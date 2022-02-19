Who is Amirah O'Neal? 5 interesting facts about Shaquille O'Neal's daughter
Having famous parents can be overwhelming due to their celebrity status. The media is always on you, and privacy is often not a luxury you can afford. One such young celebrity child is Amirah O'Neal, born to two celebrity parents. With this in mind, find out everything there is to know about the celebrity child below.
Who is Amirah O'Neal? She is the daughter of NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and Basketball Wives actress Shaunie Nelson. Amirah is a Southwestern Athletic Conference collegiate basketball player for the Texas Southern University (TSU) Tigers. At a young age, she has already achieved a lot. With this in mind, find out unknown facts about Shaquille O'Neal's daughter below.
Profile summary
- Full name: Amirah Sanaa O'Neal
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: November 13, 2001
- Age: 20 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.A
- Current residence: Houston, Texas, USA
- Nationality: America
- Ethnicity: African American
- Height in feet: 6'2"
- Height in centimetres: 188
- Weight in pounds: 161
- Weight in kilograms: 73
- Shoe size: 7 US/6.5 UK
- Dress size: 10 US/12 UK
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Mother: Shaunie Nelson
- Father: Shaquille O'Neal
- Siblings: Five
- School: Crossroads High School
- College: Louisiana State University and transferred to Texas Southern University
- Amirah O'Neal Instagram: @amirahoneal
5 interesting facts about Amirah O'Neal
Here are 5 interesting facts about Amirah O'Neal, Shaquille O'Neal's daughter.
1. She was born in 2001
How old is Amirah O'Neal? The young celebrity is 20 years old as of 2022. She was born in Los Angeles, California, the USA, on November 13, 2001, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
2. Her name Amirah means princess
Amirah is a female Arabic name given that means "princess." The Hebrew version of the name means 'treetop' or 'saying,' while the Hindi version means "princess" or "high born girl."
3. She has five siblings
Amirah comes from a large family. She has five siblings, namely Taahirah b. July 19, 1996, Shareef Rashaun b. January 11, 2000, Shaqir b. April 19, 2003, and Me'arah b. May 1, 2006. Amirah also has a big stepbrother Myles from her mother's side.
4. She was homeschooled during the coronavirus pandemic
Shaq's daughter played basketball at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California, for three years before switching to homeschooling her senior year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She was named to the Cal-Hi Sports Division IV All-State Team for her junior year after averaging 17.2 points per game. During high school, O'Neal was a member of the Los Angeles Finest, an AAU club basketball team.
5. She attends the Texas Southern University
What school does Shaq's daughter go to? Amirah attends school at Texas Southern University. Before transferring to TSU, she attended Louisiana State University (LSU). Amirah is the second O'Neal to attend the school after her younger brother Shariq joined the institution earlier.
What is Shaq kids' height? According to the institution's website, Amirah O'Neal's height is 6'2", and she is a sophomore who plays as a forward for the school's basketball team.
Amirah O'Neal, like her father, is an aspiring athlete. Her path to stardom has only just begun, and she possesses the qualities and talent to make it to the big leagues. Nevertheless, the young celebrity is undoubtedly a prospect.
