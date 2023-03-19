What are the best movies to watch on Good Friday with family and friends?

Most Christian festivities have a slew of films dedicated to them. Christmas has its classics, and so does Easter. But what are the best movies to watch on Good Friday with friends and family? You can find a wide range of films, from Easter classics centred on the death and resurrection of Jesus to classic family-friendly musicals to non-religious animated tales abounding with rabbits.

What is the best movie on the story of Easter? Easter is fast approaching, and for many people, it is a religious celebration, despite its commercial associations with Easter bunnies and coloured eggs. Besides observing the holiday's liturgies, movies are also an excellent way to celebrate Easter. These films will keep you and your loved ones entertained and reflective on the significance of Easter.

Best movies to watch on Good Friday

Jesus is the focal point of Easter for those who actively practice their faith. On Good Friday, they often reflect on His life, death, and the ultimate sacrifice He made through a torturous cross-death to save humanity. Here is a list of the best movies to watch on Good Friday.

1. The Passion of the Christ (2004)

Is there a movie about Good Friday? The Passion of the Christ comes in first on this list. Although the film may be very violent and distressing to watch, the violence has a purpose. It is intended to accurately portray the suffering Jesus experienced in his final moments and his unwavering love for humanity, which resulted in his torturous crucifixion.

2. The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Greatest Story Ever Told is the most comprehensive retelling of Jesus' life on this list and one of the most detailed versions in film history, clocking in at a whopping 4 hours and 20 minutes.

The film provides a comprehensive overview of significant events in the life of Jesus, including His birth, King Herod's execution of all male new-borns in Egypt, Jesus' baptism by John the Baptist, and His betrayal by Judas after the Last Supper, which leads to His crucifixion.

3. King of Kings (1961)

What is considered the best movie about Jesus? King of Kings is a simple but epic retelling of the life of Jesus Christ. The film stars Jeffrey Hunter as Jesus and Rip Torn as Judas, but several other recognizable characters appear over its nearly three-hour runtime. After all, there are many stories to share concerning the life of Christ.

4. Risen (2016)

In Risen, Joseph Fiennes and Tom Felton play Roman soldiers tasked with unravelling the truth behind Christ's resurrection to end rumours that he was the Messiah. Because it is told from the perspective of a non-believer, Risen stands out from the majority of Biblical-era movies. As a result, a well-known narrative is perceived from a whole new angle. It is one of the best movies to watch on Good Friday.

5. The Robe (1953)

This classic starring a young Richard Burton is one of the best Easter movies about Jesus on Netflix. It is the story of a Roman officer who is tormented by his involvement in the crucifixion of Jesus.

It is a classic Hollywood epic, with dramatic music, thousands of actors, and an abundance of grimacing overacting. Nonetheless, it manages to get a lot right—precisely the liberation of forgiveness, the effectiveness of relics, and a countercultural happy ending.

6. Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Rise of the Guardians is one of the best movies to watch on Good Friday. In this entertaining animated adventure film, the Easter Bunny joins forces with Santa Claus, Jack Frost, and the Tooth Fairy to save the world and protect childhood innocence worldwide. The film was nominated for a Golden Globe and featured Chris Pine, Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, and Isla Fisher.

7. The Young Messiah (2016)

The Young Messiah is a biblical drama starring several well-known actors. Former Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean plays Severus, while Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey portrays Herod. This film is one of the best Easter movies about Jesus.

Based on the book Christ the Lord: Out of Egypt by Anne Rice, the film portrays Jesus Christ as a child. Jesus, aged seven, heals everyone he encounters during his travels, prompting threats and interrogation from King Herod. This ultimately leads him to realize his truth: he is the son of God with a predetermined mission.

8. Son of God (2014)

What should I watch on Good Friday? This film accurately depicts Jesus, consistent with New Testament accounts. Its depiction of Jesus' crucifixion is much more family-friendly than that of The Passion of the Christ, which is highly violent and heartbreaking.

Jesus' birth, life, and death are chronicled from the perspective of John. Son of God concludes on a positive and uplifting note with a powerful resurrection sequence that beautifully demonstrates God's love and mercy.

9. A Week Away (2021)

A Week Away is a musical that the entire family, especially children, will love. Will Hawkins (played by Kevin Quinn) reluctantly decides to spend one week at a Christian summer camp to get his life back on track. Despite initial reluctance, he finally opened his heart to new people, growing love, and rekindled faith.

10. Mary Magdalene (2018)

In 2018, award-winning actors and real-life lovers Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara collaborated on the Christian drama Mary Magdalene. It tells the narrative of Mary (Mara), who abandons her family to join Jesus Christ (Phoenix).

11. Hop (2011)

E.B., short for Easter Bunny, is experiencing a bit of a dilemma: His father wants him to inherit the candy business, but he'd instead move to Los Angeles and pursue his dream of becoming a rock star.

This movie implies that no family is exempt from succession and inheritance conflicts. Additionally, one's dreams cannot be placed in an Easter basket; one must experience them. Hop is one of the best animations to watch on Good Friday.

12. The Dog Who Saved Easter (2014)

This light-hearted comedy is about a family who leaves their Labrador, Zeus, at doggie daycare while they go on an Easter cruise. While boarded, Zeus saves the day when a trio of incompetent criminals plot to destroy the nursery. It is one of the best animated Easter movies to try.

13. I Can Only Imagine (2018)

This is an inspiring true story behind MercyMe's popular, number-one song, which gives unwavering hope to so many, is a compelling reminder of the power of true forgiveness. It is ideal for adults and children and will inspire everyone throughout the Easter weekend.

14. Jesus of Nazareth (1977)

What should I watch this Holy week? This award-winning television miniseries starring Olivia Hussey and Robert Powell, with a cameo appearance by Laurence Olivier (Nicodemus), is one of the most famous film versions of the Easter story.

It's important to note that the film is rated PG– for some sequences of mild violence that might not be appropriate for young viewers.

15. Pieces of Easter (2013)

In this film, Alza Reese Bennett becomes stranded due to car problems while travelling home for the holidays. Farmer Lincoln James, who doesn't like to talk to anyone, is the only one who can help her. Together, they embark on a journey to get Aliza to her family by Easter. Pieces of Easter is one of the best movies to watch on Good Friday.

16. Fatima (2020)

Instead of focusing on the last days of Jesus' life on Earth, this film is set in Portugal in 1917, when three children reported seeing visions of the Holy Mary. Despite the church's objections, thousands of people flock to the location of the sighting, known as the "Miracle of the Sun," as word spreads.

17. Killing Jesus (2015)

What should I watch on Netflix during Holy Week? Killing Jesus, based on the best-selling book by political commentator and author Bill O'Reilly, provides a thorough account of Jesus' life and the political plot surrounding His death. Unlike most versions of Jesus' life, this account primarily concerns the conflicts that arose during the Roman Empire, ultimately resulting in Christ's crucifixion.

18. Jesus Christ Superstar (1971)

Jesus Christ Superstar, based on the famous rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, examines the relationship and conflict between Judas and Jesus before their deaths. Experience biblical scenes such as The Last Supper, Jesus' whipping and scourging, and His crucifixion in an entirely new way as you embark on a musical journey through His life and death.

19. The Gospel of John (2003)

This film is a narration of the entire text of the Gospel of John, set against an awe-inspiring visual representation of the entire Gospel's events. Jesus' passion is depicted as relatively restrained (no whips cutting into His skin), but His bloodied body and crucifixion are shown. The film lasts two hours and forty minutes, which could be a suitable way to spend Good Friday.

20. The Shack (2017)

The Shack is another film on this list that stars several well-known actors, including Octavia Spencer, Sam Worthington, and Tim McGraw. The film depicts the redemptive power of faith. Mack (Worthington) copes with loss by setting out on the adventure of a lifetime after discovering a cryptic note in his mailbox.

This list of the best movies to watch on Good Friday includes family-friendly, Jesus-cantered films, animations, and musicals. The best part is that many of them are available on services you probably already subscribe to, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

