20 hottest female soccer players in the world: Nationality and achievements

Football is, without a doubt, one of the most famous sports in the world, with millions of followers tuning in to watch their favourite clubs and players compete. While male players frequently dominate the sport, many accomplished and hottest female soccer players have created a reputation for themselves both on and off the field. From emerging stars to seasoned professionals, these ladies have captivated fans worldwide with their astounding skills, irresistible beauty, and ferocious resolve.

Vivianne, Lauren, Caroline and Alex are among the most attractive football players in the world. Photo: Alex Burstow, Naomi Baker - The FA, Angel Martinez, Brad Smith (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Female soccer players garner far more recognition for their skill and charisma than males. They ensure they are active on social media, featured in top periodicals, and well-represented in the mainstream press. These women encourage a lot of potential footballers and youngsters to participate in sports.

20 hot female soccer players in the world

Football is all about talent, passion, and bravery on the pitch. It is one of the world's most popular sports. However, it becomes more exciting when gorgeous faces combine their beauty with talents and participate in the world's most popular sport. So, who are the most attractive soccer players?

Alex Morgan (USA)

Alex Morgan speaks to the media during the USWNT World Cup Media Day at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Photo: Robert Mora

Source: Getty Images

Alex is a professional football striker from the United States. She leads the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the top division of female professional football in the United States, and the United States women's national soccer team captain.

Lauren Sesselmann (Canada)

Canada defender Lauren Sesselmann #10 before the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Group A match between Netherlands and Canada at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo: Philippe Bouchard

Source: Getty Images

Lauren is an Olympic bronze medalist and American-born Canadian football player who plays as a defender or forward for the Santa Clarita Blue Heat. She was a part of the Canadian national team from 2011 to 2015, and she is now a trainer, producer, and broadcaster of the fitness DVD programme Fit As A Pro with Lauren Sesselmann.

Sydney Leroux (Canada)

Sydney Leroux, #2 of Angel City FC, sprints during the NWSL game between Angel City FC and Washington Spirit at Audi Field in Washington, DC. Photo: Brad Smith

Source: Getty Images

Sydney is an accomplished football player and Olympic gold medalist who now plays forward for Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). In 2005, she guided Canada's under-15 squad to a trip to Germany.

Amy Rodriguez (USA)

Amy Rodriguez, #8 of Kansas City, celebrates her goal during a game between Kansas City and Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Photo: DANIEL BARTEL

Source: Getty Images

Amy is a former American competitive soccer player currently serving as the head coach of the National Women's Soccer League's Utah Royals FC. Amy, a former United States women's national football team player, won the global championship in 2015.

Natalie Vinti ( Mexico)

Natalie Vinti of Mexico during the FIFA portrait session in Wolfsburg, Germany. Photo: Alex Livesey - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Natalie is a retired Mexican international footballer born in the United States. One of the most competent women's soccer players, she was an NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship-winning San Diego Toreros and the Mexico national team member.

Shelina Zadorsky (Canada)

Shelina Zadorsky of Tottenham Hotspur Women during the Tottenham Hotspur Women training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre in Enfield, England. Photo: Tottenham Hotspur FC

Source: Getty Images

Shelina is a Canadian competitive football player who plays for the Canadian national team and the FA Women's Super League club Tottenham Hotspur. She earned a bronze medal with Canada in Rio in 2016 and a gold medal with Canada in Tokyo in 2020.

Christine Sinclair (Canada)

Christine Sinclair, #12 of Canada, warms up before the SheBelieves Cup game between Canada and USWNT at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Erin Chang

Source: Getty Images

Christine is a Canadian competitive soccer forward leading Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL and the Canadian national team. She is the globe's all-time leader in international goals obtained for men or women, with 190 goals, and is one of the most-capped active professional soccer players, with more than 300 caps.

Catarina Macário (USA)

Catarina Macario of Olympique Lyonnais poses for a photo during the Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Women's Champions League Portrait session in Lyon, France. Photo: Francesco Scaccianoce - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Catarina is a Brazilian-born American skilled soccer player who currently plays as a midfielder for Chelsea in the Women's Super League in England. She was selected "Freshman of the Year" by Top Drawer Soccer and ESPNW Player of the Year in 2017. In 2018, Macario earned the ESPNW Player of the Year, Hermann Trophy, and Top Drawer Soccer National Player of the Year.

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during the Women's training session at London Colney in St Albans, England. Photo: David Price

Source: Getty Images

Vivianne Miedema is among the most attractive girl and women's soccer players. Vivianne is a Dutch competitive soccer player who currently plays as a forward for Arsenal in the FA Women's Super League (FA WSL) and for the Netherlands national team. In 2019, she was designated the PFA Women's Player of the Year.

Amandine Henry (France)

Amandine Henry poses for a photo during the Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Women's Champions League Portrait session in Lyon, France. Photo: Tullio Puglia - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Amandine is a French international footballer who competes as a defensive midfielder for the France national team and the American National Women's Soccer League club Angel City FC. At the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, Henry received the Silver Ball Award for being the tournament's second-best player.

Rosemary Lavelle (USA)

Soccer player Rose Lavelle holds Icy Hot PRO on the pitch during her Hot PRO Recovery Day at Starfire Sports in Tukwila, Washington. Photo: Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

Rosemary is a competitive female football player from the United States who currently plays for the United States national team and the OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). She appeared in six games for America during the 2019 World Cup, scoring three goals and earning the Bronze Ball.

Wendie Renard (France)

Wendie Renard of France looks on during the International Women's friendly match between France and Canada at MMArena in Le Mans, France. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Wendie is a French competitive football player who plays as a centre-back for Lyon in Division 1 Féminine and commands both the Lyon and France national teams. She has a record 14 French league titles and eight European Cups.

Lieke Martens (Netherlands)

Lieke Martens of the Netherlands during the friendly International match between the Netherlands and Belgium at the Parkstad Limburg Stadium in Kerkrade, the Netherlands. Photo: ANP

Source: Getty Images

She is one of the hottest soccer players in the world. Lieke is a Dutch who plays for Paris Saint-Germain in Division 1 Féminine and the Netherlands national team. Martens assisted FC Barcelona's only goal in a 4-1 beat to Olympique Lyonnais in the 2018-19 season.

Mapi León (Spain)

Maria Leon of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal 2nd leg match between FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Eric Alonso

Source: Getty Images

Mapi is a Spanish competitive footballer who now plays for the Spain national team and Liga F club Barcelona. She has two Supercopa Femeninas, three league titles, and four Copas de la Reina with Barcelona.

Trinity Rodman (USA)

Trinity Rodman, #20 of Team United States, speaks to media members at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Photo: Sean M. Haffey

Source: Getty Images

Trinity is a skilled United States football player currently competing as a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the United States women's national team. She came in second in the 2021 NWSL College Draft at 18, making her the youngest drafted player in NWSL ever.

Ashley Lawrence (Canada)

Ashley Lawrence, #10 of Canada, stands for the national anthem before the 2023 SheBelieves Cup match between Brazil v Canada at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Ashley is a Canadian experienced soccer player who now plays as a full-back or midfielder for the Canada women's national team and Chelsea F.C. Women. The attractive soccer player was instrumental in Canada's gold medal in Tokyo 2020. She appeared in four of Canada's six matches, starting all of them.

Lauren Hemp (England)

Lauren Hemp of England reacts during a training session at the Sunshine Coast Stadium in Sunshine Coast, Australia. Photo: Naomi Baker - The FA

Source: Getty Images

Lauren is an English competitive soccer player who competes as a forward for Manchester City in the Women's Super League and the England national team. In September 2016 and 2017, she was crowned England Young Player of the Year, and in 2018–2022, she was named PFA Women's Young Player of the Year. She was instrumental in the Lionesses winning the Euros in 2022.

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

Asisat Oshoala of FC Barcelona poses for a photograph with the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy after the UEFA Women's Champions League final match. Photo: Catherine Ivill - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Asisat is a Nigerian competitive soccer player who competes as a striker for the Nigeria women's national team and the Spanish Liga F club FC Barcelona. She is widely recognised as one of the greatest African female players of all time and one of the finest in the world, and she has won African Women's Footballer of the Year a record on five occasions.

Ellie Carpenter (Australia)

Ellie Carpenter of the Matildas warms up during an Australia Matildas Training session at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Robert Cianflone

Source: Getty Images

Ellie is an Australian football defender who competes for the Australian national team and the French club Olympique Lyonnais. She was crowned W-League Young Footballer of the Year from 2018 to 2020.

Caroline Weir (Scotland)

Caroline Weir of Real Madrid looks on before the Liga F match between Real Madrid and Levante UD at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Caroline is a Scottish competitive football player who competes for Real Madrid CF in the Spanish Liga F and for the Scotland women's national team. She spent nine seasons in English soccer with Liverpool, Bristol Academy, and Manchester City, claiming four trophies (two WSL Cupstwo and FA Women's Cups).

Above are some of the hottest female soccer players in the world. These players are stunning and boast impressive achievements, with titles, accolades, and records to their names.

Yen.com.gh published a list of professional Ghanaian in Spain. Playing in Spain, where football is nearly a religion, is an excellent chance for anyone hoping to enter the professional ranks.

Ghanaian footballers have joined the football craze in Spain, where the season never ends. As a result, Spanish football clubs have enjoyed substantial accomplishments in European competitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh