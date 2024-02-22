What does GS mean in shoes? All you need to know about the shoe sizing

The global footwear market is a multi-billion US-dollar industry comprising many products. Among the top popular names is Nike and its famous line of sneaker brands. The US company was the first to come up with the GS acronym. But what does GS mean in shoes?

The acronym GS is commonly used across Nike Inc.'s range of sneaker brands. You can see the acronym on the side of the sneaker box where the dimensions are listed. Discover the meaning of GS in Nike shoes and its significance as a crucial element of the company's shoe sizing strategies.

What does GS mean in shoes?

GS is an acronym for Grade School, the standard shoe size for a child in the United States. These dimensions are not the average children's shoe sizes but the biggest among preschool and toddlers' footwear lengths.

Sneaker manufacturer Nike uses the abbreviation to distinguish its various sneaker sizes, classifying those ideal for children and teens. There are many footwear variations for Nike sneakers and Jordan brands, ranging from 3.5Y to 7Y.

GS size shoe chart

Here is the Grade School sneaker sizes chart according to the RMK Store:

US UK EUR CM 3.5Y 3 35.5 22.5 4Y 3.5 36 23 4.5Y 4.0 36.5 23.5 5Y 4.5 37.5 23.5 5.5Y 5 38 24 6Y 5.5 38.5 24 6.5Y 6.0 39 24.5 7Y 6.5 40 25

Why are GS shoe sizes popular?

The Grade School footwear dimensions are popular due to their ideal design for older children and their pricing, which is cheaper than adult-sized sneakers. The retail price of GS sneakers is lower as they are in the same class as Youth Sized sneakers.

In addition, many GS footwear are comfortable with a fabric interior and a high-quality textile insole. All these features are ideal for children's feet development with the best stability. Some brands even incorporate organic leather with lightweight laces.

Is GS 7 the same as Men's 7?

Grade School 7s are not the same as Men's seven footwear. GS sneakers are gender-neutral, ranging from 3.5Y to 7Y, while Men's seven is only comparable to GS 7's dimensions. In addition, Men's seven is more comprehensive than GS 7, which is not the right fit for young children or girls.

However, since men's shoe sizes in the USA start from US 7, some men with smaller feet can comfortably fit GS 7 shoes.

Is GS men's shoe size the same as women's?

Yes. GS is the universal sizing for both male and female wearers. In the GS shoe size chart, men's and women's footwear dimensions are the same, making GS ideal for both grade school boys and girls, hence its acronym.

Do the EU and UK have the GS shoe size?

No, they don't. The EU (European Union) and the UK (United Kingdom) do not have specific shoe dimensions for grade school children but a continuous sizing system. For example, if Jordans are GS 3.5 Y in the USA, they are equivalent to size 3 in the UK and 35.5 EUR.

What does BG GS mean in Jordans?

Jordans is a brand under Nike Inc. The acronym BG, common on Jordan brands, stands for Boys' Grade School sneaker dimensions and GS for Grade School. BG is designed for boys in grade school, while GS are gender-neutral and ideal for anybody.

What does Y stand for in shoe size?

Y is the approximate age group for which the footwear dimensions are appropriate. In the GS foot dimension chart, Y denotes "youth" for grade school students aged 11 to 13.

Are youth shoe sizes different from toddler shoe sizes?

Children's shoes are known to have various specific dimensions differentiated by age. According to Nordstrom, the kid's shoe fit guide consists of:

Baby footwear (0-12 months)

Walker footwear (12-24 months)

Toddler footwear (2-4 years)

Little Kid footwear (4-8 years)

Big Kid footwear (8-12 years)

The most extensive range of the Big Kid footwear is the same as the US's Grade School (GS) or youth sizes.

Many people wonder, "What does Gs mean in shoes?" The term is an acronym meaning grade school sizes in children's sneakers in the US. This term is a specific modification for the Nike and the Jordan brand sneakers, generally referring to a smaller shoe size for children.

