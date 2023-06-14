Louis Bardo Bullock is an American celebrity child widely recognised as the adopted child of American producer and actress Sandra Bullock. His adoptive mother, Sandra, is a renowned actress famous for her roles in Speed (1994), Miss Congeniality (2000), The Proposal (2009) and Gravity (2013).

Actress Sandra Bullock and her son Louis Bardo Bullock are seen during the 70th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Louis Bardo moved in with his adoptive parents in January 2010, but they wanted to keep the news quiet until after the Oscars event in March of that year. His adoptive father, Jesse James, is an American actor and producer known for his roles in Joe Kid on a Stingray (2005), Jesse James Presents: Austin Speed Shop Fenders (2012), Two Scoops (2013), and Monster Garage (2021).

Louis Bardo Bullock's profile summary

Full name Louis Bardo Bullock Gender Male Date of birth January 2010 Age 13 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'5" Height in centimetres 134 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilograms 35 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father (adoptive) Jesse James Mother (adoptive) Sandra Bullock Siblings Laila Bullock

Louis Bardo Bullock's biography

Sandra Bullocks' oldest son was born to his biological parents in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. He was later adopted by his adoptive parents, Sandra Bullock and Jesse James, in 2010. Louis Bardo Bullock’s father, Jesse James, is a television personality, entrepreneur, and automotive mechanic from the United States.

He is the inventor of West Coast Choppers, former co-owner of Austin Speed Shop, and the present CEO of Jesse James Firearms Unlimited, all of which are situated in Austin, Texas. In 2010, his adoptive parents divorced. Given his parent's separation and ensuing divorce, Louis lived with his mother as a single parent.

In 2015, his mother entered into a new relationship with American photographer Bryan Randall.

She has since been featured in several other films and TV series, such as Starting from Scratch (1989), Love Portion No. 9 (1992), A Time to Kill (1996), Welcome to Hollywood (1998), Two Weeks Notice (2002) and Our Brand Is Crisis (2015).

Louis resides with his adoptive mother and his younger sister, Laila Bullock, whom his adoptive mother adopted when she was three years old in 2015. He is of African American ethnicity and holds an American nationality.

How old is Louis Bardo Bullock?

Louis Bardo Bullock’s age is 13 years as of 2023. He was born in January 2010. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

How wealthy is Louis Bardo Bullock's mother?

The celebrity kid's adoptive mother, Sandra Bullock, has an estimated net worth of $250 million. She earns her income through her entertainment career.

How tall is Louis Bardo Bullock?

The American kid's height is 4 feet 5 inches or 134 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 77 pounds or 35 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Louis Bardo Bullock? He is an American celebrity child widely recognised as the adopted child of American producer and actress Sandra Bullock. How old is Sandra Bullock's son Louis? He is 13 years old as of 2023. He was born in January 2010. Were Sandra Bullock’s kids adopted? Yes, both of the American actress' children are adopted. How many children did Sandra Bullock adopt? She adopted two children, a son named Louis Bardo and a daughter named Laila. What year did Sandra Bullock adopt Louis? She adopted her son Louis in the year 2010. How old was Sandra Bullock's son when she adopted him? He was three and a half years old when the American producer adopted him. What country did Sandra Bullock adopt her children from? Her two children were adopted from the United States. Her son, Louis, is from New Orleans, Louisiana, and her daughter, Laila, is also from Louisiana.

Louis Bardo Bullock is an American celebrity kid widely recognized for being the adopted child of American producer and actress Sandra Bullock. His adoptive parents, Sandra Bullock and Jesse James, adopted him in 2010.

