Being the son of a famous person can sometimes have a burden on you. People will always compare you to your parents in most things you do, especially career-wise. Young Leon is such a person. His father is a boxing legend. However, Miguel has yet to follow in his father's footsteps opting for another career path. So what does he do? And did Miguel Leon Tyson follow in his father's footsteps?

Mike Tyson and his son Leon arrive at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented By Capital One at iHeartRadio Theater on 18 January 2019 in Burbank, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever. In his 20-year career, he competed in fifty-eight fights, winning fifty (forty-four through knockouts). But with such a successful career, it would be natural for his children to follow the same profession. So is his son into boxing? And if he is, what is Miguel Leon Tyson's record?

Profile summary

Full name Miguel Leon Tyson Gender Male Date of birth 18 April 2002 Age 20 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sol Xochitl Father Mike Gerard Tyson Siblings Six College Estrella Mountain Community College (2015 - 2016), Renaissance Music Academy (2017 - 2019), University of Southern California (2020 to date) Profession Student

Who is Miguel Leon Tyson?

He is the son of heavyweight boxing legend Mike Gerard Tyson. After a video surfaced in 2018 on Instagram of Miguel Leon Tyson boxing, fans became curious about Mike Tyson's son. Many were excited to see the protégé of one the most prominent boxers of this generation.

Miguel Leon was born on 18 April 2002 in the United States to an African-American father and a Latina mother. Leon's father is Mike Tyson, while his mother is Sol Xochitl. His younger sister, Exodus, died after a tragic home accident in 2009.

How old is Miguel Leon Tyson?

Mike Tyson's son is 20 years old as of March 2023, having been born in 2002. Leon's zodiac sign is Aries.

What happened to Miguel Leon Tyson's sister?

In 2009, Miguel lost his younger sister, Exodus Tyson, to a freak accident at home. While playing with the treadmill machine, four-year-old Exodus tangled her neck in a cable hanging under the appliance. Unfortunately, nobody was nearby to help her. Exodus was only discovered later by her brother Miguel, who then alerted their mother.

They rushed her to the hospital, putting her on a life machine. Unfortunately, Exodus didn't make it as she succumbed to her injuries.

Educational background

Leon is still a student at university. According to his LinkedIn profile, the celebrity studies Psychology at the University of Southern California. He enrolled in 2020 and will complete his course in 2024. In his bio, Leon states that he plans to graduate with a Psychology degree and a Social Entrepreneurship minor by 2024.

What does Miguel Leon Tyson do?

Miguel is a talented young man. He is involved in various ventures in his career. Firstly, Miguel has never shied away from displaying his passion for music. He studied music performance at the Estrella Mountain Community College from 2015 to 2016 before enrolling at Renaissance Music Academy from 2017 to 2019. Leon is also a volunteer music teacher at iwilGO since 2017.

Volunteering

The young celebrity is helpful and has enrolled in several NGOs. He has been a member of iwilGO since 2017, co-president of TASSEL since August 2020, and a member of the American Red Cross since August 2021.

In addition, Leon worked part-time at the Desert Orthopaedic Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada, as an Orthopaedic Assistant from June 2018 to May 2020.

Boxing

Does Miguel Leon Tyson box? Yes, he does. However, Miguel is not a professional boxer and has not featured in any bouts. He occasionally posts training drills on his social media. A video uploaded on his father's Instagram account in 2018 shows Miguel practising with Mike.

The video received many views leaving fans excited about Miguel being the next big thing in boxing.

Unfortunately, Miguel has yet to live up to the expectations of his fans, as he hasn't featured in any professional boxing match. So, if you were looking for Miguel Leon Tyson's boxing record, you'll be disappointed as it doesn't exist.

What is Miguel Leon Tyson's religion?

He is believed to be a Christian, having been raised by a Christian mother. On the other hand, his father converted to Islam in 1992 while serving a six-year sentence.

Who are Miguel Leon Tyson's siblings?

Mike (2nd L), his wife Lakiha (R), and kids Milan, Miguel, and Morocco attend Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on 24 March 2018 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Leon has six siblings and is the fourth child among Mike Tyson's kids. He has four sisters and two brothers. Miguel's half-siblings include Mikey Lorna (32), Rayna (26), Amir (24), Milan (14), and Morocco (11). Miguel and his deceased sister, Exodus, share the same parents.

Miguel Leon Tyson is the fourth child of a famous heavyweight boxer, Mike Gerard Tyson. He made headlines in 2018 after a video surfaced online of him training with his father. As a result, boxing fans became excited that Miguel was the one to take the mantle from his father. However, as of 2023, the star hasn't been involved in professional boxing matches.

