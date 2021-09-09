Jennifer Cudjoe is no longer a new name in the sports sector. She is a Ghanaian professional soccer player currently playing as a midfielder for the Sky Blue Football Club of the National Women's Soccer League, commonly known as the NWSL club.

Black queens star Jennifer Cudjoe posing for the camera. Photo: @jennifer_kaka_cudjoe13

Source: Instagram

Jennifer Cudjoe joined NWSL with unmatched expertise. This was well-earned after her excellent representation of the Ghana Under-17 and Under-20 Women's World Cups. She has continued to become famous on the pitch and on different social media platforms.

Jennifer Cudjoe's profile summary

Full name: Jennifer Cudjoe

Jennifer Cudjoe Nickname: Jennifer, Cudjoe

Jennifer, Cudjoe Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 7th March 1994

7th March 1994 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Takoradi, Ghana

Takoradi, Ghana Age: 27 years (as of 2021)

27 years (as of 2021) Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity : African

: African Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Weight : 60 kg

: 60 kg Height: 5 feet 4 inches

5 feet 4 inches Body type: Athletic

Athletic Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Siblings : Elizabeth Cudjoe

: Elizabeth Cudjoe Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Diabene Secondary Technical School, Northeastern State Unversity

Diabene Secondary Technical School, Northeastern State Unversity Profession: Professional football player

Professional football player Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Current club: Sky Blue Football Club

Sky Blue Football Club Jersey number : 6

: 6 Net worth : $150,000

: $150,000 Jennifer Cudjoe's Instagram: @jennifer_kaka_cudjoe13

Who is Jennifer Cudjoe?

Jennifer is a talented Ghanaian football player. She was born on in Takoradi, Ghana. How old is Jennifer Cudjoe? She is 27 years old as of 2021. Unfortunately, she has not offered any information about her parents, such as their names and whereabouts.

The football player was raised alongside her elder sister, Elizabeth Cudjoe. After her primary school education, she joined Diabene Secondary Technical School. She gained interest in playing football from a very young age. She followed in her sister's footsteps as she is a too.

Jennifer Cudjoe's career journey

Jennifer Cudjoe of Sky Blue FC arrives at the stadium before a game between Washington Spirit and Sky Blue FC at MSU Soccer Park at Pittser Field. Photo: Mike Lawrence

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer started playing football in Ghana. However, she always hoped to attain more exposure by playing in bigger teams.

I knew at the age of thirteen that I wanted to be a professional player. Growing up in my country, soccer is there, but it's not as organized as a club or like they would do here (in the US). I don't know, it is fun, but also it’s not as competitive as playing club.

Luckily, she had been chosen to play for the Women's Under-20 team scheduled to travel to Japan for the Under-20 World Cup. In addition, her elder sister reached out to several college coaches from the United States.

Moving to the United States

With Cudjoe's outstanding records from the World Cup, she got her much-craved opportunity to begin her professional career in the United States. Initially, she was set to play for a Division II school in Oklahoma, known as the Northeastern States.

Unfortunately, she faced some athletic eligibility problems arising from her international background. As a result, she played at local Junior College Northeastern Oklahoma and A&M. She was set to play for the team until her eligibility was fully sorted out.

Eventually, she decided to lock in and set her mind to play at the college level while pursuing her degree. During her college career, she played for three different teams, namely:

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (junior college)

Northeastern State (Division II)

The University of Maine at Fort Kent (a small school in Maine)

Even after her graduation, things didn't get any easier, as prospects from the top were still minimal. This was mainly from the fact that NWSL coaches rarely looked for players in the lower collegiate divisions.

Still aiming at the prize, she started designing her training sessions. This came in handy in challenging and stimulating her intensity to play at the professional levels.

During summer 2018, she learned of a new semi-pro team, Asheville City SC (WPSL), under formation in Asheville, North Carolina. After undertaking two successful seasons with the team, she had established herself as an essential part of the Asheville midfield. She earned the NJCAA Player of the Year award in 2014 with WPSL side Asheville City SC.

Life-changing match

Jennifer Cudjoe of Sky Blue FC clears the ball during the quarterfinal match of the NWSL Challenge Cup at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

While still playing with the Asheville, she got the opportunity to attend the between the North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars. Again, the experience acted as a justification that she was on the right track.

After the game, she set out on a mission to get reorganization by NWSL coaches. Later, she attended an open tryout for Sky Blue, where she was one of the few selected to attend preseason training. In 2015, she joined the Northeastern State River-Hawks, where she scored eight goals.

In 2020, the NWSL player Jennifer Cudjoe moved to an American professional soccer club known as the Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club. Later, she became part of Freya Coombe's team on a 60month deal from Women’s Premier Soccer League side Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves.

Later in 2020, she signed a short-term deal with Sky Blue FC for the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. She made her NWSL debut on 30th June 2020. On 23rd July 2020, she poised ahead of the Chicago Red Star clash during the semifinals of the Utah 2020 Challenge Cup. During the match, she completed 128 passes with an 80.5% completion rate.

After her performance in the Challenge Cup, she signed a multi-year deal with Sky Blue. She went on to start three matches during the Fall Series. In her three games, she had an 80% success rate on her tackles and completed over 76% of her passes from the midfield.

She was chosen in the 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft by Racing Louisville Football Club. However, after Jennifer Cudjoe's trade to Louisville, she was quickly picked back by the Sky Blue Football club during the 2021 draft day.

Jennifer Cudjoe came to the United States for educational purposes and, in all respects, has got far more than she bargained for. Throughout her successful football career, she has amassed great praises from her fans across the globe.

