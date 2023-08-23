Who is Toriah Lachell? Meet Jayson Tatum’s baby mama and ex-girlfriend

Professional sports are frequently accompanied by a frenzy of media attention, spotlighting the athletes and their families. In the case of NBA player Jayson Tatum, his former partner, Toriah Lachell, has drawn considerable attention as his baby mama and ex-girlfriend. While most people know Toriah Lachell for her relationship with Tatum, there is much more to her story.

Toriah Lachell and her son Jason Tatum Jr. Photo: @thecurlbarboston, @hairbytoriahlachell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Toriah Lachell is a renowned American hair stylist and the proprietor of The Curl Bar Boston. She became famous for dating and having a son with NBA star Jayson Tatum. The couple started dating in high school but separated years later.

Toriah Lachell's profile summary

Full name Toriah Lachell Gender Female Date of birth 21 February 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Missouri, USA Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education Chaminade College Preparatory School Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Father John Lachell Mother Julie Lachell Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Jayson Tatum Children 1 Occupation Beautician, businesswoman Famous for Being Jayson Tatum's ex-girlfriend

Who is Toriah Lachell?

Toriah Lachell was born on 21 February 2000 in Missouri, USA. She is 23 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Pieces. The beautician is an American citizen of African-American ethnicity.

Who are Toriah Lachell's parents? Her mother is Julie Lachell, and her father is John Lachell. Toriah attended and completed her education at the Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis County, Missouri.

What does Toriah Lachell do?

Jayson Tatum's ex-girlfriend is a famous American beautician. She owns and runs a beauty parlour, The Curl Bar Boston, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

How did Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell meet?

They both attended Chaminade College Preparatory School. After being friends for a while, they eventually started dating.

What happened with Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell?

Tatum briefly dated the volleyball player Samie Amos during his time at the university. However, he was rumoured to be dating Toriah Lachell while still dating Samie.

Lachell became pregnant with Jayson's child when he and Samie were romantically involved. Consequently, Tatum resolved to end his relationship with Samie when Lachell was about to give birth to their child so that he could be present for the mother of his child.

Who is Jayson and Toriah's son?

The pair welcomed their son, Jayson Tatum Jr., popularly known as Deuce, on 6 December 2017. He is five years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Are Jayson Tatum and Toriah together? The duo dated from 2014 to 2017. Although they broke up, the pair have a cordial-co-parenting relationship.

Who is Jayson Tatum's wife?

He is currently single. However, in 2020, the basketball player was rumoured to be in a relationship with British singer Ella Mai. Ella was spotted in October 2020 hanging out in Tatum's home.

After the duo was spotted dining together, the NBA star was later linked to model Bella B. Bella and Ella Mai showed up to the Celtics vs Lakers game in December 2021 to support Jayson.

FAQs

Who is Toriah Lachell? She is an American beautician and businesswoman. What is Toriah Lachell's age? She is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 21 February 2000. Where can you find Toriah Lachell's images? She has two Instagram accounts, @hairbytoriahlachell and @thecurlbarboston Are Toriah Lachell and Jayson Tatum still together? No, they broke up in 2017. Who is Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell's son? His name is Jayson Tatum Jr, also known as Deuce. How old is Deuce? He is five years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 December 2017.

Toriah Lachell is an American beautician and businesswoman. She became famous for being NBA star Jayson Tatum's ex-girlfriend and baby mama. Although the ex-couple broke up, they have amicable co-parenting.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Sara Bella. She is the wife of Thomas Partey, a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a midfielder for Arsenal and the Ghanaian national team.

Sara Bella is an American Moroccan TikToker, model, and radiologist. She is also a devoted Muslim.

Source: YEN.com.gh