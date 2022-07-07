Where does Ben Shapiro live today? Inside, the media hosts lavish home (s)

Listeners of podcasts or live radio shows will likely be familiar with The Ben Shapiro Show, a daily conservative political podcast and live radio broadcast hosted by Ben Shapiro. The Daily Wire launched the programme, In 2020, Shapiro announced that he was relocating his family to South Florida and The Daily Wire's corporate headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee. Since then, fans have always wanted to know where the influencer resides. So, where does Ben Shapiro live?

Ben Shapiro at the 'Ben Shapiro Town Hall' panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on 30 July 2017 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Joshua Blanchard

Source: Getty Images

Most celebrities enjoy being in the headlines. Therefore, it is no surprise that these stars are closely monitored by tabloids. For example, Ben Shapiro has recently been in the limelight for his decision to relocate his business and family from California.

Profile summary

Full name Benjamin Aaron Shapiro Nickname Ben Shapiro Gender Male Date of birth 15 January 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Boca Raton, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Orthodox Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Light brown Father David Shapiro Siblings One (Abigail Shapiro) Marital status Married Wife Mor Toledano (m. 2008) Children Three School Walter Reed Middle School, Yeshiva University High School Collage University of California, Harvard University Profession Political analyst, media host, columnist, lawyer Net worth $20 million Twitter Instagram @officialbenshapiro Facebook @officialbenshapiro

Where does Ben Shapiro live?

Is Ben Shapiro moving to Florida? According to The Focus, Shapiro announced in September 2020 that he and his family were relocating to South Florida. The journalist stated his reason as being the current depraving state of California. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he lamented that Los Angeles had become insecure and that it had many homeless people.

Where does Ben Shapiro live now?

Beautiful Sunset with a rainbow at Boca Raton beach, Florida. Photo: ddmitr

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, the only information available about Ben Shapiro's Florida house is its location. According to a YouTube Shorts upload on the ANY HOME channel, Ben Shapiro's home is located in an area known as Boca Raton, South Florida.

So, if you are looking for Ben Shapiro's new home, you'll be disappointed as the only details available are from his California house. The details of the house are as follows:

1. The house is located in Valley Village, California

According to Ben Belack, a realtor, the celebrity's old home is in Valley Village, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. According to Niche, the neighbourhood is a beautiful place with many benefits. In addition, there are numerous stores, malls, and restaurants in the vicinity.

2. The mansion covers over 6,000 square feet of land

According to Urban Splatter, the property has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, 6,492 square feet of space, and sits on a.6-acre site.

3. It has a 1930s Spanish revival-style compound

According to Yahoo, the house is surrounded by a tall white wall and elaborate iron gates. Furthermore, the mini-estate features a combination of tropical and native landscapes. In the rear, there are mature sycamores, imported banana plants, terracotta-tiled patios, fountains, a guesthouse, and a tiki hut with a bar.

4. The house has an incredible interior design

According to photographs obtained by Dirt, the single-storey sprawler boasts polished hardwood flooring and dark-stained ceiling beams in the skylit living space. There's also a huge fireplace and a classic, slightly gothic chandelier.

The kitchen was remodelled in 2019 and featured piano black worktops, snow-white cabinetry, and recessed lighting. In addition, there is a private pool with an inset spa located in a secluded part of the backyard.

5. The property is worth slightly under $3 million

According to Almu, realtors listed Ben Shapiro's house in California for sale for $2.9 million in 2020. The novelist and political commentator had owned the Stone Ranch mansion since 2015 when he paid roughly $1.7 million for it.

Where is Daily Wire located?

Matt Walsh, Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, Michael Knowles, Candace Owens, and Andrew Klavan speak at Daily Wire Presents Backstage Live on 12 October 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Keith Griner

Source: Getty Images

According to Crunchbase, the company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The Daily Wire moved its base HQ from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, to the state of Tennessee due to the high cost of living and high taxes.

Frequently asked questions

Where does Ben Shapiro live? The celebrity TV host just relocated to Florida. Unfortunately, his new residence is not extensively documented. Nevertheless, realtors have visited his former home in Valley Village, California, which is undoubtedly a work of art.

