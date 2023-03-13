Who is Nicole Frangipane: The untold story of Halsey's mother

Halsey is an American singer and songwriter. She raised to fame after releasing her music on social media, catching the attention of fans and record executives. In 2014, Halsey signed for the record label Astralwerk. She has gone on to release four studio albums and two live albums. But apart from her music career, what do you know about her private one? Do you know anything about her parents? Who are they? And who is Halsey's mother, Nicole Frangipane?

Halsey's mom has been a discussion among the singer's fans. Many only know the singer for her music, and most are unaware of her background. Halsey's parents are of mixed ethnicity. Halsey was introduced to music early and played the violin, viola, cello and guitar when she was 14.

Profile summary

Full name Nicole Frangipane Gender Female Date of birth 20 July 1973 Age 49 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New Jersey, USA Current residence New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Annette Canace Father Richard Jacobs Marital status Married Husband Christopher Frangipine Children Three College Union County College, Fairleigh Dickinson University Profession Saleswoman

Nicole Frangipane’s biography

Nicole Frangipane is famous for being the mother of American singer and songwriter Halsey. She has always been the backbone of her daughter's success, aiding and supporting her through her journey.

Nicole was born on 20 July 1973 in New Jersey, USA, to Richard Jacobs and Annette Canace. She is 49 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Nicole attended a local elementary school before proceeding to Union County College. Unfortunately, Nicole dropped out after she discovered she was pregnant. However, she later returned to school, joining Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, where she completed her course and graduated.

What ethnicity is Halsey's mom?

Halsey's mom, Nicole, is of mixed ethnicity. Her father, Richard Jacobs, is the son of Steve Jacob and Lorraine Alice Christof, who are of Hungarian descent. While her mother, Annette Canace, is the daughter of Vito Canace and Josephine Fortunata Minervino, who are of Italian ancestry.

Career

Halsey's mom is a licensed real estate sales associate, a licenced EMT and an insurance agent. According to her LinkedIn profile, Nicole is a licenced insurance agent at Plymouth Rock Assurance in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

In addition, she is a volunteer EMT-B in New Jersey. Her other positions include working as a real estate salesperson at Stanton Company Realtors in Montclair, New Jersey.

Nicole has also previously worked in Warren County Hazmat as a technician (from September 2013 – January 2017). She also worked as a security sergeant at Atlantic Health in Morristown Medical Center from July 2010 to January 2017.

When did Nicole and Chris Frangipane meet?

Nicole has been married to Chris Frangipane for nearly three decades. Chris and Nicole married while still in college, shortly after Nicole became pregnant with her first child, Halsey. Because the couple was financially insecure, their relationship faced numerous challenges. As a result, they relocated from one location to another in search of better jobs to support themselves.

The couple has three children together. They include Halsey, born in 1994; Sevian, born in 1998 and Dante, born in 2005.

Who is Sevian Frangipane?

Sevian is the second child of Nicole and Christopher Frangipane. He was born in 1998 in the USA and is a professional golf player. Sevian is musician Halsey's brother and appeared in the singer's music video, Clementine, in 2019.

Does Halsey have a dad?

Yes, she has. Her father is known as Christopher Frangipine. He is an African-American with some distant Irish ancestry. Chris works as a salesman at a car dealership in the USA.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Halsey's mom? Halsey's mom is known as Nicole Frangipane. She works as a saleswoman and volunteers as an EMT in New Jersey. What ethnicity is Halsey's mom? Halsey's mom has mixed race. Her father is of Hungarian ancestry, while her mother has Italian heritage. Does Halsey have a dad? Yes. Halsey's dad is known as Christopher Frangipane and is of African American ethnicity. Who is Sevian Frangipane? He is the son of Nicole and Christopher Frangipane. He is also Halsey's brother and plays golf as a profession. When did Nicole and Chris Frangipane meet? They met while in college around three decades ago. How old is Nicole Frangipane? Nicole Frangipane is 49 years old as of March 2023. She was born on 20 July 1973 in New Jersey, USA.

Nicole Frangipane is the mother of American singer and songwriter Halsey. She works as a saleswoman and volunteers as an EMT in New Jersey. Nicole has mixed ancestry and is married, and has three children. Her husband is a car salesman of African American with Irish ancestry.

