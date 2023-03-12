Who is Beth Skipp? All you need to know about Michael Richards' wife

Beth Skipp is a famous American actress. She is widely recognized for her roles in several films and television series, including Ten Tricks, Prime, Monk, and ER. The actress is also popularly known as the wife of American actor, producer, comedian, and writer Michael Richards.

Michael Richards and Beth Skipp at Helen Hayes Theatre in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Besides being a famous actress, Beth rose to prominence after marrying her husband, Michael Richards. Did you know the couple has a nearly 30-year age gap? Here is all you need to know about her personal life.

Full name Beth Skipp Gender Female Age (Est.) 46+ years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Columbia University Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband Michael Richards Children 1 Occupation Actress Net worth $1.5 million

Beth Skipp's biography

The actress was born in California, USA. What is Beth Skipp's date of birth? Although a public figure, she prefers to keep her life out of the limelight. Consequently, details about her exact birth date, childhood, and family background are private. However, she is estimated to be over 46 years old as of 2023.

The American actress graduated from Columbia University, New York. Additionally, she started acting and modelling at a very young age.

Career

Actor Michael Richards and Beth Skipp at the Cavalia Show in 2004. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

She is a famous actress with ten film and television show credits in her IMDb profile. Before pursuing a career in acting, she appeared in more than 100 national and international television commercial campaigns. She then worked on a play, Me, My Guitar, and Don Henley.

Beth Skipp is widely known for her role as a salesperson in Prime, Pam in Everybody Loves Raymond, Amanda Babbage in Monk, and Amber in Ten Tricks.

What is Beth Skipp's net worth?

The Monk actress has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. She has accumulated her wealth through her successful acting career.

Michael Richards and Beth Skipp's age difference

Beth Skipp and her son Antonio. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The couple began dating in 2002 and got married in 2010. They held a private wedding ceremony only attended by close friends and family. Their union sparks public attention as Richards is nearly 30 years older than his wife. Nevertheless, that did not interfere with their relationship to date.

In 2011, Michael and Beth welcomed their only son, Antonio Baz Richards. Additionally, Michael has a daughter, Sophia Richards, from his first marriage. He married Cathleen Lyons for 18 years before they divorced in 1993.

Beth Skipp's height and weight

She has a fabulous physique and has even been featured in numerous television commercials. She stands at the height of 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 55 kilograms.

Quick facts about Beth Skipp

Who is Michael Richards' wife? His wife is Beth Skipp. They have been married since 2010. How old is Michael Richards' wife, Beth Skipp? She is a private person, and her exact age is unknown. However, she is estimated to be 46+ years old as of 2023. What does Beth Skipp do for a living? She is a famous actress. Who has Beth Skipp portrayed in the film Monk? She plays Amanda Babbage. How many children do Skipp and her husband have? They have one son, Antonio Baz Richards. What is the age difference between Beth Skip and Michael Richards? They have an age difference of nearly 30 years. Is Beth Skipp on Instagram? She prefers to live a lowkey life; thus, she's not on any social media platform.

Besides Michael Richards's wife, Beth Skipp is a famous American actress. She has been featured in ten movies and television shows. Her most recent project is the film Ten Tricks, where she portrays Amber.

