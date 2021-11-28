Death is inevitable. Furthermore, it always comes with a shock when someone dies before their time. Over time there have been best-known young rappers that died the untimely death. Some perished due to natural causes, while others were brutally murdered or due to drug over-doses. In either case, they left their fans distraught.

Chinx Drugz attends the CHINX Listening Reception at Bellucci Napoli in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

The life of a rapper is often full of fun. They travel from state to state, partying and making money. Sometimes, this kind of lifestyle can escalate to untimely death. The death of a young rapper leaves behind a ton of untapped potential. Some die before entirely breaking into their stride and others before accomplishing their projects.

15 young rappers that died too soon leaving fans distraught

Music is one of the entertainment industries that losses young rappers yearly. About 51.5% of rappers' deaths are due to murder, according to a study conducted in 2015. So who are the young rappers who have left us too soon? Well. Here are 15 well-known rappers who died at a young age.

1. Young Dolph

Rapper Young Dolph backstage during day 1 of 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Known for his last solo album, Rich Slave, Dolph died in a shooting at 36. The shooting happened in South Memphis, Tennessee, on November 17, 2021. Young Dolph was shot to death around 1 p.m. when he walked into a homemade Cookies store to buy cookies.

Young Dolph was such a world icon. He was one of the greatest Memphis rappers loved for their hard work, dedication, and loyalty. His presence will be missed.

2. Pop Smoke

American rapper Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO

Pop Smoke is among the well-known rappers that died in 2020. Smoke came to the limelight after releasing his 2019's Welcome to the Party. Pop Smoke was one of the fastest-rising rappers. However, his dreams were short-lived when he was shot in a home invasion at 20.

Five suspects alleged to involvement in the crime were arrested. However, the arrest was later revoked after the New York native mistakenly shared the address of the Los Angeles home on social media.

3. Tupac Shakur

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Mecca Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Tupac Shakur was gunned down on September 13, 1996, at age 25 in Vegas. The incident followed a confrontation with a reputed member of the Crips gang. The passionate rapper was a legend before meeting his untimely death.

Tupac Shakur is among the fallen lyrical poets who have had the greatest impact on today's top hip hop releases. But, unfortunately, the infamous rapper death case remains unsolved to date.

However, The Notorious B.I.G., who many believe was involved with Tupac's death. He was killed in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, at age 24. This happened a few months after Pac's death.

4. Edai

Rapper Edai posing for the camera. Photo: @nfrealmusic

At the age of 32, Edai was reported dead. Edai tops in the list of Chicago drill rappers killed at a young age. The artist was gunned down on Aug 2021.

Until his death, Edai recorded several, including I felt untouchable... until today.

He also created his music label, Team 600 ENT, where he released his first solo album known as came from nothing back in 2014.

5. Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD attends Spotify's RapCaviar Pantheon at Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Jarad Anthony Higgins, known as Rapper Juice WRLD, was barely 21-year-old when he was pronounced dead. The artist came to the limelight when he released the hit Lucid Dreams.

Juice WRLD reportedly suffered a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport before meeting his untimely death. However, he rose to stream stardom after finding success on SoundCloud.

In May 2018, Juice WRLD was signed and recorded his album Goodbye & Good Riddance. Juice WRLD was active on social media personality. He will be forever be missed by his fans.

6. Stack Bundles

Stack bundles (Desert Storm) during Celebrities Party at Cherry Lounge at Cherry Lounge in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Stack Bundles is the rapper that just died before releasing an album. Nevertheless, he was one of the hottest prospects of the time.

At 24, the young icon was gunned down in the Redfern Houses in Far Rockaway, Queens. He succumbed to the head and neck shots. Unfortunately, the murder remains unsolved.

7. XXXTentacion

Rapper XXXTentacion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Rapper XXXTentacion met his untimely death on June 18, 2018. He was barely 20-year-old when eyewitnesses claimed a gunman c shot him in South Florida

At the time of his demise, His supportive fan base had made him well known for his genre-bending music. As of now, four suspects have been arrested and charged for various roles in his murder.

8. Chinx Drugz

Hip-hop artist Chinx attends BET 106 and Park in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket

Chinx was 31 years old when death knocked him down back in 2015. At his end, he was a member of French Montana's Coke Boys record label before his death.

Chinx was doing well with his braggadocios style. He worked with Diddy and Rick Ross for a remix of his track I'm A Coke Boy.

His death resulted from a feud that started one year earlier with a man when he fought while in jail. The man found out where Chinx would be, followed him home, and fired shots into his car at a stoplight.

9. Lexii Alijai

Lexii Alijai arrives at PrettyLittleThing X Hailey Baldwin at Catch in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

At 21, Lexii Alijai was a well-known rapper for her 2015 song Jealous.

Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota was still building her career when she met her death. She is the rapper killed by a drug ove*dose.

10. Fred the Godson

Recording artist Fred The Godson backstage at S.O.B.'s in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Fred the Godson is a New York-based rapper. He is among the rappers that died recently after contracting the coronavirus. He was barely 35 at the time of his demise on April 23, 2020,

Before his untimely death, Fred the Godson was a frequent collaborator. He worked with several artists, including Diddy, Meek Mill, and Pusha T.

In 2020, Godson released an album titled Training Day. Fred the Godson was left with his wife and their two children.

11. Proof

Deshaun Holton AKA "Proof" of D12 at the The Loft in New York, New York Photo: Johnny Nunez

DeShaun Dupree Holton, commonly known as Proof, was born on October 2, 1973, in Detroit, Michigan. Before his death, Proof was a renowned rapper and actor.

DeShaun Dupree Holton often performed as a hype man at his concerts. Besides, Proof was an active member of many groups during his career. Besides, he produced several collaborations with some of the top rappers artists in the world.

On April 11, 2006, Proof was involved in a dispute when he was shot three times.

12. Heavy D

Rapper Heavy D speaks during the 51st Annual Grammy awards pre-telecast show held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

On November 8, 2011Heavy D collapsed outside his home in Beverly Hills. Before then, Heavy D was the stage name used by Dwight Errington Myers. The rapper, a record producer, actor, and singer, was born in Jamaica on May 24, 1967.

During his career, Heavy D was known as the leader of the hip hop group 'Heavy D & the Boyz', which released five albums before his untimely death.

The autopsy report showed that his cause of death is a pulmonary emb*lism, a rare circulatory disease.

13. Jason Mizell

Jam Master Jay of Run DMC performs on stage at Respect Festival, Finsbury Park, London. Photo: Martyn Goodacre

Jason Mizell met his untimely death on October 30, 2002. An unknown assailant shot him while recording new music at his studio in the Jamaica area of New York City.

Jason Mizell was best-known for his work as the hip hop group Run-DMC DJ as a rapper. However, his ability to rework classic guitar riffs and transform them into a hip-hop style placed him at a different level.

Meanwhile, before his death, Jason Mizell fathered three sons and a daughter.

14. Big L

Rapper Big L poses for photos at The Ambassador East Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Rapper Big L died On February 15, 1999, at the age of 24. The artist was shot seven times in the head and killed instantly.

The incident happened on 139th Street, a few meters away from his home. The murderers are yet to be brought to book. The matter remains unsolved.

15. Melvin Abdul Noble Jr. (MO3)

MO3 attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Rapper MO3 was shot and killed at the age of 28. He was born in McKinney, Texas, and raised in North Dallas. In 2014 he released his debut mixtape, Shottaz, and his single Hold Ya Tongue, a remix of infamous Texas rapper Mr Lucci.

The hard work resulted in him gaining buzz throughout the region. Then, on that fateful day, he was driving while being pursued by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead as soon as he arrived at the hospital.

Mo3 autopsy showed that he was shot multiple times. Later, two suspects were arrested linked to his murder. Melvin Abdul Noble Jr. left behind three children.

There is nothing painful than to see a young promising rapper pass away at a tender age. Like any realm of entertainment, rap has had its fair share of tragedy. Hip hop industry has had huge stars dying suddenly and in unclear circumstances. There are many deaths of young rappers that died too soon to leave fans distraught.

