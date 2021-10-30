100+ queen quotes to celebrate the special woman in your life

There is always that one remarkable woman in your life who deserves recognition. Every woman, regardless of their social standing, deserves to be treated like a queen. So what is the better way to celebrate them than with these great queen quotes?

Queen quotes are there to encourage and appreciate women. Generally, women are life-givers who deserve respect and admiration. A strong lady is a leader who frequently needs to be reminded of her greatness.

Best queen quotes for her

Here are some classy queen quotes to make your lady feel special. Use them on any occasion as they depict the strong adoring woman.

You better treat her like royalty if you want to be treated like a king.

You are enough to drive a saint to madness or a king to his knees.

It's like chess, you know. The queen saves the king.

My lady, this is for you. I bring you the stars, the stars from the borderless sea.

If a man does not treat you like a princess during courtship, he will not treat you like a queen during the marriage.

You are a lady that demands respect. God will bring the right person into your life to make you forget why you ever wasted your time on nothing important.

The strength of a kingdom comes from its king, but a king's power comes from his queen.

I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men. In reality, they are far superior and always have been.

You are royalty who bows to no one—a lady who has faced them all and triumphed. A woman who owns her body, her life, her destiny, and never apologises for it.

King and queen quotes

Every king needs a queen to complete his life. The two complement each other, and the need for such a union makes for royal status. Here are some king and queen quotes below.

Treat a girl like a queen & you'll become her true king.

King always needs a queen, as she always needs a king. Without each other, they are nothing!

Every home is a palace when a king & queen are in true love.

The queen is the beauty & the king is the beast. So, every beauty deserves the beast.

For every queen with a broken heart, there is a king with a glue gun.

A relationship is a chess game where you always have to save your queen.

Without the strength of the queen, the king is nothing.

When the king & queen are together, they forget the rest.

It doesn't matter what is in front of the queen as the king is always behind her.

I am a royal king because of my loyal queen.

When he treats you like a queen, quotes

Love is a reciprocating factor, and you get what you receive. So treat your lady like a queen, and in return, she will treat you like a king. Here are when he treats you like a queen quotes.

My boyfriend treats me like royalty. He is perfect and nothing short of it.

I want a gentleman who treats me like a royal. I need respect, love and nothing in between.

My dad treats me like a princess, and I will be sure to have a husband that will treat me like a queen.

A real man treats his lady like a queen, and she, in return, treats her man like a king.

A man who treats his lady like a princess is a proof that a queen has raised him.

I'd rather walk in the rain or through whatever with a man who treats me like a queen than ride in a Benz with a man who doesn't value me.

I want a real man who treats me like a royal. That's enough to satisfy my every need.

If you spend too long holding on to the one who treats you like an option, you'll miss finding the one who treats you like a priority.

A real man gives his lady the attention she deserves, gives her all of his love, calls her beautiful, and treats her like a queen.

I want a real man that's always there for me. A man that ain't scared to spend on me. A man who treats me like a beauty queen because that's enough to satisfy my every need!

Treat her like royalty, and she'll always want to be on your team.

Treat her like a queen and watch those king benefits increase!

She will treat you like a king when you treat her like a queen. But when you treat her like a game, then she will show you how it's played.

She will make you her king when you treat her like a royal.

Only a true man can make his lady forget that somebody ever broke her heart.

You can only treat your woman like a queen when you love and care for her without boundaries.

If you never want to lose her, then treat her like you are trying to win her.

Your woman should be your best friend. So, stop treating her like a friend with benefits.

Every lady feels insecure with the wrong man. But a man who can treat her right will always make her feel secure and beautiful.

If he can't treat you like a princess during courtship, then he can't treat you like a queen after getting married to you.

Behind every successful woman is a man who is never tired of giving her his support.

Treat me like a joke, and I'll be gone from you like it's funny.

Treat your lady like royalty. Treat her like she's the only girl in the world. If she loves you and you love her, then let nobody interfere in your relationship.

Always make your girlfriend happy. Treat her like a royal, and she will always be comfortable with you. Be her inspiration and her hero.

Don't be a pushover while treating her like a queen. Women prefer men who knows what he wants.

If you don't know how to treat a woman right, then don't date one.

Yes, honey, you're a queen, and you deserve to be treated as one.

Beautiful black queen quotes

The black woman has overcome decades of adversity and continues to stand tall and strong. Black women deserve to be respected and admired. Here are some lovely black queen quotes that honour such women.

My blackness does not inhibit me from being beautiful and intelligent. On the contrary, it is the reason I am beautiful and brilliant.

The voice of a black woman should always be herself.

Beauty is not just a white girl. It's so many different flavours and shades.

God made me a beautiful black woman, so I have to be happy with who I am. And it's a journey. So I embrace my brown skin sisters. I love them, and I hope that they welcome me.

Black girl magic means that I have the power to overcome anything.

The black woman was dipped in chocolate, bronzed in elegance, enamelled with grace, toasted with beauty.

Black women and black girls are exquisite beauty in every shade.

I'm a beautiful black lady. My black is exquisite beauty.

I'm not ashamed of what I am and that I have curves, and that I'm thick. I love my body.

I realised that beauty was not something that I could acquire or consume. It was something I just had to be.

Think like a queen. She is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.

I am a black queen, and I demand to be treated like one.

Even if it makes others uncomfortable, I love who I am.

I'm a black woman every day, and I'm not confused about that. I'm not worried about that. So I don't need to discuss how I feel as a black woman because I don't feel disempowered.

When I realised that I needed to stop trying to be somebody else and be myself, I started to own, accept, and love what I had. As a result, I am a proud black woman.

I'm a strong black woman, and I cannot be intimidated. And I'm not going anywhere.

Black women possess an extraordinary indestructible strength that allows them to not only get down, but to get up, to get through, and to get over.

Black women are the backbone despite the backhand.

Black didn't crack, but it did level up.

Savage queen quotes

Savage queen quotes are for the haters. So use these savage quotes on them and get the satisfaction of seeing their reactions.

I'm a badass with a good body.

I'm 50% savage, 50% sweetheart.

Just like the alphabet, I come before U.

I'm always late because good things take time.

We catch flights and not feelings.

I'm not afraid to make enemies, so I keep it real all the time.

My mascara is too expensive to spoil with tears over a boy like you.

The truth is that life goes on… with or without anyone.

My heart is gold, but my attitude is savage.

Revenge? Nah… I'm too lazy for that. So I'm just going to sit here and watch karma mess you up.

My lips are the gun… and my smile is the trigger. My kisses are the bullets. Then go ahead and label me a killer.

Haters make me famous!

My enemies are my biggest motivation.

I'm down to earth. But still above you.

You look exactly like the drawings I made with my left hand.

Me, get jealous of you? Please! Bless your delusional heart.

Stop touching my crown with your filthy hands.

I'm on a whole new level of the pursuit of a different kind of happiness.

It's so crazy how people judge me for being real yet love the worst of all for being fake.

Even if I don't have to remember as a lady to keep my mouth shut… I think I'm somehow okay with that.

I am a half goddess, half hell.

I do not harm, but I take no-nonsense.

Sassy divas don't joke with small minds.

A soft woman is simply a wolf caught in meditation.

Don't try to study me because you will never graduate.

I'm the kind of queen who knows that my crown isn't on my head but in my soul.

I'm magic, and I would never apologise for the fire in me.

I have technical issues with my attitude today. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. Avoidance is highly recommended for safety.

I don't have a problem with being nice to people, but I don't mind being an as*hole either. It all depends on you.

I'm currently becoming much aware of what's worth my precious time and energy.

I know that the woman I'm becoming will cost me people, spaces, relationships and material things. But I would choose her over and over again over every other thing.

Throw me to the wolves, and I'll come back leading the pack.

I'm a ray of beautiful sunshine mixed with a bit of hurricane.

It's perfectly okay if you don't like me. But, unfortunately, not everybody has good taste.

What's a queen without her king? Ummmm… according to history, more powerful!.

Hey, pretty! Can you kill them with success and finally bury them with a smile.

This collection of queen quotes will assist you in expressing your feelings for the special women in your life. These quotes have the power to brighten any woman's day. So, make the most of them by devoting some of them to the women in your life.

