgan was adopted by the TV host after marrying her mother, Marjorie, in 2007.

Yen.com.gh published about Ysabel Jordan. Ysabel is an American celebrity kid famous for being the daughter of basketball legend Michael Jordan and American model Yvette Prieto.

Ysabel Jordan has generated interest from fans since she was born. But apart from her being a celebrity child, what else do you know about Ysabel Jordan?

Source: YEN.com.gh