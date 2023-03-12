Get to know Reed Cross Howard, renowned actor Ron Howard's son

Reed Cross Howard is an American celebrity child, one-time actor and professional golf player widely recognized for being Cheryl and Ron Howard's son. He is known for his role in the 2018 TV series Arrested Development.

Reed Cross Howard is the last child of Cheryl and Ron Howard. He is married to Ashley Gioffre, and they have one child together. Unlike his father, he chose a different career path and he is doing good for himself.

Full name Reed Cross Howard Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 1987 Age 35 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Banksville, New York, USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Ashley Gioffre Children Aspen Leigh Father Ron Howard Mother Cheryl Howard Siblings Bryce Dallas, Jocelyn, Paige Howard Education University of South Carolina Beaufort - Bluffton campus, Pepperdine University Profession Golf player, actor Net worth $5 million

Reed Cross Howard's biography

The professional golfer was born to Cheryl and Ron Howard in Banksville, New York, United States. His father, Ron, is a famous actor, producer, screenwriter and director. Ron started his career in 1959 in the film The Journey.

He has since been featured in several other films, and TV series, such as The Twilight Zone (1959), The Fugitive (1964), Act of Love (1980), and This Is Us (2017-2018). He is also a famous producer known for his roles in Frost/Nixon (2008), Arrest Development (2003-2019) and Murf the Surf (2023).

Reed's mother, Cheryl, is a famous American actress known for her roles in Splash (1984), Ransom (1996), A Beautiful Mind (2001) and Angels $ Demons (2009).

The famous American golfer grew up alongside his three siblings; Bryce Dallas, Jocelyn, and Paige Howard. Bryce Dallas is a famous American actress known for her roles in Book of Love (2004), The Help (2011), Black Mirror (2016) and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

Jocelyn is a one-time American actress known for her roles in the 2018 TV series Arrested Development. Paige Howard is also a famous American actress known for her roles in Adventureland (2009), stalkTALK (2011), The Emperor (2013) and The Astronauts (2020-2021).

Cross Howard's educational background

Cross received his primary education at Heritage Academy. Later, he attended the University of South Carolina Beaufort - Bluffton campus, where he played golf from 2007 to 2008. He then enrolled at Pepperdine University.

How old is Reed Howard?

The professional golfer's age is 35 years old as of March 2023. He was born on 12 April 1987. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Reed Howard do?

Is Reed Howard a professional golfer? Yes. Cross has been interested in golf ever since he was in high school. He has competed in several golf tournaments, including the Webber International Tournament, the USC Aiken Invitational, and the Wilmington Island Invitational. He is also a one-time actor featured in the 2018 series Arrested Development.

What is Reed Cross Howard's net worth?

The American golfer's net worth is estimated at $5 million. He earns his income through his golf-playing career. On the other hand, his father's net worth is estimated at $200 million. He makes his income through his acting, producing and directing career.

Reed Cross Howard's wife and children

Reed is married to his wife, Ashley Gioffre. The two tied the knot in August 2015 at the Winvian Farm in Litchfield Hills, Los Angeles, California. They welcomed their first child Aspen Leigh on 26 April 2019.

How tall is Reed Cross Howard?

The professional golf player is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall. Additionally, he weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Reed Cross Howard is an American celebrity child, one-time actor and professional golf player widely recognized for being Cheryl and Ron Howard's son. Despite being born into a family of entertainers, he chose to forge his path.

