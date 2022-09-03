The top 20 comedy channels on YouTube to follow for the best humour

YouTube attracts millions of viewers every day. For this reason, competition for the best original video content has risen yearly. Comedy channels on YouTube are among the channels with the highest subscribers.

Whether you are looking for pranks, vlogs, sketches, musical content, or comedy on YouTube, you will get multiple channels with each category. YouTube is a goldmine for best practices and talent, which presents high-class humour that makes you want to go for more.

Which are the top 10 YouTube channels? If you are a lover of witty humour, these are not only the top 10 but the top 20 Comedy channels on YouTube you should always check out and subscribe to.

1. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - 30.1 million subscribers

The channel features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, ridiculous games, music parodies, celebrity interviews, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Moreover, there are behind-the-scenes videos and other great web exclusives. The Tonight Show was started on 8 January 2006 by Jimmy Fallon, one of the funniest YouTubers in 2022.

2. Smosh - 25 million subscribers

Smosh is among the old comedy YouTube channels. It is an American sketch comedy YouTube channel created by two collaborators, Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox. Padilla first started a website named smosh.com in 2002, intended to make flash animations.

Hecox later joined him, and they began to post videos on Smosh's YouTube channel in 2005. The channel provides a new sketch and improved videos every Monday and Wednesday.

3. BuzzFeedVideo - 20.3 million subscribers

BuzzFeed is one of the fastest-growing and funniest YouTube channels that joined the YouTube family on 11 August 2011. It follows a social sharing strategy which presents new videos daily. The videos are sometimes funny and serious but always shareable.

4. Nigahiga - 21.2 million subscribers

Who is the funniest YouTuber? Ryan Higa is one of them. He created the Nigahiga channel on 21 July 2006, when he was still in high school in Hawaii. Higa is a comedian who experiments with different styles of humour.

The different styles have made the NigaHiga channel one of YouTube's top 20 comedy channels. Currently, Ryan’s videos depict present-day scenarios.

5. Jenna Marbles - 19.9 million subscribers

Jenna Mourey started the Jenna Marbles channel on 16 February 2010. He is among the few female channel owners who rank high in comedy. Her first famous hilarious video was on how to trick people into thinking you're good-looking. From then on, Jenna updates her channel weekly with a new video bomb.

Marbles' videos mostly feature her sitting in front of a white wall in her bedroom and having a random conversation with herself or her dogs. The comedian has covered entertaining topics such as How To Get Ready For A Date, How To Avoid Talking To People You Don’t Want To Talk To, What Girls Do On The Internet and many more.

6. Lele pons - 17.7 subscribers

The channel was started on 19 September 2015 by Eleonora Pons Lele Moronese. She is a Venezuelan American YouTuber and part of the Shots Studio family. The channel presents new episodes every Sunday and Monday.

7. Liza Koshy - 17.3 million subscribers

What is the coolest channel on YouTube? Liza Koshy is one of the cool channels you should subscribe to. Elizabeth Shaila Koshy started the channel on 3 September 2013.

Liza has continued to attract more subscribers to her platform with videos covering contemporary topics. Besides Liza Koshy, she has two other channels with a massive following.

8. FailArmy - 16.1 million subscribers

FailArmy was started on July 5, 2011, by ChiWay Entertainment, a West Hollywood company. It produces comedy content for YouTube showing people who try to laugh in the face of failure and don't take themselves too seriously. All the videos featured on the platform are sourced from their huge fanbase, who enjoy the characters making monkeys out of themselves.

9. Superwoman - 14.6 million subscribers

Superwoman was started by Lilly Singh on 29 October 2010. Lilly is a Toronto native of Indian descent. The platform consists of various videos, including comedy skits and inspirational videos touching on various topics.

10. CollegeHumor - 14.5 million subscribers

The platform was created on 6 October 2006 by Josh Abramson and Ricky Van Veen. It features daily original comedy videos mainly created by its in-house writing and production team.

College Humor is one of the best stand-up comedy channels on YouTube. Additionally, most of its staff operate the website Dorkly, centring on video games and video game parodies in the vein of CollegeHumor.

11. Rclbeauty101 - 14.4 million subscribers

The platform was created by Philadelphian Rachel Levin on December 14, 2010. The Youtuber posts video blogs, comedy skits, and beauty/lifestyle videos.

12. Ray William Johnson - 12.9 subscribers

The platform was created on May 26, 2008, by Ray William Johnson, a comedian, producer, director, writer, rapper and creator of virtual bands. Ray is best known for the web series on his channel, Equals Three.

Although he left the series in March 2014, he still produces it and other web series on channels like Booze Lightyear, Comedians On, and Top 6.

13. ExplosmEntertainment - 11 million subscribers

ExplosmEntertainment is one of the dark humour YouTube channels. The platform was created on September 3, 2009. The creator uses a surrealistic approach, with the cartoonists regularly making jokes on controversial topics such as sui*cide, abor*tion, and HIV/AIDS.

14. Miranda Sings - 10.8 million subscribers

Miranda Sings Colleen Ballinger Evans created the platform on January 31, 2008. Colleen got the idea of her Miranda Sings after watching several bad singers attempting to get a big break on YouTube. The YouTube comedy channel is a favourite of thousands of youngsters.

15. Jesse - 10.6 million subscribers

The channel is also known as PVP. Jesse was created by Jesse Wellens and his girlfriend, Jeana Smith, on November 10, 2009. It covers music videos, Pranks, stunts, adventures, travel, fashion, and philanthropy. Besides this channel, Jesse and Jeana have another vlogging platform, BFvsGF, with more than 8 million subscribers!

16. Bart Baker - 9.92 million subscribers

Bart Baker started the channel on December 1, 2006. Baker is a song parody writer and performer. Among his most viewed parody video is Dark Horse which has been viewed more than 95 million times, making him regarded as YouTube's own Weird Al Yankovic.

17. Shane Dawson TV - 7.89 subscribers

Shane Dawson started Shane Dawson TV on March 10, 2008. Shane's channels cover celebrity impersonations and spoofs of popular music videos and television shows.

18. Thelonelyisland - 7.26 million subscribers

Thelonelyisland was founded by famous Hollywood celebrities Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone on December 24, 2005. The trio started by playing sketches at Saturday Night Live but later changed to three chart-topping studio albums and movies on their credit.

19. Tobuscus - 6.22 million subscribers

Tobuscus was created on 5 June 2006 by Toby. Toby covers his videos with a dog named "Gryphon" (AKA Falcor), frequently appearing in his vlogs. In his videos, Toby always refers to his fans as The Audience. Moreover, Toby has other channels, such as TobyTurner and TobyGames, which focus on vlogs and gaming.

20. SteveKardynal - 5.07 million subscribers

The channel was created in Michigan by Steve Kardynal on February 8, 2009. Steve initially posted funny YouTube videos of himself. Later he started producing Chatroulette videos where he sings pop songs.

The YouTuber has also created a series, Songs In Real Life, where people describe what is happening to them in different scenarios through songs.

The top 20 comedy channels on YouTube have grown from scratch. Some are decades old and have continued to entertain their fans with great content. You can subscribe and follow any channels when you want to laugh off.

