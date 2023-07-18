When mentioning the top arenas in Australia, one name is bound to come up, the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. It is a sports arena in Australia's second most populated city, Melbourne. The stadium is over a decade old and is home to some of the top sports teams in the city.

A view of AAMI Park, also known as the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, a venue for the 2023 Women's World Cup football tournament, is seen in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Martin KEEP

Source: Getty Images

The Melbourne Rectangular Stadium is the city's leading soccer, rugby union and rugby league venue. It has hosted various events, including the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, Four Nations matches and the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. The arena will also host FIFA Women's World Cup matches in 2023.

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

What is the name of the rectangular stadium in Melbourne? It is known as the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium or the AAMI Park. The arena is located on Olympic Boulevard in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and is the property of the Victorian State Government.

AAMI Park holds various awards, including the most famous and socially significant stadium (2012) and the National Award for Public Architecture, AIA (2011). Here is a brief summary of the arena:

Opened : 7 May 2010

: 7 May 2010 Architecture firm : Philip Cox

: Philip Cox Address : Olympic Blvd, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia

: Olympic Blvd, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia Capacity : 25,000–30,000

: 25,000–30,000 Surface : Grass

: Grass Owner : Victoria State Government

: Victoria State Government Sports: Soccer, American Football

History

In 2006, the Victorian Government announced building a A$190 million, 20,000-seat arena in Melbourne. The city's largest stadium then was the Olympic Park Stadium which had a capacity of 18,500 with only 11,000 seats. In addition, the Olympic Park was multi-purpose, with a rectangular grass field set inside a running track.

The new stadium construction site was on Edwin Flack Field. After some consideration, the Victoria State Government increased the planned 20,000 capacity to over 30,000, with foundations capable of expanding to a 50,000 arena.

Construction of Melbourne Rectangular began in late 2007, with completion in 2010. After insurance company AAMI won naming rights to the stadium before its opening, AAMI Park officially opened to the public on 7 May 2010.

AAMI Park's first match was the 2010 Anzac Test between the Australian and New Zealand rugby league teams. The first attendance attracted a crowd of 29,442 people.

What facilities are at the AAMI Stadium?

AAMI Park has a pitch size of 136 x 82 metres. The facility holds twenty-four (24) 18-seater corporate boxes with extra seating. It also has a 1000-capacity dining room, gymnasium, 14 bars, a lap pool, an elite training centre and office spaces (for tenant clubs).

For an engaging experience, AAMI Park has two large video screens on opposite sides of the pitch.

What is the crowd capacity at AAMI Stadium?

According to AAMI Park, the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium capacity ranges between 25,000 and 30,000. However, when hosting concerts and special events, the venue can accommodate a crowd of up to 32,000.

What are the features of AAMI Park?

A general view of AAMI Park from the south bank of the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor

Source: Getty Images

AAMI Park Melbourne features a cutting-edge bio-frame design with a geodesic dome roof that covers the seating area. The unique design enables guests to enjoy unobstructed views, free from pillars, walls or other support structures. The arena also has LED screens, state-of-the-art facilities, and premium corporate suites.

What is sports are played at AAMI Park?

The venue is ideal for all rectangular sports like rugby, soccer, and American football. AAMI Park is the home of the Melbourne Storm Rugby League Club (NRL), the Melbourne Rebels Super Rugby franchise, and the Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City Football Club (A-League).

In the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, AAMI Park will host six matches, four group matches and two rounds of 16 ties.

What is the meaning of AAMI Park?

The arena got its name from a sponsorship deal with insurance firm Australian Associated Motor Insurers Limited (AAMI). The title is Melbourne Rectangular's commercial name, announced on 16 March 2010, initially on an eight-year deal. However, the sponsorship deal has been extended twice, with the current one set to expire in 2026.

Significance of AAMI Park

The arena replaced the Olympic Park Stadium as the venue for rectangular sports. In addition, its amenities and capacity is an improvement of the Olympic Park. AAMI Park also serves as a tourist attraction and a venue for the community to host various events.

The Melbourne Rectangular Stadium is an outdoor sports arena in Australia. It is in the Edwin Falck Field, named after the first Australian Olympian, in Melbourne City Centre. The ground is the home of the Melbourne City Football Club, Melbourne Storm Rugby League Club (NRL) and others.

