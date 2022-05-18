Since Charlie Gillespie played Luke Patterson in the Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms, he shot into the limelight. Although that was not the first time he performed in a movie, his acting prowess in the film caught many fans' attention, and since then, curious people have not stopped inquiring about his love life. So, who is Charlie Gillespie dating?

The curiosity to know Charlie Gillespie's girlfriend is partly due to his good looks and attractive physique. More heartbreaking, for most of his fans, is the fact that he has kept much information about his love life away from the public eye.

Profile summary

Full name : Charles Jeffrey Gillespie

: Charles Jeffrey Gillespie Nickname : Charlie

: Charlie Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 26th August 1998

26th August 1998 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada

Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Marital status: Single

Single Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds : 154

: 154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Mother : Jeanette Gillespie

: Jeanette Gillespie Siblings : 4

: 4 High School: Government High School, Ecole Mathieu-Martine, Dieppe

Government High School, Ecole Mathieu-Martine, Dieppe University : Ryerson University, Toronto

: Ryerson University, Toronto Profession : Actor, singer, and dancer

: Actor, singer, and dancer Net worth : $500,000

: $500,000 Instagram: @charles_gillespie

Who is Charlie Gillespie dating?

The Canadian actor has not shown off anyone as his wife or girlfriend. Instead, his Instagram posts are mostly about his career as an actor and singer and his family life.

As a result, he is presumed single. All rumours of him dating or being married are only speculations. Until now, no one has been known as Charlie Gillespie's wife. Given his secretive personality, the actor could be dating but does not want to publicise it.

Is Charlie Gillespie gay?

The Canadian actor and singer has not come out as gay nor has he been seen with a professed gay, as a close partner or friend. However, he played a friend to a gay character (Tristan (Lyle Lettau) on Degrassi: Next Class. He portrays Oliver in the TV show.

It is difficult to ascertain if he is gay or not, primarily because of his careful style of living, which has helped him stay away from any scandals. He, however, boasts a good look and decent personality on social media.

Frequently asked question

Is Charlie Gillespie married? No, he is not married. There is also no indication that he is in any love relationship currently. How old is Charlie Gillespie from Julie and the Phantoms? He is presently 23 years old; he was born on 26th August 1998 and raised in the neighbourhood of Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada. What languages does Charlie Gillespie speak? He speaks both English and French fluently. What are the popular Charlie Gillespie's movies and TV shows? His first feature film was the 2014 Czech movie The Outlaw League. Nevertheless, he has also starred in Galala (2015), Degrassi: Next Class (2017), The Next Step (2017), and 2nd Generation (2018), among others. What does Charlie Gillespie like to do? Besides being a volunteer with Mare Nostrum Foundation, a charity organisation interested in protecting sea life, he likes hiking, skiing, skateboarding, and gaming. How tall is Charlie Gillespie? The Canadian actor, singer, and dancer is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Who is Charlie Gillespie dating? No one is sure if he is married, or in a relationship. As a result, there have been many speculations about his love life. From every indication, presently, he is focused on his career.

