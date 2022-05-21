20 female celebrities who went to jail and what they were arrested for

America and the world at large love a success story. That's why celebrities are, in fact, celebrities. However, they also love to see those celebrities fail and fail hard. There's something exciting about hearing about a female celebrity who has run into legal trouble. Some of these female celebrities who went to jail are habitual offenders, while others are not.

Celebrities are often held in high regard; they are successful, famous, and are a regular feature on TV screens, magazine covers, and social media sites. However, no one is above the law – including the beautiful female celebrities you know.

Top female celebrities who went to jail

Who are some of the most famous female celebrities who went to jail? Below is a list of celebrities who have had legal troubles that resulted in a jail sentence. Some only stayed a few days in prison, while others got several years or worse.

1. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is one of the most famous female celebrities who went to prison. She has had several run-ins with the law, ranging from driving under the influence, drug possession, obstructing a police officer, and more. Despite these legal issues, she has evaded jail time in several instances. However, her luck ran out in 2007, when she served 45 days in prison for parole violation and driving without a license.

2. Lindsey Lohan

Lindsey Lohan is another female celebrity who has crashed with the law multiple times. She has been in trouble for several reasons, ranging from DUI, felony possession of drugs, driving with a suspended license, missing court date, assault, and more.

Due to her legal issues, Lindsey Lohan has been arrested multiple times, earning her several celebrity mugshots. However, she has evaded jail time in several cases, getting away with probation sentences, fines, or stints in rehab centres.

She has not been entirely lucky and has been to prison a few times. In 2010, she served a 14-days prison sentence for missing a DUI hearing. In 2011, she served two prison sentences – a 120-day jail stint for stealing a necklace and another 20-days for failing to fulfil a community service sentence.

3. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian seems like the most well-balanced of the Kardashian sisters. However, you might be surprised to know that she has had a few legal troubles and even went to jail.

Why did Khloe Kardashian go to jail? The reality TV star was arrested in 2007 for DUI and sentenced to community service, and ordered to undertake alcohol education classes. However, she violated parole after missing sessions and was sentenced to 30 days in prison. However, she only served three hours and was released on the first day due to overcrowding.

4. Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna (Angela Renee White) is a model and socialite famous for appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is another famous female celebrity who has been in trouble with the law.

In 2016, Chyna was arrested at a Texas airport for public intoxication. She also faced another additional charge of drug possession. She spent some time in jail but was later released after posting bail.

5. Amanda Baynes

Amanda Baynes is a former Nickelodeon star famous for the comedy show, All That. She has faced several legal issues, including DUI, hit and run, driving with a suspended license, etc.

Baynes has been lucky so far, as she has not served a substantial sentence due to her legal troubles. However, she was in jail for a few hours in 2012 due to her DUI charge but was released after posting bail.

6. Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman is an award-winning actress famous for her role in the ABC drama Desperate Housewives. Unfortunately, she is also one of the most popular female celebrities who have gone to jail. In 2019, she was sentenced to federal prison due to charges stemming from her involvement with the American college entrance exam cheating scandal.

7. Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is an American actress famous for appearing in the TV show Teen Stars. Unfortunately, she is another female celebrity who has had several legal issues; she has been arrested 15 times. Some of these arrests have seen her spend short stints in jail.

8. Martha Stewart

Martha Steward is an American businesswoman, writer, and TV personality - and probably one of the most influential women in the world. It is, thus, hard to imagine that she could have landed on the wrong side of the law.

In 2004, Martha Steward got into trouble due to insider trading, seeing her face criminal federal charges. She was convicted to five months in prison and an extra five months of home confinement.

9. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress. She is one of the most famous singers who went to jail following trouble with the law.

Lauryn Hill was convicted of federal charges of tax fraud and failing to file taxes. She was facing a prison sentence of 36 months but was sentenced to three months in prison and a further three months' house arrest.

10. Lil Kim

Lil Kim is another famous singer who has served jail time. The Grammy Award-winning rapper was convicted of perjury and conspiracy to convict perjury in a shootout case. As a result, she served one year in prison.

11. Allison Mack

Allison Mack is an American actress most famous for playing the role of Chloe Sullivan in the superhero show Smallville. However, she got into trouble in 2018 after she was arrested on several charges, including sex trafficking and forced labour, stemming from her being a member of the cult organization NXIVM.

Allison Mack pled guilty to charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. In 2021, she was sentenced to three years in federal prison. Therefore, she is one of the few female celebrities in jail now.

12. Ismaila Rabi

Ismaila Rabi is among the most famous people in jail now. She is a Nigerian actress. The Nigerian actress was sentenced to death in 2002 for murdering her then-boyfriend. However, she escaped prison in 2011, only to be recaptured and sentenced again in 2017.

13. Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez is an American actress and screenwriter. She is famous for several high-profile roles in films and shows such as Fast & Furious and Lost. Unfortunately, she is also infamous for several legal troubles, ranging from DUI, speed violations, probation violations, etc. She has served several stints in jail, including a six-month sentence in 2007 for a probation violation.

14. Zara Phythian

Zara Phythian is a British film actress and martial arts instructor. She is known for her roles in several films, including Doctor Strange. However, she gained notoriety for her legal troubles after she – and her husband – were accused of child sex offences. In May 2022, she was sentenced to eight years in prison, making her another celebrity currently serving time.

15. Felicia Pearson

Felicia Pearson is an American actress, author, and rapper. She is primarily famous for portraying the role of Snoop Pearson on the crime drama TV show, The Wire. However, she is also known for being one of the most infamous celebrity murderers. When she was 16 years, she was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for second-degree murder. She has also been to jail after being arrested for drug-related offences in 2011.

16. Remy Ma

Remy Ma (real name Reminisce Mackie) is an American singer and rapper. She is an award-winning singer and is considered one of the best black female hip-hop artists. However, she has also faced legal issues, which resulted in incarceration. In 2008, she was sentenced to eight years in prison following the shooting of her friend in 2007. However, she was released in 2014 after serving six years.

17. Piper Kerman

Piper Kerman is a famous American author. However, she is unique in that she was a regular person when she went to prison. Serving time in jail was what turned her into a celebrity.

In 2004, Kerman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for money laundering and drug trafficking. After being released, she wrote the book Orange Is the New Black: My Years in Prison. The book was adapted into the hit series Orange Is the New Black, turning her into a celebrity.

18. Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple is a sensational American singer and songwriter. She has five albums and boasts three Grammy Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and several others. However, she also has a bad girl reputation. In 2012, she was arrested by the U.S Border Patrol for being in possession of hashish. Fortunately for her, she only spent a day in jail.

19. Kimora Lee Leissner

Kimora Lee Leissner (birth name Kimora Lee Perkins) is another celebrity who has had run-ins with the law. She is an American model, businesswoman, and TV personality. In 2004, she was arrested due to reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and evading police. She spent some time in jail but got off with a six-month probation sentence.

20. Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie is a singer, actress, fashion designer, and TV personality. She is famous for starring in The Simple Life TV show alongside her childhood friend, Paris Hilton.

Richie has had several run-ins with the law, like her friend Paris Hilton. She has been arrested for being involved in a bar brawl, DUI, using marijuana, and more. Following one of her run-ins, she was sentenced to four days in prison but was released due to overcrowding after only 82 minutes.

Most celebrities are known for their lavish lifestyle full of glitz and glamour. However, some have had legal issues that have resulted in them being arrested and even serving time. The above are some of the most famous female celebrities who have gone to jail for one reason or another.

