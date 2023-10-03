Hanging out with friends can provide you with priceless and memorable moments. However, finding the ideal spot to hang out and have fun can take time and effort. Luckily, there is a solution. Learn more about the best places to go with friends on a budget.

If you thought having the most enjoyable experiences required a hefty price tag, prepare to be pleasantly surprised. Numerous accessible locations offer you and your friends opportunities to gather and have a great time. These are everyday spots you may not have realised could be so much fun to visit.

Places to go with friends

Exploring diverse destinations with friends can be exhilarating and filled with laughter, companionship, and unforgettable memories. These outings fortify the bonds of friendship and craft a treasury of moments destined for fond recollections in the future.

1. Arcade

If you're a gaming enthusiast, you can certainly appreciate the sheer enjoyment that a gaming arcade provides. Arcades are fantastic weekend destinations to share with friends on a budget. Invite your friends to your preferred gaming haven and relish the nostalgia of classics such as Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Mario.

2. Movie theatre

The movie theatre is among the places to go with friends on the weekends. You can watch the latest movie while enjoying snacks. If you have a tight budget, you could meet at a friend's home and enjoy a classic while chatting about the film.

3. At home

The age-old saying, East or West, home is the best, rings true. Invite your friends to your home for a day of joy and excitement. Enjoy a movie marathon or intense video gaming sessions; the day spent with friends under your roof will be memorable and fun.

4. Bowling alley

The bowling alley is perfect if you are looking for places to go with friends for a day. Though some bowling alleys might be pricey, most offer discounted rates during the slow hours on specific days. While waiting your turn, you could sit, eat snacks and chat with your friends.

5. Coffee shop

Your local coffee shop is ideal if you are looking for places to go with friends at night. Many of these establishments host themed events, including open mic sessions, live music performances, movie nights, and poetry readings on specific evenings during the week.

6. Mini golf course

A mini golf course provides a fantastic setting for a fun outing with friends. In addition to golfing, the venue offers a mix of competition, laughter, snacking, photography sessions, obstacle challenges, and team play.

7. Skating rink

Skating rinks are among the fun places to go with friends for a birthday. Skating rinks are affordable and offer a diverse range of activities and experiences. In addition to skating, most rinks offer themed parties, games and challenges, birthday parties and competitions.

8. The museum

Museums are accessible and budget-friendly venues for residents. Moreover, many museums offer free admission days, making them ideal for those watching their finances. Delve into various museum sections with friends to create an enriching and enjoyable experience.

9. Puzzle room

If you live near a puzzle/escape room, you can visit with your friends for fun. These rooms offer immersive, interactive games where participants solve puzzles and riddles to escape from themed scenarios within a time frame.

10. Art gallery

Art galleries are fantastic destinations for those mindful of their budgets. Gather your friends and embark on an artful journey where you can collectively appreciate the beauty of the displayed artworks. For a budget-friendly nighttime outing with friends, consider attending gallery opening nights, which often offer complimentary beverages and snacks.

11. Painting studio

Visiting a painting studio with friends can be an ideal budget-friendly activity, depending on the studio's policies and offerings. If you find an affordable one, you and your friends will have an enjoyable time. It provides an opportunity to enjoy each other's company, explore your artistic side, and leave with a unique piece of art.

12. Library

Libraries offer a wealth of resources beyond books alone. Alongside perusing fresh reading material, you can explore various collections of movies and even games. Furthermore, libraries provide quiet study areas ideal for completing homework or collaborating on projects with friends.

13. Local park

The local park offers an ideal spot to visit with friends on a budget. Parks offer free admission and space to enjoy various outdoor activities. The list of activities is extensive, from nature exploration to picnics and photography.

14. Basketball court

If you live near a basketball court, take your friends there for an enjoyable time. Visiting a basketball court with friends is budget-friendly and offers the benefits of physical activity, social interaction, and enjoyment.

15. Mall

Malls are some of the most frequented locations worldwide. They offer various amenities like food courts and shopping centres where you and your friends can visit. The bright side of visiting a mall is that it is free, and you can spend time window shopping.

16. Football pitch

A football pitch is a cost-free venue to enjoy with your friends. If there isn't one nearby, consider heading to your local school pitch on weekends to engage in a friendly game with your buddies.

17. Community swimming pool

Community swimming pools offer budget-friendly options for spending time with friends. They are ideal for socialising, staying fit, relaxing, and hosting friendly competitions. If you need more clarification about the location of a nearby pool, a quick online search can help you find one in your area.

18. Restaurant

Opt for eateries with cosy atmospheres or outdoor seating to enjoy a relaxed setting for conversation and company. Exploring local street food or ethnic cuisine can also provide flavorful and budget-friendly dining experiences with your friends.

19. Local events

Enjoy budget-friendly fun with friends at local events. Explore free or low-cost festivals, concerts, and outdoor movies. Opt for affordable food options like food trucks or picnics. Participate in interactive activities like scavenger hunts, art exhibits, or volunteering together to make lasting memories.

20. Nearest water body (beach, lake, pond or river)

Indulge in a delightful day by the water with your friends, even if you're not close to a major waterway. You can often discover serene ponds or lakes nestled within nearby parks. Revel in the natural beauty and engage in a range of water-based activities.

21. Volunteering

Volunteering with friends on a budget offers meaningful experiences. Consider community clean-ups, charity walks, or helping at local food banks. Organise a low-cost fundraiser or bake sale to support a cause while bonding.

22. Church

The church is among the free places to go with friends at night. Attend events like potlucks, night prayers, game nights, and volunteer projects. Join choir rehearsals or group study sessions, fostering fellowship and spiritual growth. It's an affordable way to connect with friends while engaging with your faith community.

23. Online

Have budget-friendly fun with friends online. Host virtual game nights, watch movies or TV shows, or join free book clubs and creative writing groups. Take part in online challenges or DIY projects together, making the most of internet resources.

24. Go camping

Camping on a budget offers great activities with friends. Explore nearby trails and stargaze, and enjoy campfire storytelling and cooking. Play outdoor games and plan potluck-style meals to share costs. It's an affordable way to bond and embrace the outdoors.

25. Bar

At a budget-friendly bar outing with friends, prioritise happy hour specials for discounted drinks and appetisers. Engage in affordable bar games like pool or trivia, often offered for free. Check out themed nights or live music events for entertainment without extra costs.

The list above provides fantastic choices if you want the best places to go with friends on a budget. Many affordable destinations exist, whether you prefer cosy coffee shops, bustling malls, or a night at the movies. You don't need to dine at an upscale restaurant or book a lavish resort to have a good time; often, local establishments offer the most enjoyable experiences.

