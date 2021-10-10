Gwendoline Christie: 13 little-known facts about the English actress and model

Gwendoline Christie is no new name for Game of Throne lovers. Her role as Brienne saw her garner much attention and a vast following. But, who is she behind the strong character and toughness? Behind the unique character is a simple woman whose life is quite interesting.

With Game of Thrones being one of the most viewed shows today, it is only fair to highlight one of the show's characters who has made the film worthwhile watching. She has been in the acting scene for a long time, but Game of Thrones undoubtedly launched the actress into the spotlight.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie Year of birth: October 28, 1978

October 28, 1978 Age: 42 years (as of 18th Octber 2021)

42 years (as of 18th Octber 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Gender: Female

Female Birthplace: Worthing, West Sussex, England

Worthing, West Sussex, England Nationality: British

British Height: 6 ft 3

6 ft 3 College: Drama Centre London

Drama Centre London Profession: Actress

Actress Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Giles Deacon

Giles Deacon Kids: None

13 little-known facts about Gwendoline Christie

So, who is the giant woman in Game of Thrones? How well do you know here? Here are some fun facts about the actress.

1. The actress was born in 1978

Gwendoline was born on October 28, 1978, in Worthing, West Sussex, England. At the moment, she is 42 years old, and will be turning 43 years in a few days.

2. She hails from Worthing, West Sussex

Where is Gwendoline Christie from? The beauty was born in Worthing, West Sussex, by her parents. Her father worked as a salesperson while her mother was a housewife. She has two older half-brothers. She graduated from Drama Center London in 2005.

3. Gwendoline Christie was bullied when growing up

Most young people experience bullying from their fellow peers. However, the actress endured bullying from both her teachers and mates. Some of the nasty remarks included that she would not amount to anything in life due to her masculine body and not so appealing look.

However, she did not let those remarks deter her from pursuing her dreams and prove that even women 6 ft 3 can also make it in life.

4. She was once a dancer

Every little girl has dreams of whom they want to become when they grow up. For Gwendoline, her dream was to become a dancer. It’s hard to imagine the actress as a dancer, but she was talented as a young girl.

However, at the age of 11, she suffered a spinal injury which saw her interests change from dancing to acting.

5. Gwendoline has been fan stalked

Being famous comes with its share of downsides, such as having your private life invaded by strangers. Brienne of the Game of Thrones has experienced how it feels to be stalked by a fan. This happened when she was at a restaurant and excused herself to use the restroom.

The fan closely followed the actress to the restroom, marked the stall where she was in. The fan then stretched her phone to Gwendoline under the door and requested a selfie. The actress declined the offer.

6. She is 6’3” tall

How tall is Brienne of Tarth in real life? This is a popular question that runs across most people’s minds. At the age of 12, she stood at 5’7”. At 14 years, she had grown to 6’1”.

Gwendoline Christie's height has been the talk of the town, and some people cannot seem to see past her height. Today, she stands at 6’3” tall.

7. Gwendoline has worked for Simon Callow

Before her breakthrough, the actress worked for Simon Callow as his assistant and dog walker. Simon needed someone to do some filing for him, and the actress turned up at his house for an interview.

She worked for him for some years, and eventually, he became her mentor and someone she looks up to even today.

8. Gwendoline almost became a nun

Life can sometimes hand you lemons, and one needs to be keen enough to make lemonades out of them. Well, for the actress, her height almost tempted her to become a nun.

At some point in her life, she had it all planned what the nun life would be for her. However, Simon Callow assured her that success was just about the corner, and sure it was!

9. Marilyn Monroe is her hero

Since she was a little girl, she has always been intrigued by Marilyn Monroe. In 2015, she revealed to Vogue that Marilyn’s performance in Bus Stop transfixed her.

She then started reading everything she could get her hands on despite being in the countryside. As a result, she fell in love the more with acting and knew that was her calling.

10. The actress has featured in two series of Star Wars

Gwendoline Christie's Star Wars appearance was first in 2015, where she represented Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. She later featured in 2017 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Gwendoline Christie's Emmy award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series resulted from her incredible performance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

11. Gwendoline’s acting career kick-started in 2007

Gwendoline Christie's movies and TV shows include Cymbeline, The Time Surgeon, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Dr Faustus, The Seven Ages of Britain, and The Zero Theorem, among others.

12. The actress is in a relationship with a renowned fashion designer

When it comes to love, Gwendoline is not left behind. She has been dating a famous fashion designer named Giles Deacon since 2013. The fashion designer is a perfect match for the actress.

Giles was the face behind Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress when she married Prince William. According to the fashion designer, he designs for strong women who are not afraid to stand out from the crowd.

13. Gwendoline cut her hair short

The actress cut her hair short for her role as Brienne. Her long blonde hair played a massive part in her femininity while growing up. Interestingly, she locked herself in a trailer and cried for about two hours because it was a tough decision for her.

She also had to learn horse riding and sword fighting to fit perfectly for the role in Game of Thrones.

Gwendoline Christie’s life portrays resilience and hard work. She is an icon to many of her fans, who are encouraged by her life story. With so much expected from her, we can only wish her the very best in her acting career.

