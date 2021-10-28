Sam Rockwell age, wife, net worth, movies and TV shows, awards

If you are looking for a Hollywood inspirational character to spur you into greater things in your chosen career, you may stop your search at the mention of Sam Rockwell. The American actor has over 30 years of experience in front of the camera and does not seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Sam Rockwell speaks onstage during the 72nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Sam Rockwell is an all-rounder actor capable of bringing a character's personality to life on the movie set. The American star has played leading and supporting roles in comedies, action movies, and horror movies. In addition, his ability to interpret his characters intelligently has seen him feature in over 80 movies and television series.

Profile summary

Birth name: Sam Rockwell

Sam Rockwell Date of birth : 5th of November, 1968

: 5th of November, 1968 Age : 52 years old

: 52 years old Profession : Actor, producer, director, and voiceover actor

: Actor, producer, director, and voiceover actor Birthplace : Daly City, California, United States of America

: Daly City, California, United States of America Hometown : San Francisco, California, USA

: San Francisco, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : White with a mix of Irish, Dutch, English and German ancestry

: White with a mix of Irish, Dutch, English and German ancestry Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Sam Rockwell's height : 5 feet and 8 inches

: 5 feet and 8 inches Weight : 72 kilograms

: 72 kilograms Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: light brown

light brown Parents : Pete and Penn Rockwell

: Pete and Penn Rockwell Marital status: In a long term relationship

In a long term relationship Previous dating: Sarita Choudhury

Sarita Choudhury Spouse : Leslie Bibb

: Leslie Bibb Education : J Eugene McAteer High School, Urban Pioneers, Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts, and William Esper Acting Studio

: J Eugene McAteer High School, Urban Pioneers, Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts, and William Esper Acting Studio Degrees: High School diploma and a degree in acting

Early life

Hollywood actor Sam Rockwell was born in San Mateo County, Daly City, the United States of America, on the 5th of November, 1968. His parents are Pete and Penny Rockwell, who were also in the Hollywood business and must have influenced his career choice.

Sammy is his parents' only child. His family moved to New York and resided in the Bronx at age two before living in Manhattan. Three years later, his parents divorced, and he moved to San Francisco, California, with his father while his mother remained in New York. By implication, the majority of his teenage life was spent shuttling between San Francisco and New York.

Sam Rockwell in the press room during the 72nd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

The actor attended J Eugene McAteer High School. Still, he completed the diploma at the Urban Pioneer, a sort of school that follows a scheme that makes it easy for unmotivated students to graduate. Next, he acquired acting lessons at the William Esper Acting Studio.

Career

Sam Rockwell's movies career has enjoyed massive success since his debut movie in 1989. So far, he has close to 90 movie and television show credits, and he continues to earn from the acting industry.

Sammy's parents were actors, and his first experience on the screen was alongside his mother in an improvised comedy sketch when he was ten years old. His independent appearance in the acting club came in a 1989 horror movie titled Clownhouse; he was a senior in high school at that time and relocated to New York after graduating.

The Strictly Business actor worked various regular jobs while pursuing a career in acting. He got a massive break after featuring in a beer commercial for Miller in 1994, and he has not looked back since then. Below are some of Sam Rockwell's movies and TV shows:

Fosso/Verdon

NYPD Blue

Drunk History

Law & Order

Made

Arresting Gena

Heist

Welcome to Collinwood

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

13 Moons

Matchstick Men

Piccadilly Jim

The Assasination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Frost/Nixon

Choke

Iron Man 2

Everybody’s Fine

Gentlemen Broncos

Don Verdean

Moon

Seven Psychopaths

A Case of You

A Single Shot

Trust Me

Laggies

What did Sam Rockwell play in Napoleon Dynamite?

Unfortunately, the successful actor did not play any role in Napoleon Dynamite, contrary to people's opinion. However, he was the lead actor in another movie Don Verdean, produced and directed by the same team.

Who is Sam Rockwell's wife?

The Matchstick Men actor is not looking to get married or have children, according to an interview he granted in 2007.

Nevertheless, he suggested that he admires and respects people who decide to be parents, but he is not inclined towards that business.

Sam Rockwell poses at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

But then, are Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell married? The lovebirds are not officially wedded, even though their relationship dates back to 2007. Instead, they live together as partners. Leslie Bibb is also in the movie industry, and she played a role alongside Sammy in the Don Verdean movie.

Maybe because of their similar last name, people often ask, "Is Sam Rockwell related to Norman Rockwell?" However, the duo is not related by blood. Norman Rockwell was an American painter born in 1894 and passed away three days after Sammy's 10th birthday.

Net worth

According to several reports, Sam Rockwell's net worth is estimated at $30 million. Knowing that the actor has enjoyed close to three decades of lucrative career opportunities in the movie business, this gigantic fortune should not come as a surprise.

Awards

Sammy has tons of money and tops it up with several awards and accolades from different organisations and movie critics. The actor has won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in 2018 and a BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actor the same year. Other awards include the following:

Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards in 2018 as the Best Supporting Actor.

Awards Circuit Community Awards in 2017 for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards under Best Ensemble Cast category.

Boston Film Festival award in 2010 for Best Actor.

Sam Rockwell's success in Hollywood is attributable to determination and discipline. He hustled between regular jobs and acting roles before stealing the shine in 1994, and he never rested on his laurels after then; he kept pushing to reach the pinnacle of his career. As a result, he has several things to show for it now.

If you watch horror movies, you must have come across Jason Voorhees' name. As published on Yen.com.gh, he enjoys wearing a hockey mask and using a machete in most of his onscreen appearances.

Many fans do not know that the professional actor was born prematurely. When he was 11 years old, his mother thought that he had drowned in Crystal Lake. Yet, despite his rough background, Jason has become a household name.

Source: Yen