Music has been around since the dawn of humankind. Although the types of music have evolved since man first sought entertainment, the reason for music is still the same. Music brings people together and also works wonders for the mood. Since music is essential to all, it makes sense to be able to access it whenever you want, and that is why everyone should know which websites to download music.

There are very many websites where people get their music. Unfortunately, not all of them are accessible. They require a certain monthly amount, which is not sustainable for many people. But don't fret. There are also many websites where you can download your favourite song for free.

Best websites to download music

Most people are wary of free music download sites because most are illegal and can get you into a lot of trouble. Even if you manage to get your song, your download will open up your device to various malware attacks since the song's source cannot be trusted. So, what websites can I go to to download free music?

1. SoundCloud

This is one of the biggest free music websites. SoundCloud offers streaming services where you can listen to a song without downloading it. There is also a download button if you want to download the song to listen to it later, even when you are offline.

Features

Offline listening

Ads free experience

High-quality audio

Access to the full SoundCloud catalogue

2. ReverbNation

Another website that has many users is ReverbNation. It is designed specifically for independent artists and allows them to meet and collaborate with experts. Those who use this website get free music and a steady stream of new music.

Features

A website with free domains

Unlimited songs

Large song uploads

Ad free profile

3. Jamendo

If you prefer indie or cover songs, Jamendo music is for you. It boasts the biggest cache of upcoming talent, as this is the go-to site for aspiring singers who wish to get their music out there and get themselves heard. You can stream any of these songs on the site and download them for free.

Features

A website to monitor your app statistics

It has a search feature and radio content

OAuth2 based authentication

5 write methods to manage user library

4. SoundClick

Even though the music library on SoundClick is not as large as some other sites to download music, it is still significant. Whether the music is free or not depends on the artist. Most artists give their music away for free, and these are the ones you should look for. You will need to create an account to get free music from the artist directly.

Features

Free music services

Optional fee-based services

Music store

5. AudioMack

AudioMack is another excellent mp3 music download site. There are many songs on the website, and you can listen to and download them whenever you want for free. The layout of AudioMack and the mobile application is very user-friendly. The music is divided into genres, so you can quickly find the song you want.

Features

Users and artists can upload their music to the service through its website

Offline playback is free to all users and not blocked by a paywall

6. Last. FM

Last. FM is a bit different from the other free mp3 music download sites. It is an internet radio service meaning it is a site that plays many good songs, similar to how the songs are played on a local radio station. You can also download songs that are played on Last. FM for free.

Features

Generates detailed charts and stats depending on users' personal preferences each week

It is one of the world's largest online music service

Gives music recommendations

7. YouTube

YouTube is a well-known streaming app, but people only know the aspect of it. It is possible to download songs from YouTube though the process is a bit complicated. The first disadvantage is that you cannot download all the songs since some are not downloadable.

Features

Users can search for and watch videos

One can download music offline for free

Endless catalogue of music

8. Free Amazon Music Store

Almost everyone has bought something from Amazon or at least heard about it. The company has started including digital products like games and songs in their sales. You can go on Amazon and buy whichever song you want to listen to. There is also an option for downloading free music for non-prime members.

Features

Listen to music directly from the app

Download free MP3 music

Download multiple mp3 or music files at the same time

Unlimited downloads

9. Internet Archive

Internet Archive is the biggest archive on the internet right now. You can get free software, movies, music, audiobooks, and podcasts. If you need anything that is a softcopy, you can get it on the Internet Archive.

Features

API access for bulk uploading/downloading and software integration

Access to over 1.3 million modern (in copyright) ebooks that registered users can borrow

The ability to freely upload your content to the archive

A personal web archive that lets you add new sites to the Wayback machine

10. NoiseTrade

NoiseTrade is among the best websites to download songs. It doubles up as a social network for people who love music. You can download your favourite artist's song for free and listen to it on NoiseTrade. However, you must use a third-party app like Boomplay.

Features

It is a direct-to-fan distribution platform

You can log in using social media

Manage subscription plans

Shuffle your playlist

Stream music on mobile

11. Free Music Archive

The Free Music Archive is unique because you can download and stream any song you want, and the songs have been curated into playlists. The playlists are made by music lovers, radio stations, and even music labels.

Features

Ability to broaden your music catalogue

New exposure for your tracks

Learn how to license your tracks

Complete control of your tracks

12. MusOpen

MusOpen was started to provide free music to the masses. You can get a lot of songs, recordings, sheet music, and other audio resources. They are free of charge, and there are no copyright restrictions. Most of them are intended for educational purposes, but you can find some cool songs that you like there on MusOpen.

Features

It supports the standard desktop and other popular device formats

The tracks available for downloading/ streaming are of varied audio quality

Musopen allows users to hire a music teacher to acquire music education

Musopen provides access to some of the oldest and rarest music recordings, sheet music and radio shows.

13. CCTrax

CCTrax provides free music downloads under the Creative Commons license. It focuses on electronic music, dub, techno, and ambient music. Each song on the site is free to download, and no transactions are required. Check out songs with the special BY license, as these are the only ones that can be embedded on other websites.

Features

CCTrax features most of the uploaded tracks under the royalty-free section and offers them free

You can download an individual track or a full album without logging in to this site

14. Bandcamp

Bandcamp allows artists to share music easily and name their price and format. It means that, in addition to paying for the music, you can download it for free by entering a zero inside the payment box. Not every song can be downloaded free of charge on Bandcamp.

Features

Artists can upload their music to Bandcamp

Fans can listen to songs before they make any purchases

15. DatPiff

If you like mixtapes and rap music, you'll enjoy DatPiff since that's what most of the free music downloads on this website are. You can listen to music online or download it. You'll find fan-created mixtapes and releases from artists seeking recognition by giving away their music for free.

Features

Extensive library of digital mixtapes specialized in Hip-Hop, RAP, R&B, Underground and urban music

It's a great place to listen to and download free mixtapes

Unregistered users are allowed to download any mixtape uploaded to the site that has been Sponsored

16. BeatStars

BeatStars also provides free music downloads. The good thing regarding BeatStars is that you do not need to look all over to find them; you click the link to get a list. You can sort the playlist to find the most recently added songs and filter by genre and moods like lazy, mellow, inspiring, and silly.

Features

Free beat and song mixing

Collaboration

Vocal production

17. Spinrilla

Spinrilla offers free rap mixtape downloads. You can search for these music downloads by single, mixtape name, or chart. Spinrilla navigation is straightforward, and you can simultaneously download individual songs or entire albums.

Features

Discover independent and emerging hip-hop artists and hear the next big track before anyone else

World's first mixtape music app, giving you all hip-hop all the time.

18. StoryBlocks

Storyblocks is a music download website that offers all the music and sound effects you'll need for a low monthly fee. Storyblocks ranks among the best mp3 download sites, frequently allowing you to reuse royalty-free audio content for personal and commercial initiatives.

Features

Unlimited downloads of all videos, audio, and images

Full access to Storyblocks online video editor marker

Music and sound effects

19. Incompetech

Incompetech focuses on instrumental work intended for ambient noise, relaxation, or use in videos. The genres available include Holiday, Lounge, Jazz, F/X Sounds, Rap, Cinematic, HipHop, and Funk. The charts are updated on a daily occasion.

Features

No ads

No subscriptions

No contacts access

No in-app purchases

20. Indie Shuffle

Indie Shuffle is a music blog in San Francisco that encompasses indie rock, punk, alternative, hip hop, folk, and other genres. The shuffle is done through piles of independent music, old and new, so you don't have to do the shuffling yourself while using Indie Shuffle.

Features

It helps you discover new music and playlists.

Unlimited listening and curated new music from hundreds of genres

FAQs

Is downloading music online legal? Most songs available for download or sharing on file-sharing websites are copyrighted. It is against the law to download copyrighted music. What websites are safe to download music from? Sites specializing in free downloads, such as Jamendo, Free Music Archive, and DatPiff, are generally considered safe. Amazon and Bandcamp, for example, provide a variety of free and charged music downloads. What is the best app to download music from YouTube? SnapTube is an Android YouTube video conversion app that transforms videos into MP3 files. It is a popular option for downloading MP3s, MP4s, or music videos from YouTube. How do I download music from YouTube to my computer for free? It only takes three steps to save YouTube music to your computer. Step 1: Copy the YouTube music video link, then go to MP3hub and paste the video URL into the search box. Step 2: Select the music you want to save. Step 3: Finally, click download to download the YouTube music. Can MP3 have a virus? It is feasible to infect your MP3 player, especially if it is used as a mass storage device. Using Antivirus Software reduces the possibility of a virus infecting your PC and converting it to your MP3 player. Is it legal to download from SoundCloud? It is legitimate to download music from SoundCloud. There are tracks obtainable for download for offline listening without breaking any rules.

A good song can instantly improve your day, and a sad song can help you do that when you need to cry. Music describes human emotions unfathomably, and each song has its purpose; this is why it is so important to have a list of songs easily accessible whenever you need them. Therefore, you should find some good websites to download music from and start curating your perfect playlist.

