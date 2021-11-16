Carys Zeta Douglas is the daughter of popular Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor Micahel Douglas and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. Her taste for fashion has also seen her make headlines. At such a young age, she is already successful in her field. How well do you know the young star?

Carys Zeta Douglas attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2019 Runway Show at Cipriani Wall Street on February 13, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

How old is Michael Douglas's youngest child? Carys was born on April 20, 2003, in New Jersey. This means that Carys Zeta Douglas' age is 18 years as of 2021. Interestingly, her parents have a 25-year- age gap between them, despite both sharing a birthdate, September 25.

Profile summary

Full name: Carys Zeta Douglas

Carys Zeta Douglas Year of birth: April 20, 2003

April 20, 2003 Place of birth: Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States

Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States Age: 18 years (as of 2021)

18 years (as of 2021) Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: American and British

American and British Religion: Christianity

Christianity Carys Zeta Douglas' Instagram: @ carys.douglas

carys.douglas Mother: Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones Father: Micahel Douglas

Micahel Douglas Height: 5 ft 5 inches

5 ft 5 inches Net worth: $500 000

10 fascinating facts about Carys Zeta Douglas

The young star has worked with several luxury fashion brands at a young age. Together with her famous actress mother, they have been featured on the journal cover of Town and Country.

1. Carys has mixed ethnicity

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2019 Runway Show at Cipriani Wall Street on February 13, 2019. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

What ethnicity is Catherine Zeta? Carys' mother, Catherine, is of Welsh and British descent, while her father is of American-Bermudan ethnicity.

2. Carys and her mom have been featured on a magazine cover

In 2018, the two appeared on the cover of Town and Country. The journal also highlighted Cary's one-on-one interview titled Modern Swans. Zeta revealed interesting details about her life.

3. She spent her early childhood life away from the limelight

Her parents being famous, always wanted their children to grow up away from the limelight. She and her brother grew up in a lavish home in Bermuda.

4. She had funny misconceptions about her father

While growing up, the young star had no clue that her father was a famous actor. She thought that her dad was a pancake maker.

5. She was bullied in school

Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the Cocktail at Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 on July 04, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Her school life was not smooth as one would imagine. She had her fair share of challenges when growing up. Other kids at school referred to her as Michael's granddaughter. This was a result of the huge age gap that exist between her parents.

6. Carys has an interest in acting

From an early age, Carys had a soft spot for arts. She took part in a number of school projects and was also part of her school's productions of the rock musical Spring Awakening. She also took part in the one-act play titled Once on This Island.

7. She has a soft spot for fashion

In September 2017, Carys was part of Michael Kors' show. She also worked with popular brands such as Chanel and Versace. She also participated at Dolce & Gabbana in the company of her mother.

She and her mother share so much in common, especially their love for fashion. The two have performed alongside the Bright Lights Shining Stars Gala.

8. Zeta has a decent net worth

Carys Zeta Douglas' net worth is estimated to be $500, 000. She has earned a fortune through modelling. At her age, she is making headlines and building a strong career.

9. She has two older siblings

The star has an elder brother known as Dylan Michael Douglas. To answer what college does Dylan Douglas go to? He attends Brown University.

Dylan Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas attend The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama 2019 Gala at The Rainbow Room on March 1, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Bonnie Biess

Source: Getty Images

She has a step-brother named Cameron Douglas. Carys Zeta Douglas joined the college in August 2021, just three months after graduating from High School.

10. She is close with her family

Carys, her older brother and their parents are a depiction of what love is. The family shares a strong bond as they always attend functions together. However, the family ensures that they never miss each other's special occasions.

Carys Zeta Douglas has made a name for herself. She has been featured on various fashion and beauty magazine covers together with her mum and has modelled for top-notch fashion houses. She is simply remarkable.

