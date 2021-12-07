Who is Chris Brown's mom Joyce Hawkins? Age, before and after photos

Chris Brown is a well-known American singer-songwriter. His records have sold millions of copies worldwide, and his star is rising by the day. But, another family member has recently made headlines after undergoing a physical transformation. Joyce Hawkins, Chris Brown's mom, has stunned the internet with her stunning new appearance.

Joyce Hawkins, attending an event on November 02, 2007 (left) and a current Instagram post by her on November 22, 2021 (right). Photo: Ray Tamarra and @mombreezyofficial (modified by author)

Chris Brown's mom is a celebrity and entrepreneur. Her social media posts have propelled her to stardom, and she is the talk of the town. So, what became of her? Why has she made the news?

Joyce Hawkins profile summary

Name: Joyce Hawkins

Joyce Hawkins Age: 56 years old (as of 2021)

56 years old (as of 2021) Year of birth: October 7, 1964

October 7, 1964 Place of birth: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Children: 2

2 Daughter's name: Lytrell Bundy

Lytrell Bundy Son's name: Chris Brown

Chris Brown Grandchildren names: Royalty, Aeko Catori and Desean

Royalty, Aeko Catori and Desean Occupation: Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Chris Brown's mom IG: @mombreezyofficial

Who is Chris Brown's mom?

Joyce Hawkins, Royalty Brown, and Chris attend the premiere of "Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life" at Regal LA Live on June 6, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Chris brown's mother is known as Joyce Hawkins. She is an American social media personality and businesswoman. She is famous for being the mother of popular musician Chris Brown.

What is Joyce Hawkins' age in 2021?

She is 57 years old as of 2021. Joyce was born on October 7, 1964.

Career

Joyce Hawkins is an entrepreneur. She began her career as a day-care centre director and transitioned into the fashion industry. Currently, she owns an online boutique, Rose Marron, where she sells her clothing line.

Is Joyce Hawkins married?

Joyce has been married twice in her life. First, she married Clinton Brown, a correctional officer. They had a long relationship that bore them two children, a daughter and a son. Unfortunately, their union didn't last due to irreconcilable differences, and they divorced.

She then hooked up with another man who was her boyfriend. But, their relationship ended after he attempted to commit suicide and abused Joyce regularly.

How many children does Joyce Hawkins have?

Joyce has two children, Lytrell Bundy and Chris Brown. The firstborn, Lytrell, was born on November 26, 1981, and is 40 years in 2021.

The secondborn, Chris, was born on May 5, 1989, and is 32 years old in 2021. Both her children result from Joyce's first relationship with Clinton.

Did Chris Brown mom get surgery?

What happened to Chris Brown's mom? Joyce Hawkins underwent a major physical transformation. She had plastic surgery, and the results are excellent. Here are the photos from Chris brown's mom IG and the difference between the pics is evident.

Chris Brown's mom before and after

Chris Brown's mom in a current photo, dated October 15, 2020 (Right). Then, (left) in a past picture taken on April 18, 2014. Photo: @mombreezyofficial and Kris Connor (modified by author)

How did Joyce look before her surgery? Well, her photos on social media show it all. She looked older but beautiful. But, it is unclear what made her transform.

Joyce now looks younger and gorgeous. Netizens have even taken to social media to comment on how lovely she looks.

Chris brown's mom is an icon and a celebrity. She natured her son to become the superstar he is right now. Also, her involvement in her children's life shows how much she loves them. But, Joyce Hawkins remains the same firm and hardworking, loving mom despite the physical transformation.

