Who is Amirah O'Neal? 5 interesting facts about Shaquille O'Neal's daughter

Having famous parents can be overwhelming due to their celebrity status. The media is always on you, and privacy is often not a luxury you can afford. One such young celebrity child is Amirah O'Neal, born to two celebrity parents. With this in mind, find out everything there is to know about the celebrity child below.

Shaquille poses with daughters, Me'arah (L) Amirah (C) Shaunie (R) as he celebrates Shareef's 18th birthday party at West Coast Customs on January 13, 2018, in Burbank, California. Photo: Cassy Athena

Who is Amirah O'Neal? She is the daughter of NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and Basketball Wives actress Shaunie Nelson. Amirah is a Southwestern Athletic Conference collegiate basketball player for the Texas Southern University (TSU) Tigers. At a young age, she has already achieved a lot. With this in mind, find out unknown facts about Shaquille O'Neal's daughter below.

Profile summary

Full name: Amirah Sanaa O'Neal

Gender: Female

Date of birth: November 13, 2001

Age: 20 years (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.A

Current residence: Houston, Texas, USA

Nationality: America

Ethnicity: African American

Height in feet: 6'2"

Height in centimetres: 188

Weight in pounds: 161

Weight in kilograms: 73

Shoe size: 7 US/6.5 UK

Dress size: 10 US/12 UK

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Black

Mother: Shaunie Nelson

Father: Shaquille O'Neal

Siblings: Five

School: Crossroads High School

College: Louisiana State University and transferred to Texas Southern University

Amirah O'Neal Instagram: @amirahoneal

5 interesting facts about Amirah O'Neal

Here are 5 interesting facts about Amirah O'Neal, Shaquille O'Neal's daughter.

1. She was born in 2001

Shaquille O'Neal with his daughter Amirah at the Santa Monica Airport on September 20, 2003, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

How old is Amirah O'Neal? The young celebrity is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born in Los Angeles, California, the USA, on November 13, 2001, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

2. Her name Amirah means princess

Amirah is a female Arabic name given that means "princess." The Hebrew version of the name means 'treetop' or 'saying,' while the Hindi version means "princess" or "high born girl."

3. She has five siblings

Amirah comes from a large family. She has five siblings, namely Taahirah b. July 19, 1996, Shareef Rashaun b. January 11, 2000, Shaqir b. April 19, 2003, and Me'arah b. May 1, 2006. Amirah also has a big stepbrother Myles from her mother's side.

4. She was homeschooled during the coronavirus pandemic

Shaq's daughter played basketball at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California, for three years before switching to homeschooling her senior year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She was named to the Cal-Hi Sports Division IV All-State Team for her junior year after averaging 17.2 points per game. During high school, O'Neal was a member of the Los Angeles Finest, an AAU club basketball team.

5. She attends the Texas Southern University

Amirah posing for a selfie. Photo: @amirahoneal

What school does Shaq's daughter go to? Amirah attends school at Texas Southern University. Before transferring to TSU, she attended Louisiana State University (LSU). Amirah is the second O'Neal to attend the school after her younger brother Shariq joined the institution earlier.

What is Shaq kids' height? According to the institution's website, Amirah O'Neal's height is 6'2", and she is a sophomore who plays as a forward for the school's basketball team.

Amirah O'Neal, like her father, is an aspiring athlete. Her path to stardom has only just begun, and she possesses the qualities and talent to make it to the big leagues. Nevertheless, the young celebrity is undoubtedly a prospect.

