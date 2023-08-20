Meet Andrew Schulz's wife: Get to know Emma Turner's life and history

Andrew Schulz is an actor, stand-up comedian, podcaster, and television producer from the United States. He is widely recognised for his roles in There's...Johnny! (2017), Sneaky Pete (2015– 2017), Bloowing the Light (2019), and You People (2023). But given his successful career, is the American actor married? If so, who is Andrew Schulz's wife?

Emma Turner is sitting on a concrete bench (L) and wearing a sleeveless black dress and hat (R). Photo: @andrewschulz (modified by author)

Andrew Schulz is married to Emma Turner. She is the owner and chief executive officer of Blistered Peppers. She also serves as Apple's AI/ML program manager. The two married on 18 December 2021 in Montecito, California, USA and have been together ever since.

Andrew Schulz's wife's profile summary

Full name Emma Kathryn Turner Famous as Andrew Schulz's wife Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Santa Barbara, California, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Andrew Schulz Father Quentin Turner Mother Kristin Turner Siblings Derek, Will Education NYU Stern School of Business, NYU Gallatin, Professional Children's School Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $250,000

Andrew Schulz's wife's biography

Andrew Schulz's wife, Emma Turner, was born in Santa Barbara, California, United States, to her parents, Kristin and Quentin Turner. She grew up alongside her two siblings, Derek and Will. Emma holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. She practices Christianity religion.

The celebrity wife graduated from NYU Stern School of Business in 2022 with a Master of Business Administration. She later attended NYU Gallatin, earning a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Fiction and Fashion (Writing, Literature, Fashion Business).

How old is Andrew Schulz's wife?

Emma Turner Schulz's age is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 February 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Emma Turner Schulz's job?

Turner is the owner and president of Blistered Peppers and an Apple programme manager. She has spent about ten years working in the corporate world with several organisations. Turner Schulz initiated her career in May 2014 as a fashion trainee at Marie Claire and subsequently as a public relations trainee at Proenza Schouler.

As a sales-special markets apprentice, she operated with Penguin Random House for three months in 2015. The celebrity wife also functioned as a wholesale trainee at Balenciaga from May to December 2016. She started as a subordinate buyer at Barneys New York in January 2017 and quickly advanced to associate buyer.

Following two and a half years at Barneys New York, she advanced to Saturdays NYC as an account head. In November 2019, she was upgraded to senior account executive at Re/done. Additionally, she served at Mastercard as an apprentice and manager from June 2021 to October 2022.

What is Emma Turner Schulz's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $250,000. Emma earns her income through her business career and employment in the corporate world. On the other hand, her husband's net worth is estimated at $4 million.

How tall is Emma Turner?

Andrew Schulz's wife's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-28-36 inches or 86-71-91 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Emma, Andrew Schulz's wife? His wife is called Emma Turner, the owner and chief executive officer of Blistered Peppers. How old is Emma Turner? She is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 February 1995. How old is Andrew Schulz? The stand-up comedian is 39 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 30 October 1983. How many times has Andrew Schulz been married? He's been married once to Emma Turner. What is Emma Turner Schulz's job? She is the CEO of Blistered Peppers and also serves as Apple's AI/ML program manager. How long has Andrew Schulz been with his wife? They have been since December 2021. How tall is Andrew Schulz's wife? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Andrew Schulz's wife is Emma Turner. She is the owner and chief executive officer of Blistered Peppers and also serves as Apple's AI/ML program manager. She and her husband, Andrew, married on 18 December 2021.

