10 of the top best women's soccer players of all time ranked

Women's soccer has undergone several changes recently, including increased global awareness. Despite its late recognition, it has produced exceptional players over the years. The players established individual positions on the pitch worth recognising. They also expanded the game's scope to allow many more women to showcase their abilities in football. Discover some of the best women's soccer players of all time.

Football is a sport that unifies individuals all around the world. It is a game that requires teamwork, perseverance, and tremendous effort. Individuals with this kind of tenacity and self-confidence may shine through, irrespective of gender. Women in soccer have been consistently thriving and effectively levelling up the game, and while the progress has been gradual, it has been successful.

Best women's soccer players of all time

These great women will be recognised forever for their accomplishments in the history of soccer. They exemplify pure athleticism—motivation, resilience, and confidence—and deserve all the accolades and celebrations they can receive. Though the evaluation remains subjective, the following female soccer players are regarded as the best based on their achievements and skills.

1. Mia Hamm

Mia Hamm is a two-time Olympic gold winner and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion from the United States. One of the best US women's soccer players, she was an American women's national football team attacker from 1987 to 2004 and is regarded as a .

From 2001 to 2003, Mia was the public image of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA), the country's first competitive women's soccer league, where she competed for the Washington Freedom. She was a member of the North Carolina Tar Heels women's soccer team and assisted them in winning four NCAA Division I Women's Soccer championships.

2. Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd is an ex-professional and one of the most famous female football players from the United States. She has two Olympic gold medals (2008 and 2012), two FIFA Women's World Cup titles (2015 and 2019), two FIFA Player of the Year awards (2015 and 2016), and four Olympic medals (2008, 2012, 2016 and 2021).

Lloyd won gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics finals. She additionally assisted the United States in gaining titles at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cups and a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, and she was a member of the team that won the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup.

3. Marta

Who is the greatest female footballer of all time? Marta Vieira da Silva takes the title. She is a Brazilian competitive and one of the best women's world cup players who plays forward for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL and the Brazil national team.

Marta is widely considered to be the best female player of all time. Marta has been voted FIFA World Player of the Year six times, five consecutive (from 2006 to 2010), with the most recent accolade in 2018.

4. Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze is an experienced soccer player who now plays for Liga F club Barcelona and the England women's national team. She has previously represented Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, Lyon, and Manchester City, along with North Carolina at the collegiate level in America and for Great Britain at the Olympics.

Bronze has earned a total of four UEFA Women's Champions League titles. She achieved the UEFA Women's Champions League three times with Lyon and yet another time with Barcelona. She has earned three FA Women's Super League titles while playing for Liverpool and Manchester City. She won the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 with England.

5. Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas is one of the most beautiful female football players. She is a Spanish competitive soccer player who competes as a midfielder for Barcelona and the Spain national team, both of which she is a captain. Alexia has formerly played for Espanyol and Levante, along with representing Catalonia.

She is primarily recognised as the best modern female footballer globally and one of the finest of all time, having secured each of the major club and individual honours accessible to a European player by 2022.

6. Vivianne Miedema

Vivianne Miedema is a Dutch competitive soccer player who currently plays as a forward for Arsenal in the FA Women's Super League (FA WSL) and for the Netherlands national team. One of the best women's soccer players of all time, she has formerly played for Bayern Munich and SC Heerenveen.

Vivianne is renowned as one of the finest attackers in contemporary women's soccer. She is the FA WSL's all-time leading scorer and has scored more goals for the Netherlands than any other female player across the men's and women's teams.

7. Lena Oberdorf

Lena Oberdorf is a German soccer player who now plays for the German national team and Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg. One of the best female soccer players of all time, she is regarded as one of football's most promising young players, capable of playing in various positions, including left-back, centre-back, central midfielder and defensive midfielder.

8. Millie Bright

Millie Bright is an accomplished footballer from England who currently plays for the England national team and Chelsea. She formerly played for Leeds Ladies and Doncaster Belles and participated in England's under-19 and under-23 national teams.

In 2016, Bright received the accolade of the Vauxhall England Young Player of the Year. She claimed three Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2015, 2017-18, 2019-20, and the FA Women's Cup in 2015 and 2017-18. She assisted the club in winning the 2020 Women's FA Community Shield.

9. Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr is an Australian competitive football player who serves as a forward for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League and has captained the Australia women's national team since 2019. She is widely regarded as one of the most outstanding female forwards ever.

Kerr is the highest leading Australian international goalscorer as of 2022 and the historic highest scorer in America's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). She is the only woman to have claimed the Golden Boot in three distinct leagues and on three continents.

10. Sun Wen

Sun Wen is a retired competitive soccer player from China who competed as a forward. One of the most famous female soccer players, she has previously led the Chinese national team and the Atlanta Beat of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA).

She and Michelle Akers shared the FIFA Female Player of the Century award in 2000. Sun earned the Golden Ball (best player) and the Golden Boot (best scorer) at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. She is regarded as one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

Above are some of the best women's soccer players of all time. They are widely recognised for their outstanding soccer skills. Women in football have constantly thrived and effectively levelled the game, and while progress has been slow, it has been fruitful.

