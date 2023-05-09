Who is Blaize Pearman? Interesting facts about Raven-Symoné's brother

Blaize Pearman is the younger sibling of Raven-Symoné, a famous American actress, singer, and songwriter. Raven is best known for her role in the Disney show, That is So Raven. Although Blaize is not a household name, he has achieved great exploits in his own right.

Raven-Symoné and her brother Blaize at the premiere of 'Dr. Dolittle 2' at the Avco Theater in Los Angeles in 2001. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Indeed, fame is not for everyone. While some people enjoy being in the limelight, some prefer to lead a low-key life. And a perfect example of such people is Blaize Pearman, whose sister has been making waves in Hollywood. Who are Raven-Symoné's siblings? Discover more about this and many more facts about Blaize.

Profile summary

Full name Blaize Pearman Gender Male Date of birth 17 December 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Ossining, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet and inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Christopher B. Pearman Mother Lydia Gaulden Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Famous for Raven-Symoné's brother

Interesting facts about Blaize Pearman

Does Raven-Symoné have siblings? Raven has only one sibling, Blaize Pearman. He rose to prominence due to her sister's fame in the entertainment industry. Nevertheless, here are some interesting facts about him.

1. He was born in 1991

Blaize Pearman was born on 17 December 1991 in Ossining, New York, USA. He is 31 years old as of 2023, and his star sign is Sagittarius. Blaize is an American citizen and of African-American ethnicity.

2. His sister is a famous actress

Raven-Symoné attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People" at Regency Village Theatre on 17 January 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Raven-Symoné started as a child actress, portraying Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show and Nicole Lee on Hangin' with Mr Cooper.

At 17, Symoné landed a role as Raven Baxter on the Disney Channel television series, That's So Raven, for which she garnered more fame. Symoné has numerous film credits, including College Road Trip, The Princess Diaries 2, The Cheetah Girls, For One Night, and Revenge of the Bridesmaids.

Blaize Pearman's sister has recently resumed her role as Raven Baxter in the 2017 television series Raven's Home.

3. His father is a former actor and writer

Blaize Pearman's dad, Christopher B. Pearman, was an actor and writer. He also used to play Clarinet but gave up in high school. Similarly, Blaize used to play the instrument too, something that his father confesses in his book, Dream So Big: A Parent's Guide To Helping Your Child Believe And Achieve.

4. Blaize Pearman played the piano as a child

Besides the Clarinet, Raven-Symoné's brother was also good at the piano. His father once admitted that he thought his son could become a concert pianist or a synthesizer performer. However, Blaize quit playing the piano while still young, something his father considered giving in easily.

5. His mother is a computer science graduate

Pearman's mother, Lydia Gaulden, is a Southern University computer science graduate. She formerly worked at National Cash Register for a software firm. She also worked as a system analyst.

6. He was an active basketball player

Raven's brother attended a local high school in New York. While there, he was an active basketball player for his school's team.

7. Blaize Pearman has made a few TV appearances

Raven poses for a photo during an in-store appearance to sign the new TV soundtrack for "Thats So Raven" at Borders Books And Music on 3 June 2004 in New York City. Photo: Scott Griesr

Source: Getty Images

While he is not a professional actor like his sister, Blaize has briefly appeared on his sister's show, That's So Raven. He appears as a friend of Cory, Raven's on-screen brother, in the second episode of the first season, Party Animal.

In 2008, he appeared on an episode of Steve Harvey's Celebrity Family Feud alongside his sister Raven. However, they did not emerge victorious for the grand prize.

8. Blaize Pearman is not married yet

Who is Blaize Pearman's wife? Raven-Symoné's brother prefers to live a private life, so he does not disclose much about his relationships. As of now, he is presumed unmarried and single.

9. His sister is a millionaire

Raven-Symoné is one of the most influential Disney actors. She has an alleged net worth of $40 million. She has accumulated wealth from her various careers as an actor, singer, and songwriter.

But what is Blaize Pearman's net worth? His net worth is not publicly known, as he lives a low-key life.

Fast facts about Blaize Pearman

Who is Blaize Pearman? He is Raven-Symoné's sibling. How old is Blaize? He is 31 years old as of 2023. He was born on 17 December 1991. How many siblings does Blaize Pearman have? He has only one sibling, Raven Symoné, a famous actor, singer, and songwriter. Who is Blaize Pearman's wife? He is not yet married. How tall is Raven's brother? He is reportedly 5 feet 8 inches tall. What is Blaize Pearman's Instagram account? He is not on any social media platform, as his was suspended recently.

Blaize Pearman rose to fame for being the younger brother of the talented actor, singer, and songwriter Raven-Symoné. He has made a few television appearances due to her sister's celebrity status.

