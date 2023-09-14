25 fun Christmas bucket list ideas: Festive and exciting activities

It's once again the happiest season of the year! Bells are ringing, lights are flashing, and temperatures are falling. Make this Christmas memorable by engaging in enjoyable activities to keep you and your family in the festive spirit as long as possible. Here are Christmas bucket list ideas to make your list of festive must-dos.

Making a Christmas wish list is exciting. But before you begin your festive wish list, take some time to sit down with a piece of paper and a pen and note the holiday customs that you and your loved ones enjoy. It will enable you to enjoy everything you love and make the best possible use of your vacation season. Are you looking for an excellent what-to-do for Christmas lists?

Fun Christmas bucket list ideas

Christmas is a fantastic time to gather with family, friends, and loved ones for celebratory fun. What is your December bucket list? Here are a few festive list ideas you should try.

1. Attend a Church service

Christmas Eve services are frequently held in churches, making it a terrific pastime for devout families. Additionally, it's a beautiful opportunity to deck the halls with your loved ones in festive clothes while you celebrate the true spirit of Christmas.

2. Visit a Christmas tree farm

You could purchase a Christmas tree at the neighbourhood superstore or in a parking lot, but the holiday season is about making memories! Driving to a Christmas tree farm and hand-picking the tree you believe will look the greatest in your home could be a delightful festive activity for families.

3. Plan a family photoshoot

Need a reason to get everyone in the family decked out for the holidays? Arrange a fun family photo session for a memory-making occasion. Just remember to pack sweets and warm beverages to keep the youngsters happy through the activity.

4. Host a craft party

Host a Christmas craft party to kick off the holiday joy. Invite children's friends, set up spots with different activities, and offer a few festive snacks to keep everyone fed during the party.

5. Volunteer

Are you trying to do some charitable giving during the holidays? Visit a neighbourhood shelter or other volunteer organisation with the family. Furthermore, this is an excellent chance to impart the Christmas spirit to the young ones.

6. Go on a walk or hike

A family hike or walk is a terrific idea to burn calories after your Christmas lunch. You'll have the opportunity to see the neighbourhood's festive illuminations and decorations along the trip.

7. Build a snowman

Making a snowman is one of the most traditional and enjoyable Christmas activities to include in your household traditions. Add accessories like a scarf, hat, buttons, and sticks to make the snowman more lifelike.

8. Create your cards

A proven method to make someone feel appreciated is by sending them Christmas cards. Consider producing cards this holiday season rather than buying generic ones. To do this, you may either be creative and make them from scratch or buy them, personalise them, and then give them to your loved ones.

9. Watch your favourite movie

Watching your favourite Christmas movie with a warm blanket and a cup of hot chocolate will help you get in the festive spirit. If you need help deciding what to watch, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a timeless option to add to your Christmas bucket list movies. Additionally, Klaus is an exquisite pick if you're in the mood for something uplifting.

10. Have a holiday game night

Holiday game nights are among the best activities to include in the Christmas bucket lists for families. A family game night is the most enjoyable thing you can do with your loved ones. Make time to participate in all of your favourite holiday games. To make it more festive, you could bake a few Christmas cookies or make hot cocoa to sip while playing.

11. Decorate your Christmas tree

Possessing all of the holiday decor in your home is one of the finest aspects of Christmas. These are just a few things that assist in making this time of year so memorable, along with hanging stockings, stringing lights, and decorating the tree with all your favourite ornaments.

12. Create salt dough ornaments with your children

If you have young children and want to make a salt dough ornament with their handprints, ensure you include this activity in the Christmas bucket list for toddlers. You can keep this ornament as a special keepsake for years to come.

13. Go sledding

If a nearby location is safe for sledging, consider taking your children for a day of enjoyable outdoor exercise. Just ensure their path is clear of hazardous objects, like rocks, tree trunks, or other obstructions.

14. Have an ugly sweater party

Parties with ugly sweaters are a hilarious and innovative way to celebrate the holidays. Hold a contest with your loved ones to see who can dress up the most imaginatively, humorously, or elaborately.

15. Make spiked hot cider or hot cocoa

Get into the Christmas spirit this season by warming up with a festive cocktail. Add a few drops of peppermint schnapps to your preferred hot cocoa mix, garnish with whipped cream, and serve in your selected personalised photo mugs. Consider combining your strong potable with other enjoyable holiday pastimes, such as viewing a holiday film or singing Christmas carols.

16. Bake unique cookies

Baking is a Christmas activity that brings back many fond memories and a sense of nostalgia. Depending on their age, your children can assist you in mixing the cookie batter. Let them incorporate chocolate chips, cinnamon, coconut, or food colouring. Choose some cookie cutters with seasonal designs, then let your kid play to be a pastry chef.

17. Write a letter to Santa

What are some fun Christmas traditions? Many families follow the custom of having their children write letters to Santa, and it is one that they will never forget. So write down your festive wish list and mail it to Santa Claus.

18. Make a personalised music playlist

Playing festive music will assist you in getting into the festive mood. Spotify and other music streaming platforms are excellent for this purpose. You can create a playlist of all your preferred Christmas music and listen to it while adorning the tree, wrapping gifts, or simply relaxing at home.

19. Visit Santa's Grotto

Trips to see Father Christmas in all his majesty provide a traditional experience. It will be a very magical experience for everyone in the household.

20. Go Christmas light spotting

Christmas light spotting is a must-do activity to add to your Christmas bucket list with friends. Enjoy the enchantment of glittering lights by taking a leisurely drive to visit your area's top festive displays. Remember to bring a cup of hot cocoa with you!

21. Give toys to kids in the hospital

Toys may brighten a child's holiday, so collect them from friends and family and deliver them to the hospitalised children. You can even purchase some delightful toys, games, and puzzles without spending much money.

22. Read books together

Reading books together is another item to have on a Christmas bucket list for couples. Reading while cuddling under a warm blanket is a beautiful, soothing self-care activity you can undertake with your significant other.

23. Go caroling

Bring back this charming old custom of singing Christmas carols for your neighbours by gathering your musically minded relatives and friends and donning some Christmas jumpers.

24. Attend a Christmas parade

During the Christmas celebrations, Palestinian marching bands parade around the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank.

Nothing is more merry and bright than a Christmas parade! The holiday season is a great time to witness people decked out in their best festive attire as floats and Christmas personalities pass by.

25. Make an advent calendar

A lion is seen enjoying the surprise inside the advent calendar as part of ZSL London Zoo's Christmas photocall.

Although you could purchase a cute, pre-made advent calendar, making your own can be far more enjoyable and unique. You can, for example, set it up on a pegboard, and it will be memorable!

How do you make a Christmas bucket list?

A wish list does not have to be official. The most crucial thing is to live a life full of enjoyable experiences and accomplishments. Talk to your pals about your objectives, and never stop enjoying yourself. Here are five steps for a quick guide on creating a bucket list.

Sit down and brainstorm ideas. Structure your individual bucket list ideas. Set a time limit and reduce the list Discuss your bucket list objectives Begin checking things off while keeping the list updated

While every family has unique holiday traditions, above are some inventive Christmas bucket list ideas for children and adults that you might want to try this year. Making a wish list is exciting; however, before you begin your list, take some time, sit down with a piece of paper and pen and note the holiday customs that you and your loved ones enjoy.

