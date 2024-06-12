20 most famous Canadians you didn't know about: Celebrities, singers, artists
Numerous individuals from Canada have gained international recognition across various domains, significantly contributing to their nation's global reputation. These individuals include actors, musicians, activists and fashion icons. Discover some of the most famous Canadians who have made a remarkable impact worldwide.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Famous Canadians you didn't know about
- Who is the most famous person from Canada?
- Who is the top Canadian actor?
- Which are famous Canadian rock bands?
- What is Canada's most famous thing?
When compiling this list of famous Canadians, we focused on well-known figures such as celebrated singers, popular musicians, and acclaimed actors. This list is not exhaustive and is presented in no specific order.
Famous Canadians you didn't know about
Canada has been the origin of many influential people in the arts, music, and fashion sectors. It has fostered an array of talents who have garnered international recognition. These are some of the most famous Canadians in the entertainment scene.
Justin Bieber
- Full name: Justin Drew Bieber
- Date of birth: 1 March 1994
- Place of birth: London, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
Justin Bieber is a pop icon well-known for his multi-genre musical performances. The star has enjoyed immense fame since his debut in 2009 with hits like Baby, Where Are Ü Now and Sorry.
Celine Dion
- Full name: Céline Marie Claudette Dion
- Date of birth: 30 March 1968
- Place of birth: Charlemagne, Quebec, Canada
- Profession: Singer, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist
Celine Dion, the "Queen of Power Ballads," is among the greatest, most famous Canadian singers ever. Renowned for her powerful voice and passionate performances, the singer gained international fame after winning the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest.
Drake
- Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
- Date of birth: 24 October 1986
- Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur
Who is the top Canadian celebrity? Aubrey Drake Graham is one of Canada's leading celebrities. Born to an African-American father and a Canadian Ashkenazi Jew mother, Drake has significantly influenced modern music with his rap and RnB style.
Keanu Reeves
- Full name: Keanu Charles Reeves
- Date of birth: 2 September 1964
- Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon
- Profession: Actor
Keanu Reeves, born in Beirut, Lebanon, but raised in Toronto, is among the most famous Canadians. He is known for his roles in The Matrix, John Wick, Point Break, and Speed. Keanu made his acting debut in the Canadian television series Hangin' In (1984) and his feature film debut in Youngblood (1986).
Winnie Harlow
- Real name: Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young
- Date of birth: 27 July 1994
- Place of birth: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Model
Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson for vitiligo. She gained prominence on America's Next Top Model and has since modelled for top brands. Winnie has not let her vitiligo stop her from breaking barriers for models with skin conditions.
Shay Mitchell
- Full name: Shannon Ashley Garcia Mitchell
- Date of birth: 10 April 1987
- Place of birth: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Actress
Shay Mitchell is a Canadian actress best known for her role as Emily Fields in the hit TV series Pretty Little Liars. Her performances in You and Dollface further showcased her range. Beyond acting, Mitchell is an author, entrepreneur, and social media influencer.
Ryan Gosling
- Full name: Ryan Thomas Gosling
- Date of birth: 12 November 1980
- Place of birth: London, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Actor
Ryan Gosling is a famous Canadian actor known for his roles in The Notebook, La La Land, and Drive. His work has earned him critical acclaim and a reputation as one of Hollywood's most talented actors.
Sandra Oh
- Full name: Sandra Miju Oh
- Date of birth: 20 July 1971
- Place of birth: Nepean, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Actress
Sandra Miju Oh has contributed significantly to television and cinema. Her performances have earned her widespread recognition and numerous awards. Sandra's receipt of the Genie Awards for her film performances marked a milestone in her career, leading to global recognition.
Nina Dobrev
- Full name: Nina Kamenova Dobreva
- Date of birth: 9 January 1989
- Place of birth: Sofia, Bulgaria
- Profession: Actress
Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, known for her impactful roles in acting and modelling, is recognised for her work in series like The Vampire Diaries and Degrassi: The Next Generation. Her early dedication to the arts has significantly influenced her professional path in the entertainment sector.
Pamela Anderson
- Full name: Pamela Denise Anderson
- Date of birth: 1 July 1967
- Place of birth: Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada
- Profession: Actress, model
Pamela Anderson, known for her acting and modelling career, gained international recognition through her role in Baywatch. Her work with Playboy magazine and prominent personal life have maintained her visibility in the media over the years.
The Weeknd
- Real name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye
- Date of birth: 16 February 1990
- Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
The Weeknd, renowned for his distinct contemporary and alternative R&B blend, is among the famous black Canadians. The singer and songwriter gained widespread recognition with his mixtapes in 2011 and has become one of the world's best-selling artists.
Seth Rogen
- Full name: Seth Aaron Rogen
- Date of birth: 15 April 1982
- Place of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Profession: Actor, comedian, writer, producer, director
A Canadian-American entertainment figure, Seth Aaron Rogen is recognised for his humour-infused roles and affiliation with the Frat Pack. His journey in the industry started with stand-up comedy, leading to notable recognition in movies such as Knocked Up and Superbad.
Avril Lavigne
- Full name: Avril Ramona Lavigne
- Date of birth: 27 September 1984
- Place of birth: Belleville, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
Avril Ramona Lavigne is among the famous French Canadians. Born to a French Canadian father, Avril was vital in developing pop-punk music in the early 2000s. Lavinge burst onto the music scene with hits like Complicated and Sk8er Boi.
Kiefer Sutherland
- Full name: Kiefer William Frederick Dempsey George Rufus Sutherland
- Date of birth: 21 December 1966
- Place of birth: Paddington, London, England
- Profession: Actor, producer, director, singer-songwriter
Kiefer Sutherland, known for his diverse contributions to the entertainment industry, has earned an Emmy for his role in 24. His extensive career includes a range of performances and notable work as a director and producer in the film sector.
Jim Carrey
- Full name: James Eugene Carrey
- Date of birth: 17 January 1962
- Place of birth: Newmarket, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Actor, comedian, writer, producer
James Eugene Carrey is known for his dynamic slapstick acts. Following a decade of refining his stand-up routines and taking on various film roles, he achieved widespread fame in the early 1990s with his role in the American sketch comedy TV series In Living Colour.
Terry Fox
- Full name: Terrance Stanley Fox
- Date of birth: 28 July 1958
- Place of birth: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
- Profession: Athlete, humanitarian, and cancer research activist
Terry Fox was among the famous Canadians who made a difference due to his activism about cancer. In 1980, despite losing a leg to cancer, he undertook a monumental journey across Canada to fundraise and promote cancer research awareness.
Michael Bublé
- Full name: Michael Steven Bublé
- Date of birth: 9 September 1975
- Place of birth: Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer
Michael Steven Bublé is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer. His classic jazz and soul singing style have made him a modern-day crooner, reminiscent of the greats like Frank Sinatra. Bublé has won several awards, including Grammys, and is known for hits like Haven't Met You Yet and his Christmas albums.
Taylor Russell
- Full name: Taylor Russell McKenzie
- Date of birth: 18 July 1994
- Place of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Profession: Actress
Taylor Russell McKenzie, acclaimed for her role in Lost in Space, has showcased her acting prowess in various films, including Waves and Escape Room. Her performances have been well-received, enhancing her reputation in the entertainment sector.
Dwayne Johnson
- Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson
- Date of birth: 2 May 1972
- Place of birth: Hayward, California, USA
- Profession: Actor, producer, businessman, former professional wrestler
Dwayne, 'The Rock' Douglas Johnson is known for his roles in the WWE, the Fast & Furious franchise, and the Jumanji film series. Although not a Canadian native, Johnson's dad was born in Nova Scotia. In 2009, Dwyane obtained Canadian citizenship and now holds dual nationality with the United States.
Shania Twain
- Real name: Eilleen Regina Edwards
- Date of birth: 28 August 1965
- Place of birth: Windsor, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
Eilleen Regina 'Shania Twain' Edwards is a distinguished singer and songwriter. Known as the Queen of Country Pop, she stands among the most successful female figures in country music. Her chart-topping singles include Man! I Feel Like a Woman, and You're Still the One.
Who is the most famous person from Canada?
According to American Top 40, Ryan Renolds is the most famous Canadian in 2024. The Deadpool star received over 4 million global monthly Google searches and over 62 million Wikipedia page views.
Who is the top Canadian actor?
According to IMDb, Jim Carrey, Michael J. Fox, Leslie Nielsen, Ryan Gosling, and Donald Sutherland are among the top Canadian actors.
Which are famous Canadian rock bands?
Famous Canadian bands include Rush, The Tragically Hip, Nickelback, and Blue Rodeo. These bands have achieved international fame and influenced the worldwide music industry.
What is Canada's most famous thing?
Canada is known for its sporting achievements, especially in ice hockey, distinctive food offerings like Poutine, expansive and scenic landscapes, diverse cultural fabric, and the generally polite nature of its citizens.
Most famous Canadian actors and singers are often believed to be from the US or UK. They include renowned actors, singers, and personalities who have dominated their niches. These stars fly the Canadian flag high, showcasing the immense talent the country has produced.
