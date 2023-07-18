The Accor Stadium: Exploring the rich history of the biggest Australian arena

Australia has a vibrant sporting culture, and the country is home to several world-class stadiums that have witnessed some of the most memorable events. The Accor Stadium stands tall among these iconic facilities as Australia's largest and most prestigious arena. Explore its rich history.

A general view of Accor Stadium during the Men's Pole Vault final of the Athletics competition of the 2000 Olympic Games. Photo: David Madison

Source: Getty Images

Australia is recognised for its love of sports, and one venue stands out as the peak of this passion–the Accor Stadium. With a history of over two decades, the arena has become an iconic representation of Australian sporting excellence and entertainment.

The history of Accor Stadium

Where is Stadium Australia located? The Accor Stadium, formerly known as Stadium Australia, is located at Sydney Olympic Park, west of Sydney, Australia. The facility was designed in the 1990s as part of Sydney's bid for the 2000 Summer Olympics.

The vision was to build a state-of-the-art arena that could host various sporting events and concerts and leave a lasting legacy for the city. After extensive planning and construction, the arena finally opened its doors to the public on 6 March 1999. Here are quick facts about the stadium:

Opened: 6 March 1999

6 March 1999 Architecture firm: Populous

Populous Address: Edwin Flack Ave, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127, Australia

Edwin Flack Ave, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127, Australia Capacity : 83,500

: 83,500 Formerly known as : Stadium Australia (1999–2002, 2020–2021); Telstra Stadium (2002–2007); ANZ Stadium (2008–2020)

: Stadium Australia (1999–2002, 2020–2021); Telstra Stadium (2002–2007); ANZ Stadium (2008–2020) Surface: Grass

Grass Owner: Venues NSW via Government of New South Wales

Design and architecture of the Accor Stadium

The arena's design is a work of art. Renowned architects Bligh Lobb Sports Architecture and Populous worked together to build the stadium.

A general view of the Opening Ceremonies of the 2000 Olympic Games held at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Photo: David Madison

Source: Getty Images

What is Accor Stadium's capacity?

The arena was initially designed to hold more than 110,000 spectators, but a redesign in 2003 decreased its capacity to 83,500. Its unique oval-shaped roof, made of translucent fabric and steel trusses, gives the facility an awe-inspiring appearance, especially when lit up at night.

Significant sporting events held at the Accor Stadium, Sydney

Over the years, the arena has hosted numerous iconic events that have etched their names into the annals of Australian history.

Sydney Olympics (2000)

The 2000 Sydney Olympics marked a significant milestone for Australia, and the arena played a central role in the success of the games. It hosted the opening and closing ceremonies and various track and field events.

Rugby World Cup (2003)

The facility has also witnessed many sporting victories, including the 2003 Rugby World Cup final, where the Australian national rugby team emerged triumphant. It has been the home ground for the Australian national soccer team and the National Rugby League's Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. The arena has also hosted international cricket games and motorsports.

Because of its versatility, the facility has been able to host an array of national and international matches, bringing sporting enthusiasts from all over the world to witness amazing events on its hallowed grounds. Other notable events that have been held at the venue include:

Rugby League World Cup (2008)

AFC Asian Cup (2015 )

Annual NRL Grand Finals

Bledisloe Cup (2017)

Significant concerts held at the Accor Stadium

The Accor Stadium's significance goes beyond the realm of sports. It has become a cultural centre, hosting many international music concerts featuring some of the world's most iconic bands and artists.

Harry Styles, Madonna, Adele, Justin Bieber, U2, Bee Gees, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift have performed on its stage, giving outstanding performances to sold-out crowds. Some of those notable concerts are as follows:

Rumba (2001)

U2 / Kanye West (2006)

U2 / Kanye West (2008)

AC/DC / Wolfmother / Calling All Cars (2010)

Stone Music Festival (2013)

Stone Music Festival (2017)

Stone Music Festival (2018)

Queen + Adam Lambert (2020)

Harry Styles / Wet Leg (2023)

From pounding beats to awe-inspiring vocals, it has become a haven for music enthusiasts. The Stadium Australia's capacity has enabled diverse and world-class entertainment events to be held there.

FAQs

The Accor Stadium is a testament to the power of dreams and the ability to realise them. Its rich history, beautiful design, and remarkable events have cemented its position as Australia's largest arena. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, a music fan, or a fan of architectural marvels, visiting the arena will leave you speechless.

