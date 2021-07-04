Who is Jesse Jo Stark? Everything you need to know about Yungbluds' girlfriend

Jesse Jo Stark is an American singer-songwriter, fashion designer, and artist. She is currently dating rockstar Yungblud and is Bella Hadid's best friend. Although she has been in the spotlight since childhood because of her parents, Jesse officially started her music career in 2017. This, plus her relationships with famous people, have gained her a significant following over the past few years.

While Stark is a relatively new name in the industry, it is shocking what she has managed to do in such a short time. Her fans are excited about what she has in store for them in the future, and with her track record, it will be good.

Who is Jesse Jo Stark?

How old is Jesse Jo Stark? Jesse was born on 4th April 1991, making Jesse Jo Stark's age 30 as of 2021. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, together with her two siblings, Frankie Belle Stark and Kristian Jack Stark.

Who is Jesse Jo Stark's dad? Jesse's father is Richard Stark. Her dad is the co-owner of Chrome Hearts. Chrome Hearts is a high-end brand that produces silver accessories, gold and diamond jewellery, eyewear, leather clothing, and furniture. It was founded in 1988, and it is in this environment that Jesse grew up.

Jesse's parents were fashion designers, and by age 6, she was already into fashion. As she grew, motivation from her parents and the connections she had because of her upbringing led her to delve deeper into the trade. However, the singer also dabbled in poetry writing, which evolved into the songwriting she is known for today.

Is Jesse Jo Stark related to Cher? Yes, the stunning beauty is Cher's goddaughter. Cher is an American singer, actress, and television personality often referred to as the Goddess of Pop. Growing up, Jesse would go on tour with her godmother.

She even got her first vocal lessons from Cher's vocal coach, Evelyn. When she was around seven or eight, she went to the studio for the first time. It was with her godmother's assistance she wrote her first song.

Career and net worth

Stark is a multitalented queen, and all of her different exploits have contributed to her overall net worth. So, how much is Jesse Jo Stark's worth? She allegedly has a net worth of $9 million, which is quite an impressive sum. Take a look at how she acquired her wealth.

Fashion

Richard Stark and Jesse Jo Stark have something in common, their love for fashion. Jesse's fascination with fashion that began when she was a child, is still going strong. She is part of her parent's company, Chrome Hearts, and still designs outfits for them once in a while.

Stark and her siblings are part of the brand's representation, and they sometimes design custom made pieces for select people. Jesse Jo Stark's clothing line Deadly Doll is another creation of hers that many famous people have worn.

Music

What genre is Jesse Jo Stark? The musician is an Alternative/Indie artist. Before she was famous, Stark used to perform her songs in a room at the Chrome Hearts factory. She made videos for her music and would post them on her YouTube. Her songs, such as The Monsters, Dance to The Cramps, Baby Love, and Monster Party, were made during this time.

On 25th January 2017, she released her debut single called Driftwood. It was released through a record label she founded named Sugar Jones Music. Her choice of launching her label was that she did not want to be held back by another label while making music. Her second single, April Flowers, was released later that year.

Here is a list of the fantastic songs she has released since she began her career:

Driftwood

April Flowers

Fire of Love

Dandelion

Wish I Was Dead

Rot Away

Mystery

Tangerine

Die Young

Jesse's boyfriend

Jesse is currently dating Dominic Richard Harrison, popularly known as Yungblud. He is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He released his debut EP in 2018, which was quickly followed by his album, 21st Century Liability. He is an outstanding performer and has managed to beat records even though he has been in the industry for under three years.

Friendship with Bella

Jesse and Bella have been friends since they were teenagers. Bella is one of the top models in the world, and the two are clearly great friends. When the two became friends, none of them was famous yet. This gave them the rare opportunity to build a genuine friendship. Jesse Jo Stark and Bella Hadid recently collaborated on fashion looks, and fans were pleased with the outcome.

Jesse Jo Stark is a fashion designer and musician who is killing it on all fronts. Her music career that started only four years ago, is already flourishing. She recently got into a relationship with the English musician Yungblud, and they seem to be going strong.

