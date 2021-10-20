Rose Dorothy Dauriac: 10 interesting facts about Scarlett Johansson's daughter

One of the challenges of being a celebrity is media exposure to the detriment of personal preferences. As much as the famous Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson tries to keep her life private, information about some personal issues, especially her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, remains a vital concern to most of her fans.

Rose Dauriac is the daughter of Scarlett Johansson and Frenchman Romain Dauriac. Although she is the daughter of a celebrity actress, since her conception, Dorothy's mother made conscious efforts to keep details of her upbringing from the public. Even after her divorce from the French man, she continued this partly because Scarlet wishes for her daughter to live everyday life.

10 interesting facts about Scarlett Johansson's daughter

Rose Dorothy Dauriac's pictures have been at the mercy of journalists and social media, against her mother's wishes. As her mother is fondly called, Scar Jo loves her privacy and rubs this on her daughter's life. As a result, Scarlet sees social media as "a little strange." However, there are still exciting facts worth knowing about the star actress's daughter, including those discussed below.

1. Dorothy was born two months before her parents officially tied the knot

The celebrity's daughter Dorothy was born in New York on the 3rd of August, 2014, two months before her parents married in October 2014. Although their marriage did not last beyond three years, Rose is the product of her parents' love affairs.

2. Ms Dauric is the first of Scarlett Johansson's kids

Johansson has two kids, of which Rose is the first. Before Johansson met Rose's father, she had previously been with Ryan Reynolds, an actor. However, their union ended in 2011 before the actress started dating Romain Dauriac.

Since the actress and Rose's father divorced, she moved on and started dating Colin Jost. Interestingly, in August 2021, the couple welcomed their first son, Cosmo, meaning that Scarlett Johansson's children are now two.

3. She bears the same name as her maternal grandmother

Johansson's daughter's middle name, Dorothy, was given to honour her maternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Sloan. Besides revealing this during an honorary César film award ceremony in Paris, the star actress noted that her child is the first Francophone in her family.

4. She is particular about being girly

Rose prefers dressing as a princess instead of being adorned with superhero capes. During an interview that her mother granted TheEllenShow, she made some fantastic comments about her. She called her daughter "her little buddy." As she described her daughter, she went on to say, "She's very, very, very, girly. Like painfully girl."

5. Dorothy thinks her mother is a professional warrior

Since Scarlett shot Infinity War, her daughter thought that the mother fights people for a living. Consequently, when asked what her mother does for a living, she quickly confesses that she is a superhero. Her mother said about Rose:

We had taken a break in shooting Infinity War… I was going into the office… I was like, ‘See you later, honey, Mommy has to go to work.’ And she was like, ‘Who are you fighting?'

6. She is shielded from the media to enjoy a normal life

Being the daughter of a celebrity actress, it is unusual to have fans picking interest in the little girl. However, with this understanding, Dorothy's mother does everything possible to ensure the girl does not get overexposed in the media to enjoy her daily life. Johansson was once quoted as saying:

As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself.

7. Rose's father fought for her custody

Rose's father Romain fought his ex-wife's request for full custody of his daughter because he planned to raise their daughter in France. According to him, his ex-wife's schedule and combining parenting would be an arduous task. In addition, her acting career was taking a better place at the expense of their daughter.

8. She weighs around 16 kg

Dorothy was born in the year of the horse. Her birth sign is Virgo. In addition, she is 2 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 16 kilograms. Her hair is darkly shaded, and her eyes are dark black.

9. Dorothy loves watching fairy tale movies

Dorothy enjoys watching movies when she is free, particularly those with fairy tale themes that make her adore her princess-like costumes.

10. She has an impressive net worth

According to the CelebsMoney website, Johansson's daughter has a net worth between $100,000 and $1 million. However, her source of wealth is traceable to her family members. For instance, her mother was the richest actress in the world in 2018 and 2019.

The life of Rose Dorothy Dauraic is well out of public space, courtesy of her parents, who individually relished their privacy. Nevertheless, she adores her mother that she sees her as a superhero. At the same time, since entertainers surround her, it will not be surprising if she follows her mother's path in acting.

