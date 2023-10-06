In a world where wealth knows no boundaries, the pursuit of grandeur and extravagance continues to reach astounding heights. The most expensive things on Earth are often a captivating combination of innovation, artistry, rarity, and craftsmanship. Throughout history, people have witnessed costly items that sell or have been bought for millions of dollars. But what is the most expensive thing in the world in 2023?

From high-end technology to rare jewels and artwork, the most costly items in the world often represent the pinnacle of human craftsmanship and innovation. Although they may remain out of reach for most, they continue to captivate and inspire generations with their unparalleled opulence.

What is the most expensive thing in the world?

This list contains some of the most incredible examples a human mind cannot possibly relate to. Discover exceptional items that only the wealthiest people in the world can afford since they are rare and exclusive as "one-of-a-kind" only.

1. Antimatter – $62.5 trillion

What is the most expensive thing in the world by weight? By weight, antimatter is the most expensive substance on Earth. You may be wondering what antimatter is. Antimatter comprises particles identical to those found in regular matter, except that they have the opposite charge. It is also considered the most expensive material in the world.

To begin with, it is scarce; antimatter is difficult to find in nature. Moreover, the utilization of antimatter has a wide range of potential uses. Experts believe it can be used to manufacture rocket fuel and even enhance cancer diagnosis.

2. The International Space Station (ISS) – $150 billion

The International Space Station is the largest modular space station ever built. Photo: unsplash.com, @nasa

What is the #1 most expensive thing in the world? The International Space Station records the highest development and construction costs, totalling $150 billion. It is the biggest modular space station ever constructed, and keeping it running costs NASA about $3.1 billion annually.

3. History Supreme Yacht – $4.8 billion

The History Supreme Yacht and a section of it's interior. Photo: @yachtandluxe on Instagram (modified by author)

What is the most expensive item ever sold? Valued at a staggering $4.5 billion, the History Supreme Yacht isn't just a water vessel; it's a floating work of art decorated with gold, platinum and other rare, precious stones from stem to stern.

Robert Kuok, a Malaysian businessman who is Shangri-La Hotel and Resorts' affluent founder, purchased this superyacht in 2011.

4. Hubble Space Telescope – $2.1 billion

Hubble Space Telescope: Space telescope with two mirrors covering the entire light spectrum. Photo: QAI Publishing

Although not the first space telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope is the largest and among the greatest ever made. This telescope was later sent into low Earth orbit, where it was widely used for research and as a public relations tool for astronomy.

5. The B-2 Spirit – $2.1 billion

A US Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber after landing at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Photo: Steve Parsons

The B-2 Spirit is a versatile bomber capable of dropping conventional and nuclear missiles. It can instantly deploy massive firepower anywhere worldwide, even against well-defended targets. It is a significant technological advancement and a turning point in the United States bomber modernisation effort.

6. The Antilia mansion – $2 billion

The Antilia House in Mumbai, India. Photo: @mansionncars, @crwn.luxury on Instagram (modified by author)

The Antilia mansion is a private property owned by an Indian Billionaire, Mukesh Ambani. According to Forbes' list of billionaires in 2023, he is the wealthiest man in Asia and the 9th richest person globally.

The luxurious 27-story building is an unmatched icon in Mumbai, India's commercial hub. It also has a helipad, a six-story parking garage, and multiple gardens and swimming pools.

7. Crown Jewel – $591 million

The Crown on top of the late Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Photo: Max Mumby

The Crown Jewel, known as Koh-in-Noor, is a 105-carat diamond that was mined in India and later gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The queen first wore it as a brooch, but it later became part of the British Crown Jewels.

The Crown was recently in the spotlight when it was put on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral. Radar Digest estimates its price at $591 million, with some sources quoting its price to be as high as $6 billion.

8. Villa Leopolda – $506 million

Villa Leopolda, which has housed kings and business tycoons over the years, is an integral part of European history due to its unique combination of regal tradition and cutting-edge, superb architecture and interior design. It is regarded as one of the wealthiest residences in the world.

The home has 14 bedrooms, panelled sitting rooms, a library, and decorative chandeliers. A member of the Brazilian Safra family is the last person to own Villa Leopolda. It is located in Villefranche-sur-Mer, on the French Riviera, with a stunning view of the Mediterranean.

9. Salvator Mundi painting – $450.3 million

A visitor takes a picture of a painting entitled 'Salvator Mundi' by the School of Leonardo da Vinci during a press visit to the exhibition. Photo: Chesnot

A masterpiece by the iconic artist Leonard Da Vinci, titled Salvator Mundi (Savior of the World), features an image of Jesus Christ holding a crystal ball in his left hand and raising his right hand as a sign of blessing. The painting sold in November 2017 in New York for $450,312,500, making it the most expensive ever.

10. The Dream Jet – $300 million

BBJ 787, also known as the Dream Jet, features an entertainment area, dining room, and fully furnished bedrooms with 42-inch TVs. Each primary bedroom has its dressing room and a bathroom with a two-person shower. The plane is part of Boeing's business jet line, and booking this aircraft costs about $70,000 per hour.

11. Paul Gauguin’s Nafea Faa Ipoipo painting – $300 million

Mr Rudolf Staechelin, the former owner of the Paul Gauguin painting 'Nafea faa ipoipo' (When Will You Marry?), attends a press conference at Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Q Llenas

During Paul Gauguin's first trip to Tahiti, he painted Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry?). The masterpiece features two women, one dressed in traditional Tahitian clothing and the other in missionary garb. This 1892 oil painting sold for about $300 million.

12. Project Infinity Yacht – $300 million

The Infinity Yacht, built by the renowned Dutch shipbuilding company Oceanco, set sail in 2022, ushering in a new experience in the luxury yachting world. The superyacht is owned by Eric Smidt, the founder and CEO of Harbor Freight Tools.

It provides a magnificent experience for 16 guests and is serviced by a 36-person crew. It has amenities like a main deck swimming pool, a theatre, two helicopter landing pads, and a beach club.

13. The Card Players – $274 million

Paul Cezzane's painting, the Card Players. Photo: @the.arts.space

The Card Players, an art piece that features two guys playing cards, is one of the most expensive things in the world. This painting by Paul Cezzane was purchased in 2011 by Al Thani, a member of Qatar's Royal Family. He reportedly paid $275 million for the masterpiece.

14. Gigayacht – $168 million

What is the most expensive item sold on eBay? A gigayacht named the Eclipse sold for $168 million, is the most costly item ever sold on eBay. This 405-foot-long vessel, which naval architect Frank Mulder designed, was purchased in 2006 by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

This enormous yacht includes a spa, a helicopter pad, a movie theatre, an office area, a gym, and a swimming pool. It also has ten VIP suites and eight guest cabins. On the deck, there is also a 3,000-square-foot principal suite.

15. 1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SLR – $143 million

Mercedes-Benz 300SLR driven by Jochen Mass at Goodwood in Chichester, England. Photo: Michael Cole

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Unlenhaut Coupe sold for $143 million at an auction. Simon Kidston, a British vehicle collector and advisor, placed the winning bid on behalf of an anonymous customer.

One of the only two made in 1955, this car is regarded as one of the most extraordinary vehicles in history. It was named after its chief engineer and designer, Rudolf Unlenhaut.

What is the smallest most expensive thing in the world?

Surprisingly, a stamp is the world's smallest, most expensive thing. The British Guiana 1 Cent Magenta stamp is the holy grail of stamp collecting, often known as philately. For only about 40 milligrams of coloured paper, you'll have to pay $8.3 million!

What is the most expensive thing in the world? The world's most expensive items represent the human yearning for luxury, craftsmanship, and innovation. These items, which range from timeless artworks to superyachts and cutting-edge technology, serve as testaments to human creativity at its pinnacle.

