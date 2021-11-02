Sarah Snyder: 8 things you need to know about Jaden Smith's ex-girlfriend

Does the name Sarah Snyder ring a bell? Sarah is popular as an Instagram star, actress, and influencer. However, she gained more fame after being linked romantically to famous actor Jaden Smith. The two were in a relationship that recently came to an end. So, how much do you know about Jaden Smith's ex-girlfriend?

Sarah Snyder walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on February 26, 2017 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Snyder and Jaden Smith dated for almost two years before breaking up. Jaden Smith is the son of actor Will Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The two dated from 2015 to the early months of 2017.

8 things you need to know about Sarah Snyder

Who is Sarah Snyder? The beauty has about 2 million followers on her Instagram page. Here are some interesting facts about Sarah that you should remember.

1. She is Jaden smith's ex-girlfriend

What is Sarah Snyder famous for? The model Is famous for being Jaden smith's girlfriend. The two were the talk of the town as they were in love until the unthinkable happened, and the two split up.

Sarah Snyder (L) and Jayden Smith attend the Opening Ceremony fashion show during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week at Pier 90 on February 14, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Michael Stewart

Source: Getty Images

During their relationship, the two were not shy of their relationship. They posted photos of each other and displayed public affection towards each other.

Rumours went by that their relationship had been rocky for a while and had stopped having shared interests. Before her, Jaden had dated several women including Madison Pettis, Stella Hudgens, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, and Amandla Stenberg. After their breakup, Jaden dated Odessa Adlon.

2. She was born in 1995

Sarah Snyder's age is 26 years. She was born on July 30, 1995, in New York. Despite being older than Jaden by about three years, the ex-couple was comfortable with their age difference.

3. She is 5 ft 5 inches tall

Did you know that modelling requires one to be of a certain height? Sarah's height is perfect for her modelling career as she is 5 ft 5 inches tall.

4. Sarah is a professional model

The beauty wears many hats; she is a talented model. Sarah commenced her modelling career in 2014, where she signed a contract with Urban Abstract Photography. She has worked with various top-notch brands such as Calvin Klein, Uniqlo, Forever 21, and Mary Gordon Beauty.

Sarah Snyder is seen outside the Coach show during New York Fashion Week: Women's Fall/Winter 2017 on February 14, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

The Instagram influencer posts break taking photos which are enjoyed by Sarah Snyder's fans. Being a celebrity has seen her sit at the front row at Milan's Dolce & Gabbana runway show.

5. Sarah was arrested and charged with theft

In 2015, Synder was arrested for allegedly arrested and charged for an account of grand larceny in the third degree. The police accused Snyder of stealing a Hermès purse worth $15,995 from a shopping centre in Katonah, New York. However, the model denied the accusations.

6. She was once linked with Leonardo DiCaprio

Sarah Snyder and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted in 2017 having dinner. The two were also in the company of other friends. Leonardo, a famous actor, was at Estiatorio Milos restaurant in New York City with Sarah, which led people to wonder if the two were dating.

7. She is featured in the film Night of the Living Dead: Genesis

Despite not featuring in notable movies, the model has had her fair share in the acting scene. She has featured in Scarlet Rain, Dead Woman's Hollow, Greencastle and recently Night of the Living Dead: Genesis.

8. She has an impressive net worth

What is Sarah Snyder's net worth? The Instagram star and model is believed to have a net worth of about $400 thousand. This is from her successful career as a model and actress.

Sarah Snyder's life has not been all glam, especially when she was accused of theft and attracted hate from some people. However, she maintains her innocence in the matter and lives her life the best way she knows.

