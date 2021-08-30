List of 20 amazing celebrity documentaries to watch and where to watch them

Celebrity documentaries are some of the most thrilling shows to watch. This primarily lies from the intimate nature of behind-the-scenes footage. In addition, their narratives force you to recognize how relatable celebrities can be.

In the recent past, celebrity documentaries have come to give audiences a peek behind the curtain of these stars. They are becoming an increasingly popular mode of celebrity revelation by looking into their everyday lives and artistic processes.

Do celebrities get paid for documentaries? In most instances, they are not paid. Usually, documentaries come in handy to promote their work and shape their star narratives as they see fit.

Top 20 amazing celebrity documentaries

With Instagram and gossip sites, you might assume that you have a good insight into the lives of the rich and famous but they brush the surface. To get the whole information, here are the top 20 celebrity documentaries to watch.

1. I Got a Story to Tell: B.I.G

IMDb rating: 6.8/10 | Runtime: 1h 37m

B.I.G: I Got a Story to Tell is a documentary about the legendary rapper's life released on March 1st, 2021. The documentary is a must-watch for any rap fan across the globe. It is incredibly exceptional as it features rare interviews the rapper had done. It also includes family videos about his childhood as well as interviews with his family members.

2. Miss Americana

IMDb rating: 7.4/10 | Runtime: 1h 25m

This is a fascinating documentary about the pop superstar Taylor Swift. The talented artist is well known for her music as well as her role as a famous activist. Miss Americana is a documentary centred on the life and career of the celebrated pop star. In it, she discusses her job and comes open about the influence that politics has had in her life. Miss Americana is one of the best celebrity documentaries on Netflix.

3. Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

IMDb rating: 7.5/10 | Runtime: 2h 17m

What famous people have documentaries?Beyonce is one of them. As the name suggests, this documentary is about the musical career of Beyonce. Of course, everyone on the planet is aware of the much-renowned RnB superstar. The documentary includes the footage of her 2018 Coachella performance and the steps that led to it. The documentary is also available on Netflix.

4. Five Foot Two: Gaga

IMDb rating: 7.0/10 | Runtime: 1h 40m

Five Foot Two: Gaga is a documentary about the exciting life of Lady Gaga. Besides bringing you closer to the musical career of the singer-songwriter, the documentary also showcases her amazing and curios outfits. The documentary is so fascinating that after watching it, you'll have no choice but to visit the singer's whole catalogue. Watch Five Foot Two: Gaga on Netflix.

5. Framing Britney Spears

IMDb rating: 6.9/10 | Runtime: 1h 14m

This Hulu documentary the life and struggles of Britney Spears. It shows how the media portrayed her in her success and struggles. This documentary is touching in that it will help you see why you should view and treat celebrities in a different and understanding way. Framing Britney Spears is a documentary available on Hulu.

6. Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts

IMDb rating: 7.3/10 | Runtime: 1h 31m

This documentary is a hit for everyone who loves Drag culture in general. If you loved watching Ru Paul's Drag Race, then Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts will be a joy for you. It showcases Trixie's life as a music star and drag queen. Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts is available on Netflix.

7. Travis Scott: Look, Mom, I Can Fly

IMDb rating: 6.3/10 | Runtime: 1h 24m

This is an intimate documentary that gives Travis Scott’s fans a look into the rappers life. It features concert scenes and videos showing his experience as a father. The documentary also tries to portray Travis Scott's music and personality's effect on his fans. Travis Scott: Look, Mom, I Can Fly is one of the top celebrity documentaries available on Netflix.

8. Black Pink: Light Up the Sky

IMDb rating: 7.5/10 | Runtime: 1h 19m

Black Pink is a smash hit K-Pop band. Their music has taken the world by storm, with millions of fans constantly listening to their songs on YouTube and tik tok. However, how much do people know about each individual member of the group? This is precisely what Black Pink: Light Up The Sky looks to address. The documentary helps give fans a look into the life and struggles of each member of the group. It is readily available on Netflix.

9. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

IMDb rating: 6.6/10 | Runtime: 1h 23m

Looking to get an insight into the personal life of Shawn Mendes? Then this documentary is for you. It features clips of the singer performing that are simply amazing. In the documentary, the singer talks about his future and his relationship with Camilla Cabello. It is simply a must-see for all Shawn Mendes fans. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder is available on Netflix.

10. Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

IMDb rating: 6.8/10 | Runtime: 1h 40m

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall is a documentary that showcases Hall's struggles while trying to make a successful career as a singer and YouTuber while growing up as a gay man. This documentary helps showcase the struggles that the LGBTQ society faces while trying to make it in the music industry. This is one of the best Celebrity documentaries available on Netflix.

11. Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You

IMDb rating: 6.4/10 | Runtime: 1h 37m

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You is one of the ultimate Hollywood celebrity documentaries with a feel-good story to tell Ariana Grande fans. The film is suitable for everyone, not only Ariana's fans. It features concert scenes and emotional behind the scene clips that are simply breathtaking. The documentary is available on Netflix.

12. Amy

IMDb rating: 7.8/10 | Runtime: 2h 8m

This documentary shines a light on the life, exemplary talent and struggles that Amy Winehouse went through that ultimately led to her death. It features scenes from her legendary concerts, the relationships she had, and her fans' reaction to her untimely death. In addition, the documentary explores controversial issues such as drug use and self-harm. Therefore, you need to have that in mind while watching it. It is one of the best documentaries on Amazon Prime.

13. What Happened, Miss Simone?

IMDb rating: 7.6/10 | Runtime: 1h 41m

For anyone looking to learn more about singer-songwriter and activist Nina Simone, What Happened, Miss Simone is a documentary tailor-made for them. The documentary features interviews from her family members and never heard before recordings that make it very interesting to watch. It is among the top celebrity biography documentaries available on Netflix.

14. Quincy

IMDb rating: 7.6/10 | Runtime: 2h 4m

Looking to get an exclusive look into the life and story of the famous American records producer Quincy Jones? Then Quincy is a documentary tailor-made for you. It tells Quincy Jones' story from his childhood to the medical struggles he has faced in life. Watch this fantastic Quincy Jones documentary on Netflix.

15. I Am Chris Farley

IMDb rating: 7.4/10 | Runtime: 1h 36m

I Am Chris Farley is a documentary produced in 2015 that takes a look into the life of the legendary comedian Chris Farley. It features interviews from celebrities such as Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon, David Spade and many more.

Even though the documentary features much footage from the '90s, it helps paint a beautiful picture of the Saturday Night Live star, who passed away aged 33. It is readily available on Amazon Prime.

16. Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil

IMDb rating: 8.1/10 | Runtime: 1h 34m

If you are looking for documentaries on youtube, then Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil should be on your playlist. The four-part miniseries is entirely centred on her mental health. This documentary is highly emotional as it was created three years after Demi Lovato's nearly fatal ove*dose. So be ready to learn more about the singer's personal life and struggles to maintain sobriety as you watch it on YouTube.

17. Kid 90

IMDb rating: 6.9/10 | Runtime: 1h 11m

Are there any documentaries about actors? If you are a fan of documentaries on famous actors from the '90s, Kid 90 is a good choice. In this documentary, Frye interviewed her old friends and made an exciting account of life for Hollywood young stars in the 90s.

For anyone who grew up in the 90s, this is a chance to see how your favourite young celebrities lived as you grew up. This documentary is available on Hulu.

18. Bright Lights

IMDb rating: 8.0/10 | Runtime: 1h 35m

This is a documentary centred on the relationship between mother and daughter duo Debbie Fisher and Carrie Fisher. The film gives a detailed look into the life of the two. The Hollywood superstar and her "star wars" actor daughter provide their fans with a glimpse into their personal life and home through this compelling documentary. The film is available on HBO.

19. Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

IMDb rating: 7.6/10 | Runtime: 1h 18m

This documentary features lots of Demi Lovato interviews where she talks about how she navigated her childhood stardom and the struggles she faces while fighting addiction. For anyone looking to learn more about the life of Demi Lovato, then this is the documentary to watch. The film is available on YouTube.

20. One Direction: This Is Us

IMDb rating: 4.3/10 | Runtime: 1h 32m

This is a documentary tailor-made for all One Direction fans across the globe. The film is entirely centred on portraying the explosive success of the popular boy band. It shows the groups journey to victory in the early 2010s. This fantastic documentary is available on Amazon Prime.

Thanks to Netflix and other streaming sites, there's no shortage of celebrity documentaries available to watch right now. But, of course, you can never go wrong with the spectacular list above, as it will keep you glued to your screen all day long.

